State of the Union: What would count as 'presidential' from Trump?
In her New York Times column this morning, Michelle Goldberg begs you, and especially the commentariat, not to declare President Trump “presidential” if he expresses some desire to bring the country together.
Here are a few snippets from her column titled “Please Don’t Call Him Presidential.”
I’m begging my fellow pundits not to get too excited should Trump manage to read from a teleprompter without foaming at the mouth or saying anything overtly racist….
… At best, Trump will succeed in impersonating a minimally competent leader for roughly the length of an episode of ‘The Apprentice.’ And if he does, recent history suggests that he will be praised as the second coming of Lincoln.
Goldberg predicts that Trump will try to ratchet down the anger and self-obsession. He should, of course, and maybe he will. Like Goldberg, I don’t expect Trump to say anything that would deeply alter the impression I have formed of him based on the past two years. But Goldberg set the bar pretty high for what he would have to say to win her over, in her opening paragraph, which read:
After a tumultuous and divisive year in office, Donald Trump has the opportunity for a fresh start with his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. The president can surprise those who think the worst of him, and prove that he’s been underestimated. All he has to do is apologize to his fellow Americans for the shame he’s brought upon this country, and resign effective immediately.
I’m not one for making predictions, but I’ll be surprised if he does that.
Comments (3)
The Consumate Liar
There is nothing Trump can say that I will believe. Some may fall for his BS but it won't be me. Paranoia, insecurity, brashness, irrational/immature behavior, and not of my world defines Trump as I see him. I don't need any of his baloney. Life is hard enough without having to deal with a man who has a value system centered on his money. He hounded President Obama because he gave his speeches using a teleprompter. Listening to Trump, the monotone and the phony content, who ironically will be reading from a teleprompter, makes for one very dull presentation. He will not be able to make it through his presentation without going off the script that someone else has written for him. It will be a totally wasted night with Trump's speech and the pundits' analysis. I don't plan to waste my time.
Right you are, Tom
Since Trump is a pathological liar, it doesn't matter what he says or how he says it.
He will probably DO something totally inconsistent with his statements within a day or two.
By his works you shall know him, and after he's done, nothing will work.
Almost reaching the name calling quota....
We got the
Trump is a racist line in today...
Trump is a liar rant in today...
Only three more categories to go in order to fill in the MinnPost quota for the day....
Nothing like taxpayer subsidized journalism for simulating discussion of important issues.