Pennsylvania offers a reminder: If we get polarized enough, things fall apart
Maybe, probably, I’m too alarmist. I do see a steady stream of indications that our system of politics and government is breaking down. Maybe that’s too strong, but here’s a recent case to ponder.
A Pennsylvania legislator named Cris Dush is circulating to his Republican colleagues a petition that, if successful, would lead to impeachment charges against the majority of the justices of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Because why? Because they made a ruling with which he disagrees.
In a 5-2 ruling, based on provisions in the Pennsylvania Constitution that they are sworn to uphold, the Pennsylvania justices have invalidated the extremely gerrymandered map dividing the state into congressional districts.
A slightly blue lean
Pennsylvania is a purple state that has a slightly blue lean. True, Donald Trump carried it in 2016, but only by 48.2 to 47.5 percent. Republicans control the Legislature but the governor, Tom Wolf, is a Democrat, who won in 2014 by a convincing 55-45 percent margin, over his predecessor, a Republican. The U.S. senators are one from each major party. Barack Obama carried Pennsylvania by 10 points in 2008 and by five in 2012. That’s my case for purple but leaning slightly blue.
But because Republicans controlled both the Legislature and the governor’s mansion in 2011 — the last time the congressional district map was redrawn — Pennsylvania’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives is currently 13 Republicans and just five Democrats.
The modern tools of computerization and the current shamelessness with respect to gerrymandering in some states, make that kind of thing possible when one party has control and is willing to be shamelessly partisan.
If that control is Republican, as it was in Pennsylvania in 2011, you just draw whatever crazy shapes you need to pack as many Democrats as you can into as few districts as you can, leaving the rest of the state to be divided into whatever shapes will enable Republicans to win without “wasting” too many votes.
Of the five Democrats who won House elections in 2016, four of them received more than 80 percent of the vote. Three of them exceeded 90. The key is to torture the map so most of the Democratic acreage is tucked and twisted into as few districts as possible.
But of the 13 districts that were carried by Republicans, five of the winners took 50-some percent of the vote, and five took 60-some. Get it? That’s how computer-assisted gerrymandering works, but it leads to some pretty weirdly shaped districts.
'Goofy kicking Donald Duck'
The New York Times wrote: “Pennsylvania is considered one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation, with congressional districts twisted into fanciful shapes, including one that has been described as looking like ‘Goofy kicking Donald Duck.’”
Here’s what that Goofy district looks like.
And, I should note, Republicans have won all 13 of the congressional districts that were designed for them to win in all three elections since the map took effect in 2012. That’s 72 percent of the seats for Republicans in a state in which the Republican gubernatorial candidate received 45 percent of the vote.
So the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (which, I should note, currently consists of five Democrats and two Republicans) recently ruled (and the vote broke down on party lines) that the map should be thrown out and replaced by a new, fairer one that will take effect right away, in time for the 2020 elections.
Republicans appealed that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and asked that its effect be stayed pending the appeal (so the old map with the goofy district would remain in place while the case worked its way up to the Supremes).
But (in part because the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling was based on the state Constitution, and the U.S. Supreme Court likes to defer to state Supreme Courts on matter of their own state constitutional law), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito (a Republican appointee, I should note) refused to strike down the Pennsylvania court’s ruling or issue a stay on its application.
And, bear in mind, as I mentioned above, although the Pennsylvania Legislature is still controlled by Republicans, the current governor is a Democrat, who has veto power over the map. So the new map will have to be a lot less partisan to become law. There are some estimates that a fairer map might flip three or four red seats to blue.
Deadline to redraw: Friday
Alito’s action left in place a deadline of this Friday (!!!) for the legislature to draw a new, fairer, less-gerrymandered new map so candidates for the 2018 congressional elections can get organized. Primaries for all those races in U.S. House districts that currently don’t exist are scheduled for May 15! The Pennsylvania high court is prepared to impose its own map if the Legislature won’t do it in time.
(If you are not a regular Black Ink reader, I should note that this story has many elements in common with something that happened in Minnesota in 1931-32. The Republican Legislature and the Farmer-Labor governor didn’t agree on a new map of congressional districts, and Minnesota ended up electing all of its U.S. House members in a statewide at-large election with no districts at all.)
I said at the top that I worry about our system breaking down. The situation in Pennsylvania suggests a worrisome breakdown of normal levels of bipartisan compromise. But that’s a trend that’s been building for many years in many ways in many places.
Dush's hoped-for solution
As I also mentioned at the top, the bit about a systemic breakdown focuses on a particular member of the Pennsylvania House named Cris Dush. He may be of no importance. I don’t know if his big idea of how to deal with this situation will get anywhere. But when I read about it how Dush wants to handle the problem, it set me off on this post to warn against hyper-partisanship and a political war that will seek, find and exploit the soft spots in our system.
As reported in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Dush’s response to the crisis is to start circulating a petition to Republican legislators to start impeachment proceedings against all of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of the ruling to invalidate the existing district map.
I have no idea whether he will get far with this. I suppose the legislature has the power to impeach and remove state Supreme Court justices. But you would expect such an action to be for some high crimes more serious than making a ruling that the party controlling the Legislature dislikes.
The Inquirer said of Dush’s impeachment plan:
It’s unclear exactly how far that attempt will go. Dush said he expects to introduce legislation that will move quickly through committee. But House Majority Leader Dave Reed said Republican leaders in the House had not yet discussed the effort.
In 1987, for the bicentennial of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution, scholar Michael Kammen wrote a highly regarded book about the Constitution called “A Machine that Would Go of Itself,” referring to a belief by some (not necessarily Kammen) that the fabled “checks and balances” of the Constitution were so cleverly designed that they virtually guaranteed success to the American experiment with self-government.
Yes, impeachment was among those famous checks and balances. Some Democrats are hoping to see the current occupant of the White House impeached and removed, although I don’t take that seriously, especially since it would take a two-thirds vote in the Senate to convict and remove a president.
Nor do I take Dush’s impeachment scheme seriously, except as a reminder that if we get polarized enough, things fall apart.
I agree that things are
I agree that things are breaking down, but it inevitable when you pack too many individuals together.
Splitting the country is not the worse thing that could happen, in my opinion, especially if it was an amicable split that retained elements of mutual protection and commerce.
We had a war about that
.... some people are still fighting it.
If you want more recent examples, see the former Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia.
We did have a war about that.
We did have a war about that. It was preceded by things like the Nullification Act, wherein a state declared themselves a Sanctuary from federal law.
Sound familiar?
As I say, if we're gonna repeat history, I hope we can do so peacefully this time.
Hmmmm...
Let's hope the dissolution of our union is not mapped by PA GOP legislators. We would have a lot of very convoluted walls to build. And could we keep the Cheeseheads out of Upper Midwest-astan?
...amicable split that
...amicable split that retained elements of mutual protection and commerce...
Now if only there were a country where there were a number of individual sub-divisions, just for example let's call them "states", and those states would have some degree of autonomy as to how they approached various issues, but all of those "states" recognized that there were certain issues that needed a united approach, such as commerce and self-defense. You could call that group of "states" the "United States". And the people who loved the sorts of policies that were prevalent in the state of Missippistan could move to Missippistan because of the rights of free travel in the "United States" and leave the citizens of Minnesonia to their miserable lives without the wannabe Missippistan agitating to make Minnesonia into Missipistan.
You may not be aware, but we
You may not be aware, but we once had that kind of system. If a fellow didnt like what was going on in Minnesotaburg, they could move to Mississippistan and live a happy life. Unfortunately, the federal government, aided by an activist judiciary have pretty much put the kibosh on that.
To make matters worse, we have pseudo-countries like the People's Republic of California that have decided to create their own open border with a foreign country, but expect the rest of America to deal with the mess that creates.
It's not a good deal.
Well...
"You may not be aware, but we once had that kind of system. If a fellow didnt like what was going on in Minnesotaburg, they could move to Mississippistan and live a happy life. Unfortunately, the federal government, aided by an activist judiciary have pretty much put the kibosh on that."
One will never really know until they actually give it a try...
disturbing but familiar
What's happening in Penn. is a frightening sign for anyone who believes in American democracy, but the attack by one branch (legislative) toward another (judicial) reminds me of what happened in Minnesota this year between the Governor and the (GOP) legislature. Lest we get too invested in Minnesota exceptionalism, I fear this kind of thing could happen here too.
Jim Hightower Redux
"No matter how cynical I get, it's almost impossible to keep up."
2018 not 2020
The article says the map was to be changed "......should be thrown out and replaced by a new, fairer one that will take effect right away, in time for the 2020 elections" and I'm pretty sure it's target is actually the midterms in 2018 as noted later.
The Republicans who drew the
The Republicans who drew the current PA legislative district map should be ashamed of themselves. No one sane and fair-minded could come up with those crazy districts!
And impeachment of the Democratic PA Supreme Court judges will not happen--anyone in the state can sue to stop it.
We get it
its always the other guy/party who polarizes..gee I wonder why we are polarized?
Exhibit A
Your first (and, as far as we can tell, your only) reaction to this tale of polarization is to complain about who is identified as responsible.
Yep, it's always the other guy, isn't it, Mr. Smith?
I'll leave you now to engage in your search for counter examples.