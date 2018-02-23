A non-alternative fact: Trump’s approval ratings are improving
Selective perception and confirmation bias are devils that afflict many or most of us. It’s a struggle, but intellectually honest people try to see the facts, even those that we wish weren’t facts.
The current incumbent president is not intellectually honest, and one way he fails that test is his apparent willingness to notice only facts, and even “alternative facts” (by which I mean falsehoods) when they are favorable to him. He has evinced this tendency across a wide range of subjects, but a huge portion of that tendency seems to relate to his desire to believe himself to be more popular than he is and his policies to be more successful than they are.
As part of my ongoing occasional effort to track the ups and downs of President Donald Trump’s approval ratings, I have occasionally taken note of his tendency to mention only whichever poll (often Rasmussen) showed him to be the most widely approved of (compared to the others which show him less-approved of) and even then, he is basically incapable of acknowledging the most basic facts of how unpopular he remains, compared to other first- and second-year presidents.
Because I strive to a higher level of honesty than that, I rise today to say that Trump’s approval rating have been improving, fairly steadily and not insubstantially, looking at all the credible pollsters who measure it. I rely for my numbers on the Huffington Post, which is among those who aggregate the approval ratings of various pollsters and publish an updated average almost every day.
According to HuffPost’s trendline, Trump hit bottom in mid-December 2017, when his average ratings were about 25 points “underwater.” That means his average approval number of 32 percent, was 25 points below his average disapproval number of 57. Seriously bad, but then they improved.
In the two months since then, with plenty of ups and downs in individual polls, the average rating, per HuffPost, as of yesterday afternoon, was 43.6 percent approval, 52.2 percent disapproval for an “underwater” margin of less than nine percentage points.
It’s hard for me to understand this improvement based on any improvement of his personal conduct or on his success at Making America Great Again. But I accept that views can (and obviously do) differ on this score. Still, my effort at intellectual honesty precludes me averting my eyes from the numbers nor pretending they are not a significant improvement compared to his ratings for most of the past year (since about last March, just after he took office, when they were similar to what they are now).
The other shoe, if we’re going to be honest in a way that the current incumbent seldom is, is that Trump’s approval ratings are still bad, very bad, just not as historically terrible as they were two months ago. They are still “underwater,” meaning the approval figure is lower than the disapproval number, and it is still true that no president, since the invention of approval rating polling, has had a worse start to his presidency in approval rating terms, even taking into account his recent rally.
Again, in the spirit of honesty and full disclosure, other presidents have had lower approval ratings, just not this early in their presidencies. Using Gallup’s historical polling (here), which go back to Harry Truman, you can see that, at their lowest point, several presidents have had lower approval ratings than Trump does at present. But, in all such cases, it was later in their presidencies and, of course, Trump is less than halfway through his first term. We know less than nothing about what his poll numbers will do from here.
If they continue to rise, perhaps it will be because he has changed his ways, but I won’t get my hopes up.
Comments (7)
538
On the other hand, 538 (https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/trump-approval-ratings/?ex_cid=rrpA...) with this low approval being 36.9 in August.
Either way, most Americans don't like him, and his ratings are worse than they were a year ago.
Well....
I would expect his approval levels to fluctuate. My guess would be that if and when they improve it will among centrists and conservatives who's support waffles. He might get bump for instance among that group depending on his response to the Florida shootings. To the extent that he promotes the standard NRA response, he'll do well among that demographic, and that's a group that tends to feel threatened by any kind of gun control speculation.
To be honest, these numbers could be produced by something a trivial as the Olympics, people are preoccupied with something else, and in a more generous mood.
On the other, if we're at a tipping point regarding gun control, his predictably ridiculous response might backfire. And of course anything other serious crises could trigger a plunge in approval, we are only 13-14 month into a 4 year run.
On the other other hand I would expect some crises fatigue to set in eventually. Human beings in general don't like to live in a constant state of alarm, they tend to adapt to stress levels. Once you stop being alarmed by Trump and his behavior you can give yourself permission to stop paying attention, and that can be reflected in the polls. It's called desensitization. If you stop paying attention Trump starts looking less like an alarming president.
A few words about "bias"
Confirmation bias is a statistical artifact. Selective bias is a perceptual phenomena. Bias itself is an experiential tendency. None of these "bias" make critical thinking impossible or even more difficult. In fact bias can be an intellectual asset, its difficult to imagine how bias towards publicly confirmable observations, logic, compassion, or legality, interferes with intellectual integrity. Biases doesn't determine attitudes they're just some among many influences that can affect cognition and intellectual outcome.
The existence of bias is a mundane observation, not an heroic insight. Obviously intellectual integrity requires intellectual honesty, insight, and reliable observations, but it doesn't require the eradication of "bias". Bias can be noise that you filter out, or can be an asset that you rely on. My experience is that the only people who stumble around the concept of bias are people who think the mere appearance of "bias" destroys credibility. Such assumptions simply elevate style over substance, that's actually a form of intellectual dishonesty in and of itself. The illusion of "unbias" can only create an illusion of credibility. Real credibility is simply about being consistently... credible.
If we want to talk about credibility or intellectual honesty, here's the most important thing anyone can say, and it has nothing to do bias: "Credibility takes years to establish, and minutes to destroy." Remember that and you'll do just fine.
It's actually kind of weird to see some of these frequent references to confirmation bias, as if it explains polarization or intellectual disagreement. Confirmation bias is a statistical artifact that can skew data, it's not a psychological demon. If we want to talk about statistics we should recognize the fact that many statistical analysis deliberately build bias into their models in order to isolate relevant cohorts, data sets, or observations. Bias isn't a demon, it can be a very useful tool.
Facts exist independently of bias. Trumps popularity numbers are Trumps popularity numbers no matter who presents them. If someone provides reliable facts, and someone else rejects those facts, that's not "bias", it's a form of stupidity, ignorance, or dishonesty. The concept of bias doesn't "explain" anything in this scenario, it actually obscures the true nature of the behavior.
We don't need to inoculate ourselves against bias,or claim to do so in order to establish our intellectual integrity. If you have something say, just say it, and make sure what you say is true. You can preface your "facts" with mumbo jumbo about bias if you want, but I don't think it really enhances your credibility.
When the "trains run on time"
When the "trains run on time" and "enemies of the state are vanquished" and the "economy flourishes", there are few that complain about threats to democracy.
Barring a cataclysmic disaster, the "new normal" becomes tolerable to more.
It's the way it has alway worked.
We adapt, accept and accommodate.
That is how survival works.
Malleability trumps principle.
Dead cat bounce
He was already at historic lows. He had nowhere to go but up. He's right when he said he could shoot people on the street and not loose support. The right simply doesn't care what he does or says. It's a cult of personality. He's made a mockery of the "new normal".
He was also correct about the polls. The only one that matters is in November.
This "bump" for Trump in the
This "bump" for Trump in the poll is probably due to many people actually agreeing with the Koch-paid ad campaigns in many parts of the country: that the "tax reform" is going to net them great benefits.
A one-time bonus (if you've lasted at least twenty consecutive years at Walmart, for example--most employees don't last five--you get $1000) is the most anyone will see, and too many Americans aren't paying attention to the fact that the "tax reform" bill Trump trumpets contains tiny tax breaks for some middle class folks that will disappear in six years, while businesses and the super-wealthy won't even have to face the Alternative Minimum Tax that costs Trump himself several dozens of millions of taxes every year--if he's worth as much as he says he is.
A reminder, too, to Eric: Sometimes, watching the ups and downs of questionable polling gets you into weeds, like obsessing over daily weather reports and forgetting about climate change.
Its no mystery why Trump's
Its no mystery why Trump's approval is increasing.
He started out by seating an excellent SCOTUS justice.
Then he brought ISIS to heel. They're not completely done, but they are close.
Then he backed little rocket man down (no more missiles have been fired).
Then he got several US companies to re-patriate billions of dollars, and expand operations back here.
Then he signed an historic tax revision which not only immediately returned money back into their paychecks (crumbs to rich Democrats), induced employers to:
1. Increase hiring
2. Give bonus checks out.
If he gets the border secured, as the country demands, we will see his numbers sky-rocket, and he knows it.
Bet the farm; it's going to get done.