Yep, Hannity said the FBI's conduct in the Russia investigation was 'Watergate times a thousand'
The old “objectivity” model of journalism hasn’t disappeared, but has mostly broken down. There are still good journalists trying to practice it. And there is value in focusing on verifiable facts, trying to emphasize the most relevant of those, and trying to avoid including only facts that the journalist “likes.”
Still, there’s plenty of room for bias in deciding which facts to put in and which to leave out. There’s no real cure for that problem except for having the news audience practice critical thinking about the news they consume, and that doesn’t seem to easy to ensure.
But the public appetite for facticity with some pretense of objectivity has been greatly undermined. And the advent of Fox News has played a big role. Fox has some good journalists, and occasionally makes a lame nod at including liberals on its panels. But it is sometimes little more than a steady stream of right-wing brainwashing.
Its highest rated show, “Hannity,” makes no pretense of objectivity or anything that could be called even-handedness, and it’s not always too fussy about what it will treat as a “fact.” That perversion of the objectivity model is legal, too, First Amendment-wise.
Hannity is Fox’s biggest star, which means he’s an important, influential voice — one that often drives his large audience into a rage. His respect even for factual accuracy is low, and he makes no pretense of recognizing the old journalistic line between fact and opinion.
Hannity is widely reported to be an informal adviser to the current incumbent in the White House, and specifically so in the recent matter of the “Release the Memo” campaign.
The memo in question is a Republican memo, authored by U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, who had lost his credibility even before this episode. The Nunes memo itself makes no pretense of objectivity, which is sad, but it’s where we are in America. And the refusal of the Republican-controlled House Intelligence Committee to even allow the Democrats to put out their version of the truth really kinda shocks the conscience. (The Dems version may be released soon, or not. It would have to be approved by President Trump. But the Repubs obviously wanted to have all eyes on their version as long as they could get away with it.)
Anyway, to tie up the Hannity angle, I watched Hannity’s opening of his show Friday, the evening the memo was released. The Republican memo, Hannity said, reveals the work of the FBI in the matter of the its FISA application to continue the surveillance of Carter Page, about which you may have heard, to be: “The biggest abuse of power corruption case in American history.”
The abuse of power in this matter, Hannity said, amounts to: “Watergate times a thousand.”
Don’t laugh. Or laugh if you must. But that’s what Hannity said. The document asking the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Court to permit the U.S. intelligence community to continue surveilling Carter Page (the government has been surveilling Page since 2016 and — as required by the FISA law — the warrant allowing that surveillance had been renewed three times, the recent crisis is over whether it should have been renewed again. The conduct of the FBI and others in seeking the most recent renewal is what Hannity said equaled “Watergate times a thousand.”)
Hannity also said the Nunes memo, which details issues that Trump loyalists have with the renewal application, “Proves that the entire basis of the Russia investigation was based on lies that were bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and her campaign.”
Just an aside here to say: It doesn’t. The memo is a highly selective version of reality that the Republicans were able to proffer by not allowing contrary facts and arguments to be released.
The memo also reveals, according to Hannity, that, “The Mueller investigation is and was a witch hunt from the beginning. It’s built on a house of cards and tonight it is crashing down.”
And he had a few recommendations of what to do next, for example:
“The Mueller investigation must be shut down…
And:
“The people responsible must go to jail…”
Also:
“Look, if we as a country, if we care about our Constitution, if we believe in civil liberties, if we believe in these protections, then the special counsel must be disbanded immediately. And, by the way, nobody else will say this, all charges against Paul Manafort and General Michael Flynn need to be dropped. It’s that simple.”
He said a bit more — it’s an hour-long show. And perhaps I’m overdoing how dangerous this is. To keep this all in perspective, it's worth noting that ABC's evening news, the top-ranked among the network news shows, reaches about triple the audience that Hannity does.
But you see what I just did? I worried that I was overstating my case, and I brought up a fact that cuts against my overall argument. Watch Hannity sometime and see if he ever does that. He’s in full brainwash mode all the time. Personally, I don’t trust anyone who won’t even acknowledge contrary facts and arguments.
I’m also aware that a liberal channel, MSNBC, plays a somewhat similar role on the left. I watch Rachel Maddow often and some of the others in MSNBC’s liberal lineup. Maddow has ripped apart the Nunes memo for days. She, and others on MSNBC, are not playing the old objectivity game, either — at least in the sense of offering equal air time to all parts of the argument. MSNBC’s guest lists are often stacked in favor of liberal views. But they are much, much more honest and factual than Hannity. (By the way, of the top six cable news programs, by ratings, five are on Fox, the exception being Maddow.)
Why am I bothering you with this? Because I often worry about the danger of having a growing share of the news audience that decides they will get their news and views from shows that are heavily biased in either direction.
If all the quotes from Hannity above leaves any of you craving a different, leftier take on the ludicrous Nunes memo, here’s Bernie Sanders brief reaction, from his Facebook page.
But I’m not sure that listening to a voice on the far right to balance off on from the far left is the solution to what ails us.
All of this over Carter
All of this over Carter Page--who either was a key foreign policy advisor to Trump or someone that Trump didn't even know.
By the way, do you know that Carter Page is a Minnesota-born guy that had been under surveillance by the FBI off -and-on since 2013. He has made many claims about his Russian experience, including being a Kremlin adviser and had acknowledging that he had been approached by Russian intelligence agencies over the years. He has been involved in efforts to remedy the bad PR Russia gets and was offered money by the Russia to roll back the Magnitsky Act during the Trump campaign. By the way, Sam Clovis of the Trump campaign made him sign a non-disclosure statement after he came back from the meeting where the money offer was made.
So rather than the "fruit of a poisoned tree", the FISA warrant was justified on lots of other things than the Steele dossier.
He seems to be just one of the dozen or so Putinophiles who found a home in the Trump campaign. All so eager to smooth the way for greater Russian input into the functioning of the US government. All so eager for lucrative side-deals and back-door routes between the US and Russia.
“No puppet. No puppet, you’re the puppet!”
Carter Page
The day after I heard H Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, say (in July, 2016) that Russia had hacked the DNC's system, as a joke, I did a quick search on "Comrade Trump," not expecting much, if anything, serious to show up.
I got a surprise and ticket down a sprawling rabbit hole . . . There was a boatload of surprising accounts of things that, in terms of "public awareness," have become much more "mainstream" since (and, of course, things the Mueller investigation is focusing on). Of all the articles I read then, one of the best, simplest and most comprehensive summaries of the basics was one by Josh Marshall (the founder of and editor of talkingpointsmemo.com), "Trump and Putin. Yes, It's Really a Thing"
Whenever the name Carter Page pops up it reminds me of that article. Here's what Josh Marshall had to say about the guy (in his laying out of the main points of what was known at the time about possible "Russian interference" and how some of Trump's key campaign advisors seemed to know their way around the Russian power structure pretty well):
"Trump’s foreign policy advisor on Russia and Europe is Carter Page, a man whose entire professional career has revolved around investments in Russia and who has deep and continuing financial and employment ties to Gazprom. If you’re not familiar with Gazprom, imagine if most or all of the US energy industry were rolled up into a single company and it were personally controlled by the US President who used it as a source of revenue and patronage. That is Gazprom’s role in the Russian political and economic system. It is no exaggeration to say that you cannot be involved with Gazprom at the very high level which Page has been without being wholly in alignment with Putin’s policies. Those ties also allow Putin to put Page out of business at any time."
https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trump-putin-yes-it-s-really-a-thing
Well...
What I can't quite come to grips with from the "Stop Mueller" crowd is what would they do with the evidence gathered to this point? Are they asking (demanding) that the investigation end immediately and someone from "Men in Black" drops into the Special Prosecutor's office and neuralize the staff so everything just goes away?
I just finished reading "Red Notice" by Bill Browder which tells the story of Sergei Magnitsky. It also tells the story of Putin and the Oligarchs rise to power. Combine these primarily internal events in Russia with the external events of Russia meddling in our elections and any rational, thinking person comes to the conclusion: Putin is one of the most evil, dangerous threats to our country at this time.
And Hannity and his like are willing to give Putin a free pass because if we dig at all, Trump may fall some where on a line from being the beneficiary of some suspicious condo sales to Oligarchs to being completely compromised by Putin. Hannity won't allow those potential negatives to reflect on Donald Trump:
"Look, if we as a country, if we care about our Constitution, if we believe in civil liberties, if we believe in these protections, then the special counsel must be disbanded immediately. And, by the way, nobody else will say this, all charges against Paul Manafort and General Michael Flynn need to be dropped. It’s that simple.”
If and when, Mueller finds indisputable and comprehensive evidence that Trump has been compromised by the Russians, will Hannity ever show remorse?
will Hannity ever show remorse?
No.
No matter what facts (and supporting evidence) are presented, he and his fans will continue to hold on to their 'alternative 'facts. Myths trump truth any day.
These people aren't
These people aren't journalists. Hannity, Carlson, Maddow, Matthews, Cooper, Lemon are Jerry Springer but with better dressed guests and no chair throwing. If a scandal agrees with their party platform they cover it and if not - crickets.
No, these TV news people are
No, these TV news people are definitely not all the same, and not all like [ugh!] Jerry Springer.
When my DVD player broke down and I couldn't use Netflix for a while late last year, I discovered Rachel Mddow's program, and then Chris Hayes's program just before hers. What I like is the intellectual nature of the way they present news. They lean left, but then, the truth leans left.
They do not, ever, have the right-wing "screamers" on--you know, the ones who routinely talk over everyone else and raise their voices so no one else can be heard. A real problem on CNN, these right-wing "screamers." (I think there's a school or clinic offered to Trump supporters, so they learn how to do that; I don't know any leftie except the mayor of Chicago's high-strung doctor brother who helped design the Affordable Care Act, who screams like that.)
Maddow-Hayes, et al. interview not commenters so much as the Real Horses, to get the news from The Horses' Mouths. They ask probing questions, including whatever probing the right might make noises about, and they provide experts to inform us of legal intricacies. Maddow has a guy who regularly appears when there's a need for serious legal explanation of laws, procedures, norms, etc. That guy's affect is almost anti-TV, but I am thrilled to see him pop up on her screen because I know I'm going to learn. You have to bring your brain to Rachel Maddow's show. No one brings their brain to Hannity's.
And MSNBC, unlike Fox "News"--what Chris Hayes now regularly refers to as "Trump TV"--does investigative journalism and always quotes from and praises other investigative journalism; the authors of news scoops from the Washington Post, Politico, Vox, Axios, The New York Times, and a long list of others appear all the time on the Maddox show. She's not making the news up, and she celebrates good work by others who have dug up the truth in a time when Sean Hannity so closely advises our president by television every day that Congressman Adam Schiff (ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee) tweeted the president yesterday to turn off the TV and get to work himself.
Ertic: When you charge Maddow for disputing the Nunes "memo" for days, not only are you wrong--she hadn't seen it, but was filling us all in again on what Glenn Simpson testified to in 17 hours of sworn testimony (he's the CEO of Fusion GPS), and on what the House Intelligence Committee was doing last Monday when the Republicans refused to let the FBI testify before it, refused to permit the Democratic minority's rebuttal to be issued, and generally stone-walled. Putting Maddow's contextualization of the Nunes "memo" in its own context: Have you checked on the several-weeks-long Republican hyping of that "memo"? A real and hard campaign.
That hype dominated social media. And journalists who dig into these things have found that. . . (wait for it!) . . . there were many thousands of Russian bots doing tweeting and retweeting of that hype!
We're not just divided ourselves. There are nasty forces on the right, and from Russia as well, who are pushing us farther apart. That's the story.
I don't think the FBI or the
I don't think the FBI or the DOJ are corrupt as institutions. It was a few highly placed individuals that are gone that either played along, or were played, depending on how you choose to look at it, by a corrupt DNC and a feckless, power hungry candidate.
The memo is embarrassing to honest Democrats, and yes,to the FBI, but it's nothing new and certainly not anything Earth shattering. I'm sure it will be a loooong time before the FBI uses information from political parties to initiate investigations, or apply for warrants.
Actually, the memo is embarrassing
to honest Republicans, few as they may be. This memo proves nothing and is the political equivalent of me attempting to prove that my car runs only on windshield wiper fluid by providing a receipt from a gas station that has nothing else on it.
A small bit of research will
A small bit of research will show that the FISA warrant for Carter Page is said to be over 100 pages long--certainly not reliant on the relatively short Steele work. That small bit of research will also show that the investigation was begun when Papadopoulos bragged to an Australian diplomat how the Russians had hacked into the Democratic computers and had "dirt" on Clinton. And the fact that Page had claimed a few years back to be a Kremlin adviser and had previously been surveilled via FISA warrant process--that kind of makes renewed surveillance no a big surprise.
But hey--what do facts have to do with it.
It's embarrassing--just not for whom you say.
A thousand times
Like many others of his ilk, both on and off the airwaves, Mr. Hannity is not well-connected to the real world, but dwells, as do many of his supporters, in a fantasy. In that fantasy, remorse for gross errors made is never necessary, since it's assumed that gross errors are never made in the first place.
Infallibility is…um…a trait typically reserved for deities. Mr. Hannity does not qualify. Nor does Ms. Maddow, for that matter, though she comes closer in that she does usually have more facts – the real world – as part of her work, which is often opinionated, but nonetheless has a greater grasp of reality than many of the hyperventilators far to her right. The response from at least some on the right, in tune with the genuinely loathsome Dick Cheney a few years ago, is that "We make our own reality."
In many circles, "making your own reality" would be characterized as mental illness.
Nothingburger with a Side of Bupkes
The Nunes memo exposed nothing that wasn't already known: some of the information relied upon for a continuation of the surveillance of Carter Page came from a probably (?) biased source. That should be the first sign that there is no there there. Judges who sign warrants know that the information supporting a claim of probable cause often comes from biased sources. If that were grounds for invalidating a warrant, none would ever be issued again ("Sorry, Officer O'Flanagan, you clearly want to arrest Mugsy. That shows you're biased, and that means I can't sign the warrant.").
Hannity, like the Trump he serves, doesn't have time for nuance. Passed over is the fact that a judge had to make a finding of probable cause before authorizing surveillance. The fact that the warrant was to continue previously authorized surveillance isn't addressed, nor is the fact that the scurrilous lies were only part of the evidence submitted (In fact, do they even call them lies? Are they avoiding the question of whether true information can come from a biased source?).
The memo is nothing more than an embarrassment to the Trump people, and especially to Rep. Nunes. Nevertheless, it has become an article of faith that this is the document that will--what? Stop the investigation? No, even the toadies in Congress who are supposed to be overseeing this affair are edging away and trying to distance themselves. Lead to the firing of the Independent Counsel, provoking what could be a constitutional show-down? Maybe, but I don't think Trump cares enough about the Constitution to stretch its boundaries. Throw some red meat to the base, who need something, no matter how devoid of substance? There we go.
Hannity Lies but He Doesn't Care
Just like Trump, Hannity lies continuously and feels no remorse for doing so (if he even realizes that's what he's doing).
When your entire perspective on reality depends on maintaining a warped set of perspectives in which Trump is a Prince among men,...
and everything espoused on weasel news and "conservative" talk radio is undeniably filled with truth and light,...
lying to protect those perspectives probably seems completely justified,...
even necessary.
People such as Hannity can't help themselves. They can't even sense that they are out of touch with reality.
It's up to the rest of us to convince anyone capable of realizing that there is ZERO truth and NOTHING of value to be found in such sources,...
to tune away and, thereby, end the brainwashing to which they've been subjecting themselves.
Meanwhile, I predict that, considering that he's purported to be planning a series of NEW memos that attack several OTHER government agencies as well,...
the time will soon come when the term "Nunes memo" will be used to describe any and all dubiously sourced, factually twisted, "memos,"...
produced by a political figure or committee as transparent political hit pieces,...
as in the person receiving such a memo reads the first few lines, then says, "Ah! A Nunes memo." before depositing it in the circular file or paper shredder.