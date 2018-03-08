'No impact on our votes': Trump's half-lie about Russian meddling
President Trump said again this week that while Russia certainly “meddled” in the 2016 election, it had "no impact on our votes."
He has a lot of ways of lying, and this one is perhaps slightly cleverer than most, because it contains a half-truth that makes it only a half-lie.
I assume that, if anyone could ask him enough questions to clarify what he meant, and keep asking them until he stopped evading them, he would end up admitting that “no impact on our votes” really means only that Russia didn’t penetrate into the system for actually counting the ballots that were cast. But, when he says “no impact on our votes,” he wants us to hear “no impact on the outcome.”
Two different things
Those are two different things. But, without being able to read his mind, I assume he intentionally conflates them in hopes of confusing us.
It’s true that, so far, no one has found solid evidence that Russia or any other miscreant actually found a way to hack into the technology for counting the votes and changing the official totals. And that’s good.
On the other hand, no honest person is still denying that Russia used various web-based methods of spreading messages — messages designed to be taken as honest intra-U.S. discussions of facts and arguments about the candidates and the issues — with the intention of influencing some Americans to vote for Donald Trump and against Hillary Clinton.
I have little doubt that they succeeded in influencing some number of voters along those lines, but there is no way to know what that number is.
And, since the election was quite close (despite Trump’s frequent pitiful claims to have won by a big margin, notwithstanding his refusal to acknowledge that he received neither a majority nor even a plurality of the votes), and the number of votes that were influenced by the Russian effort is unknown, we have no ways of knowing whether it was enough to tilt the outcome. But neither can Trump claim to know that it didn’t.
It’s not just unknown, it’s unknowable.
Enthusiasm for Russia's help
We do know that agents of Trump, up to and including his son, Donald Jr., expressed enthusiasm for receiving help from Russians who claimed to have dirt on Clinton. If that wasn’t treason, it was some steps down the path toward treason.
And, of course, the fact that the Russian government at least tried to help Trump win leaves open the question of why.
Anyway, my main purpose in this brief post is just to note that his “no impact on our votes” gag is a half-lie that’s supposed to be disguised enough to work as a half-truth.
I will tarry one paragraph longer to make a point that often occurs to me. Our outrage against the Russians for daring to interfere in our internal affairs even to the point of possibly changing our government should be complicated and even mitigated by this nasty fact: The United States has interfered, usually behind a cloak of secrecy, in the internal affairs of many other nations with the clear purpose of affecting the result of an election or undermining a government of which we disapproved, always for self-serving reasons.
We even did it to Russia in 1917-20 when U.S. troops occupied Russian territory without the consent of the Russian government, and despite the fact that we were on the same side as Russia in World I, in a period that stretched from the end of World War I and into the period of the Russian Civil War. Few Americans recall this. Most Russians do.
Comments (5)
Who's half-lie?
The author’s half-lie is to include Donald Trump in the Russian calculations. Russian experts have long alleged that the Russian spying was to hurt Hillary. Helping Trump get elected was a byproduct.
Interference of all sorts on
Interference of all sorts on all sides is a known and indisputable historical fact,
The denial of interference by the target country and the refusal to call it out and the absent reaction and prevention is the ahistorical part.
I read something the other day--during the campaign, Trump said that if I voted for Clinton we would have a criminal for a president that would be under investigation for wrong-doing from day one of their term. He was right--I did and we do.
My 2¢
I confess to being less interested (not UNinterested, just less so) in the mechanics of how disinformation was spread and how, and to what degree, it might have influenced voters who might otherwise have voted for Hillary Clinton than I am in the key question behind those mechanics:
Why?
Russia, like the United States, often acts in foreign policy and operations from a position of self-interest, so what I'm really interested in is an answer – or perhaps multiple answers to multiple parts of a broad question – to that potentially sinister, but oh, so simple question: Why? What benefit was – or is – perceived to be the outcome for Russia and/or its current government by at least attempting to help Donald Trump win the election of 2016?
There's both a short and a long game potentially at work, it seems to me. In the short run, of course, we already have plenty of evidence that Donald Trump is easily manipulated. Anyone whose ego needs the constant propping-up that he's displayed can be played like a (choose your musical instrument – I prefer the guitar)… In that context flattery, of various kinds and degrees seems to have worked in the past, and continues to work in the present. But that's only in the short term, and no one who's truly self-effacing has run for the presidency, at least not during the 20th or 21st centuries. What are Russia's short-term goals, and how might they be helped along by persuading Donald Trump that he's special, and otherwise stroking a presidential ego that desperately wants those strokes?
In the broader context of the long term, what's the advantage or benefit (or multiples of those) to Russia of a Trump presidency? Will having what sometimes seems to be a puppet in the White House do serious and permanent damage to American political institutions? Has Trump's disdain for both the law and the press undermined to a significant degree the sometimes-democratic process we all like to take pride in when comparing ourselves to other nations? Will that advantage or benefit to Russia outlive both Trump and Putin?
I have no special expertise or connections in foreign policy, and don't claim to have answers to any of the above questions, but they're all serious issues that push pretty hard for analysis and answers to resolve the uncertainty around them. Most of the time, governments and political systems succumb less to outside threats and aggression than to interior decay, complacency, or the always-present interior threat of plutocracy. I have no way to know what's in the minds of the higher-ups in the Kremlin – or in the White House, for that matter – but Russian meddling strikes me as a threat just as serious as any other act of overt aggression by enemy states we've had to deal with in the past. And, just to complicate matters, I was happy to see Eric mention our own frequent – too frequent, in my view – meddling in the internal affairs of other countries for reasons that can be charitably described as self-serving. To a degree, what's now concerning us is a case of the pot calling the kettle black.
The President
is right, to this point there are absolutely zero facts or evidence that without Russian influence the outcome would have been any different. This twisted liberal word game is a conveneient way to stay in denial.The Dems lost because Hillary was a bad candidate, she also has proven to be a liar if we must point out the liars constantly.All politicians do it.
Energy
I was definitely puzzled by Trump's softline rhetoric toward Russia during the 2016 campaign. Trump has never made the effort to be well-informed about major public policy issues, but how could he not know about Putin's antagonism toward the U.S.? Was he that naive?
But the hypocrisy of Democratic politicians and their media cheerleaders is galling. Mitt Romney was ridiculed by Obama and almost all of the news media (i.e. Obama partisans) for saying in a 2012 debate that Russia was the greatest strategic adversary of the U.S. Romney was of course correct, but few journalists have the integrity to remind the public about who said what about Russia in 2012.
If Trump intends to be soft on Russia, he's doing an extremely poor job of making good on that intention. He has approved shipping defensive weapons to Ukraine - which Obama refused to do. And far more harmful to Russia: Trump has given the U.S. energy sector the go-ahead to produce enough energy to keep prices of fossil fuels low, which hurts the Russian economy more than economic sanctions of any type could do.
But these facts refute the preferred narrative, so most of the media will deliberately avoid informing the public of the realities.