James Risen explores a provocative question: Is Donald Trump a traitor?
I remember James Risen as a top (Pulitzer-winning) investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times. He was aggressive and controversial, but he played by the old rules of fact-based, so-called objective journalism, with which I am very familiar from my decades of playing by them.
The norms that defined that style of journalism, which dominated the 20th century, have not exactly disappeared but they certainly no longer dominate. Facts still matter, to me and I hope to you. But journalism has changed, perhaps symbolized by the (troubling, to me) division of the TV news audience into Fox and MSNBC watchers.
Risen has turned up in a new gig, as a columnist for The Intercept, an online publication that arose after the trove of national security materials were leaked by Edward Snowden. Risen’s first Intercept column is provocatively headlined: “Is Donald Trump a Traitor?”
The choice of that final word certainly raises the temperature a few degrees, compared to the usual version of the question: Did Donald Trump collude with Russia to influence the election?, although Risen argues that such collusion, if proven, would be a pretty good way down the path to treason. Treason, Risen notes, is the rare crime that is actually defined in the text of the Constitution, which says:
Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.
Risen argues that the possible crimes that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate are awfully close to that constitutional definition of treason, if you score Russia as an “enemy” and cooperating with Russia be pretty near “aid and comfort.” Of course, the case for Trump actively cooperating is not made, at least not yet.
Risen’s maiden column was published online just hours before the Friday news that Mueller has charged 13 Russians with the crime of meddling in the U.S. election with the goal, specified in the indictment, of helping Trump win. (The above-linked version was revised to reflect the new charges.) The new indictments do not (nor does anything released to date by Mueller) allege any actions by Trump to collaborate in such meddling.
The column is long and complex. Risen talks about some aspects that have not made big news yet in the United States. And, as columnists may, he speculates on where some of those developments may lead. He also, right at the top of his column, makes clear that he will not be playing the objectivity game where matters Trump or concerned, as in:
I find it hard to write about Donald Trump. It is not that he is a complicated subject. Quite the opposite. It is that everything about him is so painfully obvious. He is a low-rent racist, a shameless misogynist, and an unbalanced narcissist. He is an unrelenting liar and a two-bit white identity demagogue. Lest anyone forget these things, he goes out of his way each day to remind us of them.
Reporters in Risen’s heyday didn’t say such things, but columnists could. So columnist Risen isn’t afraid to let you know how he feels.
But he’s also a systematic, critical thinker. So I appreciated his effort to clarify what he calls the four tracks of the Trump-Russia story, the fourth of which is one most of us haven’t been thinking about in the criminal investigation frame. He wrote:
There are four important tracks to follow in the Trump-Russia story. First, we must determine whether there is credible evidence for the underlying premise that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Trump win. Second, we must figure out whether Trump or people around him worked with the Russians to try to win the election. Next, we must scrutinize the evidence to understand whether Trump and his associates have sought to obstruct justice by impeding a federal investigation into whether Trump and Russia colluded. A fourth track concerns whether Republican leaders are now engaged in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct justice through their intense and ongoing efforts to discredit Mueller’s probe.
I hesitate
…to delve into conspiracy theory, but – sadly – would not be surprised if Risen's 4th track turned out to have at least some validity. We already have ample evidence that someone of Trump's level of narcissism would be easy for campaign staff and high-level advisors to manipulate, so the first 3 tracks seem more direct, and more easily verifiable. It would be much more difficult, and perhaps pointless if there's no "there" there, to verify the 4th one, but it's certainly worth investigating.
If it turns out there's something "there" after all, it would, once again, demonstrate that the current version of the Republican Party can't be trusted to govern, has disqualified itself, actually, from having any major role in government, its leaders are, in fact, as treasonous as some much farther left than I have been insisting all along, and would bring about a full-fledged domestic crisis, not to mention a media feeding frenzy the likes of which old people like me have never seen before. There was no internet when Richard Nixon obstructed justice.
I think that Trump (and his
I think that Trump (and his family) is not a knowing traitor--he knows so little of the rules and norms of elections and governing that assuming he knew the name of the path he was heading down is a far stretch. But his path after the initiation of the investigation has clearly been one of ending the investigation by any means possible..
But, is ignorance of laws a defence?
But certainly, people like Flynn, Manafort, Prince, Page, Papadopoulos, Sessions. etc knew that they were dancing over the edge of illegality (the mass amnesia seems pretty telling).
As for the author's list--it's clearly a "yes" to all tracks.
And Trump still declines to criticize the Russian actions.
The Emperor's New Clothes
Like the Hans Christian Andersen tale of weavers with magic threads, we are routinely treated to 'Supply Side Economics', or 'Tax Cuts for the Rich help the little people', or 'the Military needs more money'- or 'cars kill people too'-- all of which are, of course, bold-faced lies made by partisans who call themselves "conservatives" but are actually reactionaries-for-profit.
The townspeople certainly wondered about those magic threads from which the Emperor's New Clothes were made, but they knew better than question authority, so it was up to one little kid to simply say what was obvious- the Emperor was naked as a jaybird (or words to that effect).
Emma Gonzalez simply says, "We call B.S.", and now it should be clear to everyone- the NRA blood money for Second Amendment excesses have truly NO CLOTHES. Money is not speech, and Republicans lie whenever they pretend our Constitution protects mass murders. Citizen's United's unleashing of overt corruption at the highest levels has enabled traitors and put gun profits above innocent lives.
But it isn't just the Emperor who is a traitor in his 'most rare and beautiful threads', it is the weavers who sold the very LIE of the wonderful threads. It is, in fact, the Republican Party, who continues to use the same lies and the same tactics to keep up a game of deceit and treachery for profit. The "child" sees tyhe obvious truth- and calls "B.S."!
Emma Gonzalez is a hero, just like the kid who cried B.S. at the naked Emperor.
Traitors need complicity and acquiescence from co-conspirators. The Big Lie is their whistle.
We should all call B.S., like Emma and her classmates. I hope they can defeat the lies and hopelessness that allows massacres and traitors to exist.
Risen nailed it:
[quote]
"...Donald Trump...It is that everything about him is so painfully obvious. He is a low-rent racist, a shameless misogynist, and an unbalanced narcissist. He is an unrelenting liar and a two-bit white identity demagogue. Lest anyone forget these things, he goes out of his way each day to remind us of them..."
[thanks Eric and James Risen]
Loose Words
It's too easy to bandy about words like "traitor" or "close to treason" when discussing a figure one dislikes. Lord knows it was done often enough during the Obama Administration, to the point where the terms almost lost all meaning.
Mr. Rosen does raise some interesting points. Did the Trump campaign collude--knowingly or not--with the Russians? Given the amateurish quality of a lot of that campaign, I think it is entirely possible that the collusion was unwitting. The Trump Brothers have never come across as being especially bright or savvy about this type of thing. Supporting Russian meddling without knowing that they were doing so, or without knowing that it was illegal, would be entirely within character for them.
The obstruction of justice is also clear. Trump does not want anything that would make his presidency look less than legitimate (according to this morning's Times, he was in a fury all weekend at reports of pundits who said the indictments of the Russian meddlers showed that he couldn't win the election on his own). Even if he is not guilty of anything, he finds it imperative to avoid anything that would paint him in a less than flattering light.
Likewise, Republicans in Congress want to obstruct an investigation. Trump has little interest in any kind of public policy. He finds it convenient to espouse the standard GOP line not out of genuine conviction, but as a way of sticking it to the elites who haven't shown him sufficient adoration over the years. Congressional Republicans find this to be a handy arrangement. He is an enthusiastic backer of their agenda, so any Executive Branch check on Congress is largely theoretical.
Is it all criminal? Perhaps. Is it destructive of our democracy? Certainly.
For those of us in the
For those of us in the political laity out here, it has been fascinating to watch three facets of the investigations into the Trump campaign-Russia connection in 2016 and since the inauguration (Trump talks and meets with Russians, including Putin, more frequently than the Trump White House permits our press to know: We find out only because the Russian press reports it! Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show has the specifics.)
First, there is the investigative press, which has kept out in front of Congress on digging up factual detail of Trump people meeting with Russians and lying about it and trying to hide the fact. Also, on Trump as Failed Businessman and Russian Mafia associate.
Then, there is the really sad spectacle of House and Senate committee "investigations" into Russian influence on the 2016 elections. Chairs, all chosen by the majority's Republican leadership, have become White House shills with truly breath-taking obfuscations and obstruction of justice: Devin Nunes (House Intelligence Committee), Chuck Grassley (Senate Judiciary Committee), Trey Gowdy (House Oversight Committee--the guy with the fruitless Benghazi obsession that led nowhere). etc.
These committees not only deny vital information to the Democratic minority members of their committees before the Chair takes specific action (Nunes does this routinely); they refuse to release to the public important testimony they've heard (Nunes and Grassley refused to release the powerful transcripts of the testimony by the founder and chief researcher of Fusion GPS who hired ex-MI6 spy Christopher Steele to check out Donald Trump's Russian business ties). Senator Feinstein of California finally released, on her own, the Glenn Simpson testimony before Judiciary when Grassley refused to release it, even when Simpson and his attorneys insisted it be public. The infamous "memo" by Nunes's staff that released only one side of Intelligence's information on FBI applications for surveillance warrants on Carter Page had a social media "hype" that was amplified by Russians--you know that, right?--has yet to be publicly countered by a "long" (for The Donald: it's ten pages!) Democratic memo that does not reveal the secret stuff Nunes blithely did.
And then, we have our current Quiet-Man Hero Among Public Servants to the U. S, of A. : Mueller and his staff who are investigating the Trump-Russia connections. From what Miueller is carefully doing, it looks pretty clear now that--at the least--the witless Trump campaign, transition, and administration has "unwittingly" colluded with the Russians. Dupes, in other words, is the best designation Trump staff and the President can aspire to.
I do wish the American public took more time to actually go to the documents now and then, and take the time to read them. Not just opinion articles like the nice one that Eric points us to today. Read important Congressional testimony and memos (anybody who read the infamous Nunes "memo" laughs him right out of the room! Talk about dumb.). Read the actual indictments Mueller is putting out, and the details of the plea deals with this and that Trump associate.
I'm starting really to feel sorry for Donald J. Trump. He is clearly in way, way over his head, and he knows it--vaguely, and like a man in a cage.
I think he is and nearly every GOP lawmaker is complicit.
This nation is under attack by a foreign government to undermine our electoral process and sow discord between its citizens. Trump doesn't care...the GOP is looking the other way because it gave them control of government. This shouldn't be a partisan issue.
Treason
The problem with this term is that it requires defining Russia as an 'enemy'. Short of a declaration of war approved by Congress, I don't see this happening with the legal rigor required to justify a charge of treason.
'Obstruction of justice' seems more doable, if less politically viable as a grounds for impeachment (which is lurking under this discussion).
“Of course, the case for
“Of course, the case for Trump actively cooperating is not made, at least not yet.” Here is a crux of the matter: what is the reason to discuss all these things if there is nothing – I repeat, NOTHING, - that point in the direction of Trump’s cooperating with the Russians to help his presidential bid. Of course, the answer is simple: since an axiom is that Trump is “a low-rent racist, a shameless misogynist, and an unbalanced narcissist. He is an unrelenting liar and a two-bit white identity demagogue” (these are, of course, all established facts so no proof is necessary), it is so pleasant to discuss how this awful creature may be in big trouble… especially if it gives an opportunity to call all Republicans criminals… Sure, Mr. Risen has the right to do it but the main question is: how does it serve the interests of the people? And how is it different from speculation about Clinton’s wrongdoings?
GOP: Empire without clothes
"Emma Gonzalez is a hero, just like the kid who cried B.S. at the naked Emperor." H.C. Andersen has never been so in-the-moment.
"Knowing" is the key
The question is not whether ignorance of the law is a defense-it's not- but whether Trump of any of the actors in his campaign knew of the conspiracy of the 13 (so far) Russians engaged in violating laws to prevent interference with US elections. I suspect Mueller has laid out the charge staring with the Russians to first establish the factual basis for the conspiracy itself. So far, the indictments read like they're on solid factual grounds. There may be defenses but it will be surprising if the indictments are facially defective.
To widen the conspiracy net, Mueller might indict others only on the basis of their knowledge or awareness of the conspiracy, and some act in furtherance of the conspiracy. Interestingly, the indictment of the "Internet Research Agency, LLC" does not include any mention of hacking of the DNC or other acts that have been thought to represent the Russian interference. The violations mentioned are in a sense "low hanging fruit" of the use of propaganda techniques. The question si whether "Internet Research Agency, LLC" was also involved in any DNC hacking or was coordinating with some other group of individuals who were?
I don't think Trump or any of his staff can be indicted or tried for "unwitting collusion" with the Internet Research Agency, LLC or its co-conspirators. The Internet Research Agency, LLC seems to have been acting as any other "dark money" interest group which supports a candidate using dirty tricks but without "coordination" with the candidate or the candidate's campaign. James Risen is at least asking the right questions. We'll have to stay tuned for the answers.