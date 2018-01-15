On King Day: Reminders that we have a long way to go
Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or perhaps we need to reference a more complex emotional term than just “happy.”
I didn’t recall, until I just looked it up, that the Rev. King gave his iconic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech very close to the 100th anniversary of the date in 1863 on which President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. King actually started the speech with a reference to this fact, and to the fact that he was speaking near the Lincoln Memorial.
In the almost 55 years since then, our nation has undoubtedly made progress toward legal racial equality, but King’s dream certainly has not yet fully come true. And progress has stalled since the election of the most racially bigoted president since at least Woodrow Wilson. (Wilson tried to explain to the most prominent civil rights leader of his time that the segregation of federal agencies in his administration was a benefit to the blacks.)
Two of King’s close aides testified on at least two of the Sunday morning shows, with the nation buzzing over Trump’s recent statements characterizing a wide array of nonwhite nations as “shitholes.”
On ABC’s “This Week With George Stephanopoulos,” U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, who took beatings from police during his years as a King lieutenant, passed his judgment on Trump: “I think he is a racist … we have to stand up, we have to speak up, and not try to sweep it under the rug.”
But on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Andrew Young, another veteran civil rights leader and King lieutenant, (who went on to serve as a congressman, a mayor, and as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations) was asked directly whether Trump was a racist. Young, replied:
I'm of the opinion that we were born in a very complex, multicultural situation. I prefer to use the term ethno-centrism. Because it goes way back and it doesn't help to put the label on any single person. Dr. King said we were born in an unjust world. And none of us can take any virtue about being born black, white, liberal, or conservative. ...
One of the things [King] said … which was quoted by the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, last night at the King dinner, was that … “nothing is more dangerous in all the world than sincere ignorance and enthusiastic stupidity.
As a former diplomat, Young managed to decline to call anyone including the current incumbent explicitly a racist, just to imply that certain individuals were sincerely ignorant and enthusiastically stupid, but he didn’t mention any names.
Finally, since I mentioned the Emancipation Proclamation above, and since I am a history nerd, and even though I am a big Lincoln admirer, I have to mention a slightly inconvenient fact, which is that the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862-63 (it was issued in November of 1862, in the middle of the Civil War, with an effective date of Jan. 1, 1863) did not end slavery in our nation and did not actually free any slaves, at least not immediately. Slavery was protected by the Constitution and a constitutional amendment was needed to really get rid of it.
The proclamation was merely an executive order, and even as such would have exceeded the president’s authority if there had not been a war on. Lincoln issued it under his commander-in-chief powers as a measure to weaken the Confederacy. It applied only to states that were in rebellion. (Several of the northernmost slave states did not secede, so it didn’t apply to them) and Lincoln delayed its application in hopes that some more slave states might end their rebellion before the effective date of the proclamation, in order to maintain slavery. None did.
In the midst of the fighting in the South, the proclamation did provide an additional incentive to slaves in the Confederate states to escape into territory held by the Union troops, since that would bring about their emancipation.
The following year, 1864, Lincoln and the Republicans who controlled Congress did push the 13th Amendment through Congress, but that still didn’t give the emancipation effect until the amendment was ratified by enough states, which didn’t occur until December of 1865, after the war ended, and after Lincoln was dead.
If you would like to use a few minutes of MLK Day to read the text of his most famous speech, it’s available here. If you’d like to watch a video of it, there’s one here, although you’ll note that a full accurate audio of the speech doesn’t match up perfectly with the stitched together video. Still, you’ll be able to follow. It takes 17 minutes.
Historical memory
As a Certified Old Guy, and an old, broken-down history teacher myself, I’m happy to see Eric point out that inconvenient fact about the proclamation. The chances of Confederates, whether political leaders or ordinary citizens, saying to themselves in 1862, “Well, Lincoln has freed the slaves in our Confederate states, so, despite the fact that we are fighting to preserve slavery, I guess we have to go along with him,” are something close to zero – to the nth power.
I will also add that there have been a few times in my life when I’ve actually felt a visceral connection to the flow of history. One was in western Nebraska, retracing the Oregon Trail, another was aboard the USS Lexington, from which my Dad flew 46 combat missions in 1944, and which is now permanently moored in Corpus Christi Bay, and a third was a few years ago, standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, looking out across the reflecting pool. I could not help but think of Dr. King’s speech, from the very steps on which I was standing, and how, as a young man, I was inspired by it.
Indeed, we still have a long way to go…
Emancipation Proclamation did free slaves
I'm reading Ron Chernow's biography of U.S. Grant and it shows that there was a very immediate and important benefit derived from the Emancipation Proclamation. As you say, it encouraged slaves to try to get to union lines, but the effect went beyond that.
Earlier in the War, Union troops were now allowed to let fugitive slaves into their camps and were required to return fugitive slaves to their owners. It also set ending slavery as one of the war aims.
After the Emancipation Proclamation, Grant and other Union generals were able to accept the newly freed slaves into their camps and provide humanitarian aid. Grant was also a big advocate of accepting them into the Army to fight against the Confederacy. And his success in that project helped Lincoln spread that idea throughout the Army.
Yes, the Constitution did have to be changed and indeed there were many northerners who did not want to accept blacks as full citizens, but it was an important first step.