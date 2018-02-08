On democracy, tribalism and our precarious political dynamic
I appreciate the writing of journalist Andrew Sullivan, mostly because he is a serious, honest and brave critical thinker. Honest and brave critical thinking means you do not knee-jerkingly follow any particular party line. Sullivan used to call himself a conservative, and I gather still does, in some sense of the word that I’m sure he can justify. But he seems to be on what we call the liberal side of a great many issues. But not all.
I stumbled on one of his New York Magazine essays yesterday, analyzing the descent of U.S. political culture into tribalism. He’s not the only to notice this, of course. But his take was honest, brave, nonpartisan, unpredictable and totally convincing. Whichever tribe you are in (left or right, Dem or Repub), you may tend to think of the “other” tribe as the one that has really lost all critical thinking skills. Sullivan’s abuse of tribalism is bipartisan and ambidextrous.
The essay is long, but just kept gathering strength. I was blown away with how brilliant it was, and I immediately resolved to pass it along to MinnPost readers. Which I’m hereby doing, with one confession. After I finished it, I noticed that it was published last September. I normally pass along fresher stuff. If you already read it when it first came out, good for you. But I suspect it’s worth reading again. If you’ve never read it, it comes across as quite fresh.
I know I’m guilty of tribal thinking, from the liberal side. Many of you probably are too. Of course, we secretly believe conservatives, and especially those who have somehow hitched their wagon to Trump, are guiltier of it. But Sullivan is not interested in mediating a debate over which side is worse. He will pound on you, and yes, you too, to do your own thinking and not to worry whether some of your thoughts are out of sync with your partisan or ideological tribe.
Enough of me. I’ll save whatever space is left for excerpts from Sullivan essay, but you should really just read the whole thing, and, in case you become convinced of that, I’ll provide one more link below.
Writes Sullivan:
A Monmouth poll recently found that 61 percent of Trump supporters say there’s nothing he could do to make them change their minds about him; 57 percent of his opponents say the same thing. Nothing he could do ...
We don’t really have to wonder what it’s like to live in a tribal society anymore, do we? Because we already do. Over the past couple of decades in America, the enduring, complicated divides of ideology, geography, party, class, religion, and race have mutated into something deeper, simpler to map, and therefore much more ominous. I don’t just mean the rise of political polarization (although that’s how it often expresses itself), nor the rise of political violence (the domestic terrorism of the late 1960s and ’70s was far worse), nor even this country’s ancient black-white racial conflict (though its potency endures).
I mean a new and compounding combination of all these differences into two coherent tribes, eerily balanced in political power, fighting not just to advance their own side but to provoke, condemn, and defeat the other. ...
The project of American democracy — to live beyond such tribal identities, to construct a society based on the individual, to see ourselves as citizens of a people’s republic, to place religion off-limits, and even in recent years to embrace a multiracial and post-religious society — was always an extremely precarious endeavor. It rested, from the beginning, on an 18th-century hope that deep divides can be bridged by a culture of compromise, and that emotion can be defeated by reason. It failed once, spectacularly, in the most brutal civil war any Western democracy has experienced in modern times. And here we are, in an equally tribal era, with a deeply divisive president who is suddenly scrambling Washington’s political alignments, about to find out if we can prevent it from failing again. …”
If you can resist reading the full Sullivan version, that’s your problem. If all you need is another link so you don’t have to scroll back to the top, here it is.
Comments (4)
Yes, I Get it
It is understood that acceptable discourse must include the recognition that "both sides do it." It is divisive and evidence of tribalism not to acknowledge that understanding at every opportunity. We cannot point out the misdeeds of one party without listing the corresponding misdeeds of the other (not, that is, without being divisive and tribal).
Is it, however, tribalism to point out that one side does it more often, and arguably more effectively, than the other? Or that one side has exacerbated the typical and healthy divisions of opinion in a democracy?
Thanks
Well-written, thought-provoking, occasionally uncomfortable reading. Would that more of my tribe read it, and the other tribe(s), too. I'm with RB Holbrook for the most part, but the fact that one side distorts reality more often and/or more effectively, or has exacerbated differences of opinion shouldn't lead to a categorical denial of the humanity or intellect of everyone with opposing views. Demagoguery isn't limited to a single political party, nor is truth-telling, nor is religious and cultural tolerance. And I want to pointedly add that "tolerance" is not the same thing as "adoption," or even "acceptance."
A multicultural society, to survive as a society, has to practice tolerance on a broad scale, and let people who are "not me" in dress or behavior be "not me" without penalty, with equal access to opportunities, and with equal rights. Having said that, however, it also seems true to me that, as I said, tolerance doesn't mean I must personally adopt every difference as my own. It's truly "live and let live," and in order for the society to survive, the ideals of our founding documents – not necessarily as they've been implemented (or ignored) – have to serve as a common thread. Without tolerance, and a willingness to adopt those ideals – some of which can be, shall we say, contradictory – there's nothing to hold us together. Immigrants have been coming here for centuries, and for centuries their reasons for doing so have been largely based on a desire for a better life, and for at least as much, if not more, of the freedom they've been lead to believe exists here.
The fact that my cultural identity and ethnic background is different from yours doesn't render one of us less human or less deserving of equitable and equal treatment under both the law and the more informal rules of day-to-day society. I have voted for Republicans **and** Democrats, and have done my best to avoid supporting ideologues of either left **or** right. Sullivan is correct, I think, in labeling tribalism as the default human condition, but it can't be – and isn't – the basis for industrial society. Modern societies require cooperation and collaboration.
Tribalism made
Tribalism made tangible::
(quote)
"On Thursday, CBS News reported that Nunes plans to construct a physical partition to separate Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee from their Democratic counterparts. While committee Republicans have denied any knowledge of the plan, they intimated that it was conceived by Nunes. “I’m not part of that decision,” Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, who took over the committee’s Russia probe after Nunes was accused of running interference for the White House, told the outlet. “You’ve got to talk to Devin. I don’t know what they’re trying to do one way or the other.”
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/02/devin-nunes-wants-to-build-a-lit...
(end quote)
These are not "Tribes"
Political parties are not Tribes, actual Tribes exist as do real Tribal members. These "Tribal" narratives are thinly veiled racism that associate disfunction and conflict with "lesser" civilizations i.e. "Savages" that belong to Tribes.
There is absolutely NOTHING "Tribal" about irrational commitment to political leaders. This behavior descends from Feudal societies organized around royalties and religious dogma. The suggestion that Trump is teaching us what it's like to live in a Tribe is actually deeply offensive and completely facile.
This is an incoherent analysis based on deeply flawed assumptions regarding the nature of political and social reality in the US over the past few decades. This is the worse kind of false equivalence that portrays a political elite devoted to representing the nations elite as a "fractured" system at odds with itself. Nothing could be further from the truth. To the extent there is "division" here, it's a division between the political system and the people that system is supposed to represent. The problem isn't that the Party's are so far apart, the problem is that electorate is realizing that neither Party represents.... the electorate. That's not a "polarized" Nation failing it's Democratic aspirations, it's frustrated electorate demanding representation. It's not a collapse of democracy although it is something of a collapse of the illusion of democracy.
You can fault Trump voters for their loyalty, ignorance, and intellectual failings, but you have to acknowledge the fact that no one but Trump was talking to them. We had tens of millions of Americans that felt so abandoned and alienated by both parties that they were willing to roll the dice on Trump. I can't respect that roll of the dice, but I can understand it, and it has nothing to with Tribes.
The problem with conservative analysis is that many conservatives don't actually believe in democracy. The Civil War wasn't a failure of democracy, it was a triumph of democracy. Nor was that war a product of "tribalism", it was product of toxic capitalism.