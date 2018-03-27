On Trump's stable approval numbers and today's tribalized media landscape
Gallup published its weekly update of President Trump’s approval rating yesterday, showing him “under water,” as he has been throughout his presidency, with 39 percent approval and 55 percent disapproval.
The very slight change from a week earlier is that both numbers went down by one percentage point from the previous reading of 40/56.
You could, if you felt like torturing the numbers to wreak some meaning from them, convince yourself that a tiny portion of both previous approvers and disapprovers have entered “don’t know/not sure” territory for some reason, but such tiny within-the-error-margin change would not really support such a conclusion.
The reality is that the latest numbers confirm what has been happening almost since the day Trump took office, which is that very few people are changing their minds (or should one say their “feelings”) about him. He continues to have historically awful approval numbers compared to most presidents during their first year (and now into a second year). But the numbers don’t get much better or much worse.
The same is basically true if you rely (as I also do when I check in on the current incumbent’s approval numbers every month or so) on the Huffington Post’s average of many different approval polls. At the moment, HuffPost shows Trump at an average 52.7 disapproval/43.1 approval, slightly higher on the approval side than Gallup, but still deep in historically bad territory and showing very little movement from day or week or month-to-month.
To summarize, his approval ratings are both very bad and very stable, which suggests that very few Americans are changing their minds about him.
If this keeps up, it will also be historically unusual. It’s hard to compare 14 months of a presidency with the longer records of previous presidents, but most of Gallup’s historical approval numbers, which go back to Harry Truman, are much more volatile, reacting to major news developments with big ups and downs in approval/disapproval.
Trump does and says things constantly that strike me as likely to drive his numbers down. Then they don’t go down, or at least not much. (I’ll assume that those who like/trust/approve of him have the opposite reaction: that he’s doing so many great things that his numbers should be soaring. But they aren’t.)
It’s possible that the stability of Trump’s approval/disapproval numbers reflects one of the other big changes that has occurred over recent years in the sources of news or what we might call the Fox/MSNBC effect.
Ten days ago, the British paper, the Guardian, published a review of a recent book titled “The People versus Democracy” by Yascha Mounk, a German scholar now based at Harvard. Mounk argues that fundamental aspects of democracy are endangered by a breakdown, or three breakdowns that amount to what he calls “three crises,” which are undermining three fundamental pillars that support a healthy democracy.
Arguing not about Trump but about weaknesses in democracy around the world, Mounk says one of those pillars was that, in previous eras (as summarized by the Guardian):
The citizenry had a relatively similar worldview because broadcast news, newspapers, radio, and the like were all one-to-many forms of communication in which gatekeepers ensured that news and information remained within the mainstream. This meant that even diverse communities were part of a shared conversation based on shared facts.
(If you’d like to explore the other two of the “fundamental pillars," they’re summarized in the Guardian piece.)
But the change in the news media environment is something I think about a lot because, for example, I watch enough of both Fox and MSNBC to frequently wonder about anyone who is relying entirely on either of those networks for their information (although I have my own view of which of them is more open and honest about its facts).
I spent most of my career working for newspapers in the old “objective” news system. It had plenty of flaws, and I understand why many conservatives thought it was biased. But I also believe that a citizen who read the morning paper and watched the evening news got a much more balanced, more fact-oriented, less tribalized portrait of the world that made it easier for liberals and conservatives to coexist, compromise and even cooperate around common goals.
There’s no system that guarantees accuracy, fairness, open-mindedness about what is important and interesting. But I do worry that today’s media environment is rendering us nearly ungovernable.
Former Sen. Daniel P. Moynihan of New York is often credited with the axiom that “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but they are not entitled to their own facts.” Turns out (depending on what it means to be “entitled” to something) Moynihan was wrong.
"Winning the argument" and
"Winning the argument" and "sticking to our guns" have bigger dopamine rewards than applying reason to a situation.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/02/27/why-facts-dont-change-our-...
Vote BLUE...
in 2018 and 2020. Problem resolved.
Accurately remembering history
Eric should not be so concerned. Presidential numbers go up and down, as the Gallup numbers below show. In his seventh quarter, for example, our greatest modern president Ronald Reagan's approval number 41.7% was not that much different than Trump's—or Obama's.
I understand liberal Eric's longing for the good old days: such as when the Mpls. Tribune refused to print a poll showing law-and-order cop Charlie Stenvig winning the 1969 Minneapolis mayor's race; or when Eric's newspaper literally reversed the numbers on a poll in 1978 so that Republican Al Quie's opponent DFLer Rudy Perpich was in the lead. When the polling company hired by the newspaper to do the actual interviews complained about the manipulation, the Minnesota Poll was discontinued in disgrace for several years. (Both Stenvig and Quie won.) Yes, those were the days!
Presidential approval ratings of presidents in their second quarters
Presidential approval ratings of presidents in their second quarters

(July 20 to Oct. 20)
Eisenhower 1954 64.3%
Kennedy 1962 64.3
Nixon 1970 55.2
Carter 1978 42.3
Reagan 1982 41.7
GHW Bush 1990 69.0
Clinton 1994 41.4
GW Bush 2002 67.3
Obama 2010 44.7
Thank you!
It's not often I've seen Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan paired in any context, so the polling numbers are interesting just from that standpoint. Mr. Reagan must be rolling in his grave at the comparison. Along those same lines, characterizing Ronald Reagan as "…our greatest modern president" had me laughing out loud.
Neither/Nor
Neither Al Quie nor Ronald Reagan (who signed huge tax increases into law) could be nominated for dog catcher in today's GOP.
delusional
if you think Reagan couldn't.
Likewise
Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Lyndon Johnson, John F. Kennedy, Harry Truman, and FDR couldn't get nominated for dogcatcher in the 2018 Democratic Party.
this very site and column
are an excellent examples of tribalism.
Repubs think
the dems should vote or approve of the Republican principles. Repubs have Nixon who failed, George W. Bush who failed, Tim Pawlenty who failed, and Sam Brownback who failed. All failed to serve the public. Then we have Reagan who started the tax breaks for the wealthy in exchange for their vote, which continues today. Reagan isn't even mentioned by Republicans today because they know he failed the public too. It isn't tribalism it is just that the Republican principles are destine failure as proved by those above. Today it is the New Republican Party, NRP. The moderate Republicans are already gone and today there are stalwarts of the party who can't stand the party either and are bailing out. Repubs have the House, Senate, and the White House and in over a year all they have been able to accomplish is a tax bill that likely only serve corporations.
And then there is Trump. No matter when or how Trump leaves office he has made messes that won’t be easy to clean up. He has decreased the morality of America and increased the racism. He has become the poster boy for anything seamy. He has coarsened our language. He has authorized bullying by his own actions. He has installed, in concrete, the New Republican Party (NRP). Trump has decimated the State Department with a huge budget cut and leaving large numbers of job unfilled. Rex Tillerson has ruined his name by serving Trump. Trump has made America the laughing stock of the world with our allies who no longer trust America. Americans don’t even trust, hard to say, our President. Women have been and continue to be exploited by Trump only setting the standard for others with compromised ethics and morality beliefs to follow. Trump has and continues to spend money focused on him and him alone when he was elected to serve the American people. Trump has unequivocally proven the hypocrisy of the former Republican Party when it comes to deficit spending. Deficit spending is fully okay with the NRP. Trump has continued funneling massive amount of money via his tax plan to the already wealthy. I guess that is the one part of the former Republican Party the NRP likes too. For the everyday citizen Trump has flaunted bonuses, which are far less valuable than pay raises. Any tax benefit that might be real for the everyday citizen is sunset at the end of Trumps presumed term. When the Speaker of the House comes on TV and is giddy about some woman who realized an extra $1.50 per week in her pay check you know the tax benefit will be less than meager at best. Trump could easily be blackmailed via flattery. I believe that is what is behind Trumps refusal to discredit Putin. I give Putin credit as he found a way to keep Trump quiet. Putin has something on Trump that Trump doesn’t want to become public at any cost. I think it is something that would delegitimize the election of Trump. With any luck Mr. Mueller will uncover what it is. Trump talks big about not being afraid of the NRA and just like the other politicians’ caves to the NRA. They don’t want to sacrifice any campaign donations or NRA voters even when lives are in the balance. All those protesting students are or will be voters working to oust those unwilling to make gun law changes. I agree with a sign I saw that said, “The second amendment is killing us”. The second amendment needs amending. Intelligence, morality, and ethics are not part of the NRP. The New Republican Party in control of the government can only be described as inexcusably feckless. That isn't much of a record to get behind. It isn't tribalism, it is just bad Republican policy.
Perhaps
If you asked a "Trumpie" what would change their mind the answer would probably be nothing, They are bought in 100%, they don't really know why or what values they voted for, just they like what he says, thus they can't support their vote other than faith, or they think they are on the same page. On the other side, there is probably a long list of reasons not to change their mind (approve of Trump), meaning they know why they voted against and don't like the guy, it would be a long journey from his existing positions to something that would change their mind, and then comes the question, could you even trust him that he actually did change his support or is it just another round of BS? .
If there really are two
If there really are two "tribes" in America, I want to belong to the crowd that doesn't scream, even when they have reason to scream with pain and sorrow--those survivor kids from Florida who organized the marches Saturday against gun violence.
Trump supporters seem compelled to talk over everyone else, they interrupt, they go on and on in monologues so they never have to answer a question, and they believe stuff that is absolutely untrue. Eric, there are facts. Not your facts and my "alternative facts." We do not live in Alice's Wonderland having a Tea Party with the Mad Hatter.
Oh, maybe some of the country does! Sorry!