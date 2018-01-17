New poll shows our desperate need for a political center
A year ago today, as I prepared to watch the inauguration of a president whose unfitness for the job horrifies me, I wrote a post wondering whether there was still a center in American politics, a place where people of good will from the left and the right could find the kind of reasonable compromises necessary to govern when there is little consensus on what is to be done. And I quoted the haunting line from W.B. Yeats’ poem “The Second Coming:”
“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold …”
I hate to tell you, but the very next Yeatsian line, which I left out last year, was:
“Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
I’m not a centrist. But I believe that – perhaps especially in America with our increasingly rigid two-party system in which party lines have hardened while moderates and centrists have mostly disappeared – our nation’s governance badly needs a center right about now, lest mere anarchy be loosed upon the world.
Yet I fear the latest trends in public opinion augurs ill, which is how I felt to see current trends in polarization reflected in this latest poll result from Morning Consult.
When asked to grade the work of President Donald Trump at the end of his first year in office, 64 percent of Democrats gave him an “F.” Another 15 percent, gave him a “D.”
But 43 percent of Republicans gave him an “A” and another 29 percent gave him a “B.”
Few of us, (14 percent, and only 19 percent even of self-declared independents) gave him a middling “C.”
Since mid-April — around the 100-day mark of Trump’s presidency, when Morning Consult and Politico first asked the question, Republican voters have become 10 points more likely to give Trump an “A,” while Democrats who give him an F have risen from 48 percent then to the 64 percent now.
(If you’re wondering, there was also a 10-point jump, from 21 to 31 percent, of independents who gave him an F.)
Sure, I blame Trump, too. I’d give him an “F” too. I’m surely not arguing that he presents any kind of a “center.” When asked for a one-word description of Trump’s performance in office, I always end up with “horrified.”
But I’m also pretty close to horrified about this level of polarization and the lack of a middle in which governing can occur.
I’m for health care for all. I’m for a clean DACA renewal. I’m for a more progressive tax code, a wider safety net, and less militarism. But those things aren’t going to happen this quadrennium, and a lot of work and a lot of change will be necessary to build a durable majority for those things. In the meantime, I think we need to reinvent bipartisan compromise to keep mere anarchy from being loosed upon the world.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
56 comments
-
31 comments
-
16 comments
-
15 comments
-
If the Trump era is about putting America first, those 200,000 Salvadorans should not only stay, they should become citizens12 comments
Comments (8)
Perhaps Unity and Compromise Are Overrated
If we have embraced a more partisan political identity, so be it. If the party we support is in charge, we should like the results. If, like now at the state level, we have divided government, the worst from the opposition should be held in check. If the opposition holds all the cards, we work harder to win the next round.
We Keep Trying That
A shift to the center (remember all the "reasonable" Republicans the Clinton campaign courted?) didn't work so well last time. Why do you think it's going to work better in the future? You suggest that we're overly polarized, but if you're for universal health care, progressive taxation, a robust safety net, and less militarism, you are a ways left of the our country's leftmost major party. Perhaps we need a major party to try offering something that helps working people instead of trying to point out how little the other guys do to make your life better.
The center
I always think of the center as a magical place where one can both have one's cake and eat it too.
I think the meaning of the
I think the meaning of the "center" has shifted. The significant right-ward shift of the Republican goals and policies doesn't really mean that the standard Democratic goals and policies have turned radical left.
Where is the widespread Democratic support for single-payer health care ? Where is the Democratic support for a guaranteed income ? Where is the Democratic support for the containment of predatory businesses ? Where is there significant support and development of unions by Democrats ? Where is the Democratic support for reparations to Native Americans and African Americans ? On and on. Those are mildly lefty ideas with very minimal support in the Democratic party. Opposing a tax reform give-away to the wealthy is not radical. Opposing the destruction of a minimally developed health insurance subsidy plan is not radical left.
Like so many traditional former Republicans say--the party has left them.
As for why Trump should get lots of "C" for his performance because "that's the middle", the question should be asked--should there alway be a middle ? Sure Hitler was very popular with some people and very unpopular with others--should there have been more people in the middle saying, "hmmm, I really can't tell what I think..."? Polarizing figures polarize--that's their game and route to power---the missing middle is simply a sign of effective localized propaganda and, on the other side people who don't buy the propaganda. It doesn't mean one should moan on about the missing middle.
The rest of Yeats' poem
Hardly more comforting:
"The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity...
A shape with lion body and the head of a man,
A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,
Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it
Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.
The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last
Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
we need above average, not a middle
Trump is a polarizing figure more for his personal behavior; the nasty things he says about people; the nasty policies he has chosen to pursue based on apparent but profound ignorance of the substantive issues involved, from DACA to public health insurance subsidies to public finance. He presents a problem to the American people not because he's a conservative - i don't think he has strong core beliefs on governance frankly, as he ran for president to monetize campaigning for the presidency, line his pockets (speculation of course.) It his conduct - words and behavior that are uncivil, mean-spirited and divisive by intention.
There is no point in talking a political center in the Trump era. That requires an intelligent civil discussion of the policy choices and a fair debate without egregious lies being slung by any one. And a renewed respect for facts, evidence, civility and tolerance of different points of view. That conversation is all but impossible in the Trump Reality Distortion Field known as his presidency.
First Mr. Trump has to go. Then we sort about how to moderate the extremes which have taken hold largely by harsh conservative policies in the last year voted into law by the Republican controlled federal government.
Big Government vs smaller Government,
that is the issue. Mr. Black wants universal healthcare, bigger safety net, a more progressive tax code all making Govt bigger. Many Americans want choice in their healthcare, welfare for those who can’t work and less taxes, making Govt smalller.
With congressional approval in the teens, who wants to entrust the Govt with more responsibilities? Big Govt is so wasteful and inefficient, who wants more money being sent to them? There is a disconnect between Liberal Big Govt and the reality that DC is incapable of running the very programs they wish for.
Take a look at Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, “War on Poverty”, Education Dept, total waste in procurement process of DOD and 25 different Big Government programs, please show me the success.
Hard to find a middle when the 2 sides have totally different goals and values.
Center vs. Center
Yes, the country needs to recover its "center," but what does that mean?
The "center" does not, in my opinion, refer to some ideological midpoint. Even if such a place could be found, there is no inherent advantage to being in the middle. As Barry Goldwater cribbed from (a possibly fictional) Cicero, moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue. Sometimes, extreme solutions are called for.
The center that we need is a recollection of common values and goals. Take the example of the Job Training Partnership Act. That law was the joint effort of Senators Kennedy and Quayle. Both Senators, representing what then passed for ideological opposites, could recognize a common goal, and sought a way to reach it. While both may have compromised on the details of the legislation, neither Senator had to compromise his personal ideology to back the bill. You can see a similar spirit in the recent interest in criminal justice reform: both liberals and conservatives see the need, if they see it for different reasons. That is how I would define the "center." It has nothing to do with bipartisanship (another ideal that is overrated). Instead, it has to do with the center of our common ideals as Americans. We have the same overall goals. Let's see if there is a way we can reach them together.
This is also, since we're being all literary today, closer to what I think Yeats meant by the center.