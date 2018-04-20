Ad-buying plans show Minnesota's importance in fall congressional races
In case you needed any further convincing that Minnesota is currently among the key battleground states in the 2018 race for control of the House of Representatives, National Journal’s “Hotline” publishes the list of 20 races on which the Congressional Leadership Fund has budgeted for and reserved time for TV advertising, and Minnesota rates two of the 20, and among the biggest amounts of spending.
Congressional Leadership Fund is a superpac that works to elected Republicans to the U.S. House. It has booked reservations for $38 million of spending on TV ads in furtherance of that goal, spread across 20 races, including the Minnesota 3rd Congressional District, where Republican incumbent Rep. Erik Paulsen is preparing for a stiff challenge from Democrat Dean Phillips. The CLF has reserved time for $2.3 million in TV ads in that race, plus an undisclosed additional amount for online ads.
The single biggest budget, in this round of CLF ad buying, is $2.6 million for TV ads in Minnesota’s 8th District, where the retirement of incumbent DFLer Rick Nolan has set off a toss-up race. The final lineup for that one won’t be known until after a primary.
The only state to get more attention is California, where CLF is investing in three House races, but, of course, that’s out of a much larger number of districts. After that, Minnesota and Kansas were the only states targeted for CLF ad spending in two races, and the amounts of the buys were higher in Minnesota.
Politico published the list of the states and races in which CLF plans to advertise and the amounts.
