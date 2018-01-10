On Trump, Oprah, and the morphing norms around presidential candidates' prior experience
Before Donald Trump, every president had experience in the high levels of government. Specifically. Every pre-Trump president had held one or more of the following jobs: vice president, member of Congress, member of the Cabinet, governor of a state, or general of the U.S. Army. Most presidents had prior experience in more than one of those jobs.
The Constitution, of course, imposes no requirement other than that a president be at least 35 years old and native-born American.
It wasn’t a law; it wasn’t a rule. But, for all of U.S. history before 2016, over 57 quadrennial elections, it was in some vague, collective sense deemed necessary for a president to have some prior experience in the governing game. It was what we call a “norm.”
Norms can be powerful, but they are not enforceable. No one could have taken Donald Trump to court to get him thrown off the ballot on the grounds that he lacked the proper prepresidential job experience.
It turns out he’s really bad at the job (according to me), but I do not claim that’s fundamentally because he never served in the Senate or the Cabinet. He brings a staggering list of deficiencies to the job that are rooted deep in his character, much more than in his résumé. But once a norm is violated, it tends to be exposed as “just a norm” and then to lose its power.
Which brings us to the current Oprah Winfrey moment.
I’m certainly not predicting that Oprah will become president, or run, or be the next Democratic nominee. She claims to have no such plan, although some close to her say it’s a definite possibility that she is considering. I would suggest anything other than a total Shermanesque statement be viewed with skepticism. But I would also recommend waiting and seeing. I am cursed by an inability to know the future, but I am blessed with an awareness of my curse.
Still, over the last two days, the idea of Oprah as a possible presidential contender has become a thinkable thought.
And one reason (there are probably 20 reasons) it has become thinkable is that the old norm of what kind of career experience makes someone thinkable as a presidential candidate have been shattered by the results the last election.
Oprah is probably very smart, nice, generous. She is very rich (and, unlike the current incumbent, she wasn’t born that way, which should help as a political matter).
Now, the fact that Oprah is good on TV is a huge plus. For those young enough not to remember this, before the 1960 Kennedy-Nixon debates, no one understood how much the ability to look good and come across well on the tube mattered. Now it may matter more than anything in the electability portion of the program.
And it’s not just important to look good and sound good on TV, but to come across as likable. “Likable” may have replaced “qualified” as the single most important attribute. I was not a regular viewer of Oprah’s TV show, but I gather that coming across as likable was a very big part of it. I say this without evidence but with little fear of contradiction: If Hillary Clinton had the knack of TV likability, and that other omnipotent quality – relatability — she would be president right now.
Here, a New York Times television writer analyzes how Oprah’s strengths apply to politics.
I make no assumptions about 2020. I don’t assume Trump will be a candidate for re-election. I don’t assume Oprah will run. I do assume that, if she does, it will be a big deal and, at the very least, it will be hard for Republicans to run her down as nothing but a TV personality.
"... it will be hard for
"... it will be hard for Republicans to run her down as nothing but a TV personality."
I doubt that would even come up. There's so much more...
https://www.truthrevolt.org/news/flashback-oprah-ending-racism-old-white...
It may be difficult
…but that won't keep Republicans from trying to run her down as merely a TV presence. It's politics, after all, and any criticism of the opponent's character, occupation, behavioral quirks, appearance, wardrobe, etc. is generally fair game in those kinds of contests. And, historically, women who want to serve in public have huge double-standard and sexist issues to overcome, no matter what their qualifications or personalities might bring to the table.
Personally, I liked the old norm – or something closer to it – better. The fact that Oprah is a genuine TV presence, and knows how to use the media, doesn't (at least in my own, aged, white male mind) automatically make her either a good candidate for the presidency or qualified for the job. For what little it's worth, my personal preference for presidential candidates is for someone with at least a modicum of knowledge about public policy issues in a variety of areas. Oprah, or any other widely-known TV personality, may know a bit about a few areas, simply by being a reasonably alert citizen, but I'd prefer experience that's a little more "wonky" in terms of public policy, which is why the "norm" of prior governmental experience, though not necessarily at the national level, often resonates, at least in this household.
But that "norm" may not apply any more — my predictions about the future are at least as terrible as any Eric has made — and if it comes down to "likability" or TV "presence," then I'll just have to shift my sights like everyone else and decide what new criteria I want to use to evaluate candidates for office.
The good news
is that she is competent and is capable of learning on the job.
I suspect that she knows how to hire knowledgeable aides and use their expertise.
The real problem is that our
The real problem is that our "heroes" are dominated by the entertainment industry--they are the ones that are in front of us, day after day. A relentless media onslaught can move the Kardashians to being famous for being famous and throws up media-darlings for political speculation over and over. There's a lot of media with a lot of time to fill--mostly with speculation and what-ifs. Who easier and better to speculate than upon the possible futures of the already-famous.
With respect to Oprah, she undoubtedly has a greater grasp of many issues than the current President and I believe she has the ability to do the homework associated with new issues. She obviously has lots of gaps related to many of the governmental function, but again--who is that person who has all knowledge. It all comes down to temperament.,
In the end, the President is the definition of an executive role. The prior knowledge of everything is not necessary, but the ability to hear all sides and make a reasoned decision based on the best available information is key, along with the ability to explain decisions and get buy-in from interested parties. The ability to recognize obstacles and the need to change policies in light of those obstacles is key.
Perhaps the best thing to come from the Trump administration after the Obama administration is the recognition that there is a temperament factor for the office of the President.
Experience
I don't know that political experience matters a lot. Recent presidents besides Trump haven't been vastly experienced in politics. The last really political president we have had is Bill Clinton, and the political side of Bill wasn't exactly the most appealing of his features. The days when presidents moved up some hierarchy that gave them "experience" and "qualification" were always more myth than reality and may be pretty much over.
FDR was the governor of New York when he was elected president, but his experience in elected office before that was a couple of years in the New York senate.
Abraham Lincoln's experience in Washington prior to election as president was a single term as a representative in Congress.
JFK had been a senator for 12 years when elected to the presidency, but it's pretty widely known he didn't show up for work much.
it's broken
If people want to just vote for their favorite celebrities, it's over - all we can do is try to marginalize the Presidency and limit its power. The Electoral College has already been shown to be a complete failure in its original mission, which was preventing unqualified or corrupt people from gaining the office.
The news media are making record profits from the situation, with the coverage sports, entertainment and politics becoming stylistically indistinguishable.
In the future, important issues will increasingly be left to state and local governments. Basically, the nation state goes into decline.
Oprah
I like Oprah as a TV personality and occasional booster for various and important causes- her speech the other night was great. BUT, she did create Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz, which should disqualify her from being chief exec. of the U.S. outright.