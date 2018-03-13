Donald Trump, chaos president and turnover king
As a TV star, Donald Trump was famous for telling people, “You’re fired.” Does it seem as if he has brought that gag into his latest reality TV role as president? Does it seem like there is more chaos and turnover in the Trump administration than is normal?
It does to me, but because of my attempt to resist the twin demons of selective perception and confirmation bias, I try to be careful about letting my dislike/distrust of Trump dictate my perceptions.
In the matter of chaos, or at least turnover, this is something that can be quantified and compared, and it turns out that in this instance the perception matches reality. By a huge margin, the Trump administration has experienced more turnover in top administration positions than any other recent president.
I rely on the counting done by Brookings Institution government studies fellow Kathryn Dunn Tenpas, who has set up a template for tracking and comparing turnover among top-level administration officials over the last six presidencies (Reagan, two Bushes, Clinton, Obama and Trump).
At the end of Trump's first year in office, 34 percent of his top-level officials had quit or been fired. That’s exactly double the previous record of 17 percent, in the first year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Bill Clinton hit 11 percent turnover in year one, and all the others were in single digits. George W. Bush had the most stable first-year lineup with 6 percent turnover, so Trump more than quintupled him.
And the quitting and firing in Trumplandia is not slowing down. (Note today's news of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's firing, as well as that of Trump personal aide John McEntee.)
NPR just published an update based on Tenpas’ work, which indicates that, just a month and a half into his second year, Trump has now set a new record of 43 percent turnover among top-level White House and cabinet officials.
Based on Tenpas, NPR compared that figured with the previous six presidencies at the two-year mark. If he didn’t fire anyone else for the next 10-plus months, Trump would already have set a record for the first two years. (Barack Obama had the least turnover at the two-year mark, with 24 percent. The question is not whether Trump will double that, of course he will, but will he triple or quadruple it?
On matters like this, I’m often reminded of the comment about Trump by the great future-seer Jeb Bush during one of the late 2015 debates, in which he said of Trump: “He’s a chaos candidate. And he’d be a chaos president.”
Comments (5)
Another Number
In addition to the number of turnovers, consider the number of positions that remain unfilled. To cite but one example, President Trump is (maybe) heading for talks with North Korea without having in office either an ambassador to South Korea or an Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.
Who needs that kind of expertise, right?
Legislation is hard work but
Legislation is hard work but you get some adulation from a fawning congress-critters and cabinet-creatures. That is nice, but still--you're int the company of those who want some share of the glory...
But nothing is more manly, mano-a-mano than a military strike.
My reading is that these personnel changes and others coming (Bolton...Bolton, calling Mr. Bolton) are leading to a military strike somewhere, surrounded by those like Pompeo who believe a manly foreign policy is defined by war.
After all, it would be all him, all glorious him.
After all, a failed meeting with Kim clears the way to a "bloody nose".
(quote)
“Toad, with no one to check his statements or to criticize in an unfriendly spirit, rather let himself go. Indeed, much that he related belonged more properly to the category of what-might-have-happened-had-I-only-thought-of-it-in-time-instead-of-ten-minutes-afterwards. Those are always the best and raciest adventures; and why should they not be truly ours, as much as the somewhat inadequate things that really come off?”
― Kenneth Grahame, The Wind in the Willows
(end quote)
Trump - Proof Elections have consequences
If they couldn’t figure out how Trump operates during the campaign and still want to work for him I can’t feel sorry for any of those who are sullying their previously good name by working for him. Trump said during the campaign “He could do it alone”. That might be where he is headed. Voters need to keep in mind the idea of a one-man government, called a dictatorship, the next time they vote. Is that really what you want for our government? I think Trump has a totally different definition of chaos than the rest of the country does, except of course for the diehards that have invested so much time defending Trump they can’t back out now because that would make them look foolish. There is a very sick man in the White House and congress is sitting on their hands and letting it all happen. Using Trumps own word – SICK. We all need to be reminded before entering the voting booth - Elections have consequences!
I for one am happy that Trump
is weeding out the globalists and New World Order conservatives from his staff. With America First policy in place, you see an improvement in job numbers, slowly wages are improving, people are moving off welfare and getting jobs, manufacturing is trying to ramp up, illegal border crossings are down, N. Korea wants a sit down and consumer/small business confidence is up.
Not being a swamp creature/career politician, Trump needs to filter through those who claim to be conservatives willing to follow the U.S. constitution and globalists that feel a job in Honduras is as good as a job in Gary, Indiana.
Weed out the globalists and keep pushing policies that create jobs and strengthen the USA.
I'm happy to see
…that Mr. Smith's rose-colored glasses remain firmly in place.
Indeed, let's weed out the globalists and New World order conservatives. We're the only country on the planet that matters, and even if the numbers (pesky reality) don't always match the perception, it's the perception that matters most on TV. I'm looking forward to facts from a reasonably even-handed source that support “improvement in job numbers and increased wages” (outside of executive offices, and not counting "bonuses" tossed to the serfs by the feudal masters). Trump will, but shouldn't, take credit for fewer illegal border crossings, and I can't help but wonder what factual support there might be for the idea that manufacturing is **trying** to ramp up. If manufacturing is, indeed, ramping up, I suspect it won't last long once the new Trumpian tariffs go into effect. I might add that Minnesota farmers, who do a LOT of export business, won't be happy if Mr. Trump ignites a trade war.
The notion that Mr. Trump wants faithful devotees of the U.S. Constitution by his side is laughable, simply based on the evidence so far, and is almost as laughable as the idea that Mr. Trump is bringing jobs to Gary, Indiana instead of exporting them to Honduras. Mr. Smith should talk to the good folks at Carrier about keeping jobs here as promised. As for the dreaded Washington swamp, Mr. Trump and his allies helped create the swamp in the first place, and Trump is actively maintaining the quagmire through his multiple appointments of swamp-dwellers to cabinet and other positions in his administration.
It might be time for a new prescription for those glasses, Joe.