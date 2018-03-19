McCabe firing has even taciturn John Brennan fulminating
I fear I may suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).
Mostly it’s the president's lying, which I perhaps take exceptionally hard because my vocation attaches so much importance to factual accuracy. But plenty of things President Trump says and does also drive me crazy because of the recklessness, the cruelty, the solipsism and the constant affront to whatever positive things I have ascribed to the American experiment in self-government.
If you’ve been watching the news talk shows as long as I have, you know John Brennan, who spent 25 years with the CIA in various positions, including a stint as its director.
He served under presidents of both parties and always came across as about as nonpartisan and call-'em-as-I-see-'em as it’s possible to come across. Brennan had only one facial expression and one tone of voice, both of which said no-b.s.
But maybe Brennan has succumbed to TDS also, based on this tweet of Saturday, addressed to Trump, which was Brennan’s reaction to Trump’s firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe:
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America... America will triumph over you.
McCabe, as you probably know, had already announced his resignation from the FBI, but needed to serve a few more days in order to qualify for his pension.
Trump’s decision to fire McCabe before he secured his pension was unbelievably petty but, on the comic side, Trump declared the firing to be a “great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy.”
Perhaps instead of telling the men and women of the FBI how they feel about the McCabe's firing, he should ask them. And then fire all of those who disagree about what a great day it was for them and for democracy.
Comments (31)
A 4 star tweet....
{General] Barry R McCaffrey
@mccaffreyr3
Reluctantly I have concluded that President Trump is a serious threat to US national security. He is refusing to protect vital US interests from active Russian attacks. It is apparent that he is for some unknown reason under the sway of Mr Putin.
1:46 PM - 16 Mar 2018
https://twitter.com/mccaffreyr3/status/974748724176941056
it's just too bad
others in your profession don't have the same addiciton to facts as you constantly remind us you do, or love facts when it is their fave party in power.
You left out a few things.....
I’m sure by accident. For instance the recommendation from the Obama appointed inspector General of the Justice Department that Mccabe be fired. McCabe says he didn’t mislead anyone but let’s just wait and see what he report says. But I’m sure the Russians got to the IG too......
The timing was cruel
The reasons being offered for this firing were in force some time ago. Why not fire him then?
Waiting until just before he hits pension eligibility was needlessly cruel.
The truth....
They waited until seeing the actual recommendation from the IG rather than doing it when it was being leaked to the press. People hate the current administration so much every story needs to be spun into something that hurts Trump. And he didn’t “lose” his pension. He just might have to wait until he’s older and not be able to collect at age 50. Not exactly a tragedy of epic proportions.
swamp lives
was it cruel? $1.7 million pension retiring at age 50? ok so he won't get all of it, but he will make millions off of his "service" to country in some other swamp job. Another good reason our gov employees should have 401k's like the rest of us. You own it and can take it with you.
It was the timing that was cruel
Simple statement. Quit trying to add irrelevancies to it. That's not what I'm commenting on.
too simple
what timning does someone who breached their oath of office deserve?
Irrelevancies again
No one deserves to be strung along until the very last hour and then have what they were hoping for snatched away from them when it could have been done in a more timely manner. The handling of this situation was simply and unnecessarily cruel.
Excuse me, Cory, but you
Excuse me, Cory, but you haven't read the Justice Department's Inspector General's report, so you really have nothing firm on which to base your opinion of the rightness of McCabe's firing by Sessions. IF a "recused" AG has the legal authority to fire someone whose activities have to do with the Trump/Russia investigation, which McCabe as Deputy FBI Director, and for a time Acting FBI Director, did.
If you don't see the connection between Trump to Sessions to the firing of a Trump nemesis, then you're deliberately not looking.
Ironic reply.....
No one, including you and the author of this column, has read the IG report. But rather than wait everyone on the left wants to make hay by calling the move “cruel” and “petty”. As usual the facts don’t matter as long as political points can be scored. The honorable and McCabe has also either lied again or implied that his former boss Mr Comey lied to Congress.
Like a ??Finding and
Like a ??
Finding and eliminating "disloyal"civil servants in the various departments (not just the FBI)
Making Executive branch employees sign Non-Disclosure Agreements that extend in perpetuity (10 million dollar fines !?!)
Private email servers for multiple Executive branch employees
And...
43% Of Americans support:
FBI Bad
Russia Good
It's a world (nation) turned upside down...
It boggles the mind, doesn't it?
As long as I've been alive, the GOP has made fear of the "red menace" a cornerstone of their political ideology. To have them turn on a dime when it became politically advantageous has been a breathtaking turn of events.
Not me
…but some of us obviously voted for a petulant, spoiled child with sociopathic tendencies back in November of 2016. Numerous bureaucrats of the sort that the Current Occupant and many of his supporters purport to despise have kept the ship of state from sinking immediately, but, as is becoming more readily apparent by the day, he poses a "clear and present danger" to American society and to the rule of law. Neither General McCaffrey nor John Brennan are known for their riotous sense of humor or fondness for practical jokes. If these people are making more than veiled implications – and they are – that the nation's chief executive is working **against** the interests of the United States, we will soon reach the point of "high crimes and misdemeanors" mentioned in the Constitution regarding impeachment.
You have to be of a certain age and/or inclination for this to resonate, but I'm reminded of the scene in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" wherein King Arthur grandly announces to the peasants busy building what appear to be mud pies in the muck of the countryside that "I am your king." To phrase it politely, the peasants do not respond in a manner he deems appropriate, so he and his squire, Patsy, decide the best course of action is to leave. The Current Occupant suffers from the same sort of delusion. Winning the presidential election did not make him king, and it seems blatantly obvious that there are some people who should never, ever, be granted any sort of power over the lives and fortunes of others. The Current Occupant is one of those people.
Try Again
Mr. Black is correct: he does suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. The most common symptom of that malady is disregarding information that doesn't conform to one's preferred narrative. Andrew McCabe was fired at the recommendation of senior bureaucrats within the FBI and Justice Department. Trump was no doubt happy with that decision, but that decision wasn't based on personal or politically inspired vindictiveness. Either Mr. Black doesn't know this fact, or he deliberately chooses to omit it from this posting, which doesn't - or at least shouldn't - meet the standards for ethical opinion journalism. Just one more example of why so much of the public holds the occupation of journalism in very low regard.
Knowledge is power.
I keep hearing about fake news, but I'm not sure what is considered "fake" anymore. Let me get this straight: President Trump didn't make that lewd comment on the Access Hollywood tape that was brought to light right before the election? He is not married to his third wife, having had several well-known and publicized affairs in-between each marriage? He never made those rude remarks about Rosie O'Donnell to Barbara Walters? He didn't appear to be "stalking" Hillary Clinton during the 2nd Presidential debate, when he should have been made to stand behind his podium and not try to threaten her? He didn't refer to Mexican immigrants and other immigrants as "rapists"? He didn't authorize his attorney to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000.00 as hush money (for what again exactly?) There haven't been 17 or more (I have lost count!) of office holders under his current administration who have either been fired, forced out or felt the need to resign? We could go on and on, but I think his character was pretty well established BEFORE he was voted into office, and nothing has really happened to change my mind, just to re-enforce what I already believed BEFORE he took office.
Yes, I know the majority of Evangelicals and Christians continue to support him, but here is one who does not, and I appreciate the journalists, like Eric Black, who strive to keep us informed. I suppose we could live in a country where journalists are told what to print by the government, but I thought we lived in the land of the free, and we had free speech that also applies to journalists?
And as for former FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe, being fired days before his resignation, possibly threatening his pension that he worked long and hard for, I think that is just petty and cruel. And I pray that the truth does finally come out - justice needs to be served. This circus needs to come to an end, and someone who truly can honor the highest position in America, needs to take over.
All objective commenters on
All objective commenters on this cruel firing agree that the Justice Department's normal review process for such a career professional's firing takes much longer than McCabe's review took--a matter of several days rather than week. Why was it so rushed? It was to punish a top FBI official, like Comey was punished, for not kowtowing to Donald Trump, not kissing the don's hand in submission to his whims.
McCabe refused to tell Trump how he voted in 2016's presidential election--a question no president has the right to ask of any federal employee, criticized McCabe for letting his wife run as a Democrat for a state office (Trump is on record as saying that no man should let his wife work--this was from back when first wife Ivana Trump was redecorating a NYC hotel for him and he paid her in a dress allowance, not salary), and for his wife's having taken money from a Democratic PAC sponsored by Terry McCauliffe, then governor of her state and [GASP!] a friend of the Clintons. As Trump of course had been a friend of the Clintons.
This is a bad president. A man determined to have his will done, whether it's legal or not. A despot.
To Eric: You don't have a syndrome. We just have an unbelievably lazy and inept president with authoritarian determination. As Brennan says: America will, in the end, defeat Trump. La lucha continua!
Of course not
"that decision wasn't based on personal or politically inspired vindictiveness"
More spin....
"Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department’s senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," - Attorney General Sessions.
The author of this article is "Presumptuous" - He knows nothing of the content of the IG report or FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility information. Maybe Session had good reason to fire McCabe?
The author of this article is "factual inaccurate." - Sessions fired McCabe, not Trump.
The author of this article is "unfair." - Mr. Brennan has his own issues with telling the truth. Maybe the same Trump standard of "truth telling" should be applied the Brennan, Clinton, Comey, and others.
However, the author did add several names to his weekly "trump name-calling repertoire" in this article. That should make the "tax-payer subsidized donor class" of real journalism happy.
Spinning like a blender blade
Pursuant to Attorney General Jeff Sessions:
"June 13, 2017: Sessions denied under oath that he knew about any conversations between Trump campaign officials and Russians regarding interference in the election.
" 'I have never met with or had any conversation with any Russians or any foreign officials concerning any type of interference with any campaign or election in the United States," Sessions told the Senate intelligence committee. 'Further, I have no knowledge of any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign.'
"At a March 2016 meeting of the Trump campaign's foreign policy team, Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos said that he, 'had connections that could help arrange a meeting,' between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to court filings unsealed in October. Sessions was at the meeting. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts."
www.cnn.com/2017/11/14/politics/jeff-sessions-denials-on-russia/index.html
"Maybe Session had good reason to fire McCabe?"
Yeah . . . May be.
Holy Cow!!!
Nice to see the Trumpian hordes coming out into the sunlight today. The right or wrong of McCabe will not be known for a few weeks and the release of the IG report. The firing hours before retirement and loss of a pension was extremely rushed, is way out of the ordinary and is simply vindictive. Civilized alternatives exist. I would caution the Trumpians to be prepared to back pedal furiously or rationalize extensively upon the consequences of Mueller's investigation. Whichever path is taken, we can be assured that Speaker Pelosi will run a fair and balanced impeachment process in 2019....
Mug Shots and Serial Numbers?
Trump is lashing out because he is finding it harder and harder to find a corner to hide in. Maybe that is why they call it the Oval Office, there are no corners to hide in. That is the way it should be. Trump is willing to not only take the country down but his own family as well. Trump knows he operates outside the law in his personal life and as president. That is why he requires all who work under him to sign non-disclosure agreements with no end date. I think Mr. Mueller can forget searching for the collusion aspect of his job because he is dealing with much worse. As Trump’s tirades get worse and worse that says to me Mr. Mueller, a Republican with accolades from both Republicans and Democrats, is getting closer and closer to possible criminal indictments for the Trump’s. Eric, Don Jr, Jared, and Ivanka have all gone quiet. There is a reason for that. I suspect they are feeling the heat. Mugshots and serial numbers may be in their future.
The New American Dream
43% of Americans want to divorce their fat wives, marry a foreign model and bop porn stars.
It's the new American Dream.
This reply
Is textbook Trump Derangment Syndrome. The amount of hate people people feel toward the a president is astounding. It doesn’t even matter if McCabe lied because you want Trump gone. It doesn’t matter if the Mueller investigation has nothing to do with Russia as long as he finds something with witch to smear Trump.
I...
I simply want a President who lies at the good old fashioned, consistent rate of Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan and so on back to G Washington.
Trump flies at over 2X the rate of any President before him.
If you are Okie Dokie with that because of specific policies that make you happy: great.
However, the shoe could (and will one day) be on the other foot:
What if President HR Clinton appointed Chelsea and Hubby as chief advisers with failed security checks, had 2X the turnover of any administration in history, acknowledged her relationship with a male porn star and admitted paying him off with hush money (!!!!) and lied twice as much as good old Bill did, you too would likely be having a few troubles with the POTUS.
If you care for amore nuanced
If you care for amore nuanced take..
From https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-we-know-and-dont-know-about-firing-andr...
Anyone who is confidently pronouncing on the merits of Andrew McCabe’s firing Friday night is venturing well beyond the realm of known facts.....
.......But on McCabe’s innocence or culpability for some infraction that might justify his dismissal, we will reserve judgment—and we caution others to as well. It is simply not clear at this stage whether or not the record will support his dismissal....
....we are unaware of prior cases in which authorities rushed through the merits against a long-serving official in a naked and transparent effort to beat the clock of his retirement. Michael Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general who is representing McCabe, described the process as follows:
The investigation described in the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) report was cleaved off from the larger investigation of which it was a part, its completion expedited, and the disciplinary process completed in a little over a week. Mr. McCabe and his counsel were given limited access to a draft of the OIG report late last month, did not see the final report and the evidence on which it is based until a week ago, and were receiving relevant exculpatory evidence as recently as two days ago. We were given only four days to review a voluminous amount of relevant evidence, prepare a response, and make presentations to the Office of the Deputy Attorney General. With so much at stake, this process has fallen far short of what Mr. McCabe deserved....
We Shall See
As always, when you can't present a reasoned case, just hurl ad hominem attacks. Adam Schiff is the most rabid of Democratic partisan attack dogs, and even he is saying this firing may be justified.
Any matters arising from the campaigns....
Jeff Sessions recusal statement...
(quote)
“During the course of the last several weeks, I have met with the relevant senior career Department officials to discuss whether I should recuse myself from any matters arising from the campaigns for President of the United States.
“Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-sessions-statement-recusal
(end quote)
Session statement on McCabe sure seems to violate his recusal...
I don't know
I make no claims to legal expertise. I'm not a lawyer, and – like all the commenters above – I've not read the IG's report on McCabe. He may well have deserved to be fired. Or not. The evidence is not yet in, as far as a mere ordinary citizen, not well-connected with either higher powers or the Washington in-crowd, can tell. It would make sense to wait until all the evidence is in front of us to decide if firing Mr. McCabe was "fair" or not.
What **does** seem inescapably petty and cruel – and very much in character for the Current Occupant, based on multiple prior public statements and actions – is firing Mr. McCabe 2 days before he'd qualify for a full pension. What reinforces that judgment of pettiness and cruelty is, as usual, the Current Occupant's own words. Crowing that firing the acting director of the FBI is a "great day for democracy" suggests rather strongly that the Current Occupant has no idea what the term "democracy" means, nor does he appear to understand the role of the FBI.
If being fired 48 hours before he qualifies for a pension is no big deal, as Tim Smith suggests, then it seems logical to assume that waiting 48 more hours so that Mr. McCabe might qualify for that pension should also not be a big deal. Among the factors that ought to be part of the consideration is that Mr. McCabe served the U.S. for more than 20 years in the FBI. I wonder if Tim Smith would think it OK to deny the pension, in similar circumstances, of a military officer who'd never seen combat, but had served the country for more than 20 years. The two cases are not perfectly analogous, but still strike me as roughly equivalent.
As for the hostility to the Current Occupant by several commenters, I might gently point out to the Current Occupant's defenders that when the Current Occupant's predecessor was in office, much, much worse was said about him. I'm not sure I believe in karma, but if such a thing exists, perhaps this is an example of it.
Brennan's Comment
Brennan has long been known as a partisan. Despite your "call-'em-as-I-see-'em" description of the man, now the world knows how he sees 'em.