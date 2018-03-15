15 years on, we're still paying for the Iraq War
This week marks the 15th anniversary of the start of the Iraq War, the main lessons of which are the same as those of almost all recent U.S. military adventures: It was a bad idea, rooted in U.S. imperialism and disregard for international law, begun by men who thought it would be easy, thought it would be popular, thought it would secure their historical reputations as great leaders.
Wrong, wrong, wrong.
The stated reasons for the war were lies, or, if you feel like being kind, errors. There were no stockpiles of “Weapons of Mass Destruction” in Iraq and, by the time the war started, this was known and/or knowable to anyone who was not addicted to the idea that frequent wars make countries great.
The U.S. war violated international law, which we sometimes claim to respect, in that it was not authorized by the U.N. Security Council. In fact, the U.N. weapons inspectors had to flee for their safety from Iraq (or, more precisely, from the “shock and awe” U.S. bombing of Iraq), where the inspectors had just about finished establishing that there were no hidden stockpiles of WMD.
Of course, thousands and thousands of innocent Iraqis were killed. Yes, Saddam Hussein, a truly despicable dictator, was removed from power and executed, but it’s not at all clear that life for Iraqis has been better since.
The example the war backers hoped to create of a U.S.-midwifed democracy in the Arab world has not been anything Americans would recognize as real democracy in Iraq. And the United States remains, as always, very good friends with many dictators and monarchs while being hostile to democratic countries when those countries disagree with U.S. policy.
We and the people of the Mideast are still paying for the war and its consequences. As New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof noted on Wednesday:
The financial cost alone to the United States will top $3 trillion, according to the estimates of the economists Joseph Stiglitz and Linda Bilmes, or about $24,000 per American household. Some 4,400 American soldiers died in Iraq, along with approximately 500,000 Iraqis, according to a survey and academic study.
The war helped trigger the Syria war, the genocide against the Yazidi and Middle East Christians, the rise of the Islamic State, the strengthening of Iran and a broader Sunni-Shiite conflict in the Middle East that will claim lives for years to come.
It was similar to many other blunders our country has made when it engaged in what are sometimes called “wars of choice.”
Almost all recent U.S. wars have been wars of choice, which means wars in which we were not responding to a military attack against the United States nor an attack on an ally to which we were bound by treaty to defend.
I make an exception for the Gulf War of 1990-91, in which the United Nations authorized “all necessary means” to restore Kuwaiti sovereignty and in which the U.S. preserved the existence of its ally, Kuwait, won a quick decisive victory, and went home, although there are more complicated arguments.
The other complicated case would be the war in Afghanistan, which was a response to the 9/11 attack, although that was an attack by Al-Qaida, not a nation-state. The retaliation for that attack has now morphed into the Global War on Terror, which includes perpetual acts of war and semi-war, like drone killings of suspected terrorists across many countries, which make total hash out of the idea of “war” as it was understood when the war powers were set out in the Constitution.
In a sense, since the end of World War II, the United States has been in a state of perpetual war, but we call it “war” only when it heats up in a particular place. The Congress has not passed a literal “declaration of war” since the days after Pearl Harbor in 1941. The constitutional war powers provisions remain as originally written but no longer apply.
In 2016, both major U.S. political parties nominated presidential candidates who had initially supported the Iraq war. Hillary Clinton, who was a senator at the time, voted to authorize the war, although her statement justifying the vote was relatively incoherent, specifically on the question of whether she actually favored the war. (Her chief opponent for the 2016 nomination, Bernie Sanders, voted 'no' on the war authorization.
As for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump expressed half-assed support for the Iraq War in advance, never expressed opposition before the fighting began, and never expressed opposition during the war, except to criticize the way the war was being managed. But that didn’t stop him, during the Republican debates of 2016, from claiming:
I'm the only one on this stage that said, "Do not go into Iraq. Do not attack Iraq." ... Nobody else on this stage said that. And I said it loud and strong. And I was in the private sector. I wasn't a politician, fortunately. But I said it, and I said it loud and clear, "You'll destabilize the Middle East."
He has never, to this day, produced any evidence to back that up.
And, by the way, both of Minnesota’s U.S. senators at the time, Paul Wellstone and Mark Dayton, voted no on the Iraq War resolution.
Comments (10)
Trump's credibility as a
Trump's credibility as a peacemaker is pretty strained. Trump just hired Bolton, who pushed hard for the war in Iraq and promoted the false WMD meme, and still believes that we should still be in Iraq in full force. And Bolton wants very badly to go to war with Iran and North Korea.
But hey, is there a failed war that all of the Fox-chicken-hawks didn't or don't want?
Trump and Bush
This is what frustrates me about the rehabilitation of George W. Bush’s image. The Iraq war was far more damaging than anything Trump has done so far. The things we are arguing about now - refugees, ISIS, etc. - all exist because Bush invaded Iraq.
War is coming
We've forgotten the folly of electing Republicans. History is about to repeat itself.
The chicken hawk, Bolton, advocates attacking North Korea and Iran.
Bolton was banned from the White House by John Kelly. How long can Kelly last now that the Current Occupant has made him NSA?
Medieval
At least in the Middle Ages, when a less-then-capable monarch with delusions of grandeur and his vizier, with equally-deluded fantasies of acquiring power, wealth, and a name resonant in history, decided that war looked like a good idea, there was a very good chance that the egotistical monarch and his conniving sycophant would be casualties, sooner or later, of that war.
Since there's no credible reason for a war – Iran is still more or less living up to the terms of the agreement made with the U.S.; the Chinese boost in tariffs on American goods is simply doing to us what the Current Occupant is doing to them; North Korea actually seems to want to talk instead of bluster and threaten – and the casualties of yet another perversely stupid engagement of that sort will fall disproportionately on people who have done nothing to deserve maiming or death, my suggestion (not even faintly realistic) is that, should Mr. Bolton and the Current Occupant combine their intellects to decide a Middle Eastern war is somehow sensible, they and their families follow the Medieval model when it comes to battlefield engagement. Let Mr. Bolton and the Current Occupant take up their weapons, put on their Kevlar, and lead a group of their political supporters, including their family members, into battle.
At present, there's virtually no risk to anyone in those kinds of political positions should there be genuine hostilities with another power. That should change. The prospect of their own maiming or death might do much to tone down much of the rhetoric emanating from the Oval Office. For the most part, the people most enthused about warfare are, as Marc Post reminded us above, not the people likely to be actually fighting it. They are justifiably called "Chicken Hawks."
Here we are
with an irrational reactionary President, hardline ideologue advisors, and a congress with extremely feckless Republican leadership. All of whom are willing to create a scheme to vicariously live out their dream of domination by sending our sons and daughters to war, so they can check it off their bucket list. It is the Iraq war, which we are still in, all over again. Voters we need new leadership before we get turned into a war zone ourselves. We seem to feel isolated being so far away from hostile countries but little by little we see terrorist creeping into our country. Not to mention that some can send drones and missiles our way. It is time to sit up and pay attention voters. Make your vote count!
Bolton again in position
Bolton's a Chicken Hawk because he avoided service in Vietnam through enlisting in the National Guard which was not drawn upon in that war. He admits to taking that step so that he could avoid serving in Vietnam.
His appointment needs no confirmation by the Senate, but it looks ever more the case that we must hope Congress (such as it is) and senior military officials will do their best to keep this administration from starting a new and very serious war.
Mid East wars
Even more stupid was going into Afghanistan. I believe Great Britain tried very early in history (Middle Ages?) and more recently Britain and Russia both went in and failed. Isn't there a truism that those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it?
There is.
Also -- Afghanistan has been termed "the graveyard of empires".
Recommended reading: Kipling's 'Ballad of East and West."
Nothing's changed.
REPUBLICAN SELF-INFLICTED WOUNDS.
Words from a Republican. Richard Haass, a high-ranking official from former President George W. Bush's State Department, shared a dire assessment of the current geopolitical state of affairs, calling it "the most perilous moment in modern American history."
President Trump "is now set for war on 3 fronts: political vs Bob Mueller, economic vs China/others on trade, and actual vs. Iran and/or North Korea. He reminds us these are all REPUBLICAN SELF-INFLICTED WOUNDS.
There is also a 4th war front, his home front. This one doesn’t bother Trump much though because he feels there will always be another woman available for him to abuse. He just has to send his lawyer out with a pocket full of money to get one.
One of the indictments
One of the indictments against the Nazis at Nuremberg was "waging aggressive war," i.e. attacking countries that had neither attacked nor planned to attack it.
Another was "crimes against humanity." Abu Ghraib, torture, and extraordinary rendition certainly qualify here.
The Bush administration committed war crimes, pure and simple.
The excuses don't work. Yes, Saddam Hussein was a dictator, but that excuse was belied by the way the Bush administration enlisted the aid of an even worse dictator in Uzbekistan to use that country as a staging area, and let us not forget Saudi Arabia.
Weapons of mass destruction? I wanted Congress to vote down the Iraq War Resolution, but in the back of my mind, I suspected that if the resolution failed, the CIA or someone would mount a false flag operation which the Bush administration and the right-wing propaganda outlets would then blame on Congress.
However, when the U.S. invaded Iraq and the Iraqis did not try to fight them off with any chemical or biological weapons or nuclear weapons, then I knew that the Bush administration had been lying. What would be the point of having weapons of mass destruction if you didn't use them when invaded by the world's largest military?
The other Big Lie was that the Iraqis would greet the U.S. troops as liberators. Instead, I saw film footage of silent Iraqis standing by the roadside giving the "thumbs up" sign. The voiceover on the news gushed about how this was an indication of Iraqi support for the invasion.
That clip was shown only once, because someone must have clued the reporters in to the fact that in the Middle East, "thumbs up" is equivalent to the middle finger, as I had heard a well-traveled friend say many years before.
We are still feeling the after-effects of that invasion, because for all his faults, Saddam Hussein had no use for the Islamic fanatics and kept them out of the country. That ended as Iraq fell into chaos (after the U.S. occupation government fired virtually all of its civilian authorities) and fanatics of various types swarmed in.
Memories are short. Our media now treat George W. Bush as a revered elder statesman, when he and Cheney and all the rest of that oil-soaked crew should have been packed onto a non-stop, one-way flight to The Hague.