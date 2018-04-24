Trump (satire alert) did what? And they said what?
In a hilarious satire (to me at least), Jay Bookman, who writes for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (and writes this piece under the pseudonym “Jess Kiddin”), imagines the reactions of Washington Republicans upon hearing the news that President Trump has shot Michael Avenatti in the middle of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.
Read the whole thing. It’s short and the punch lines are fast and furious. For example:
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona quickly introduced a resolution warning the president of potential censure should he again pull out a gun and shoot somebody. They withdrew that measure after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that he would not bring it to a floor vote, calling it "divisive" and "unnecessary."
And, again, for the humor impaired, this did not really happen, at least not as of this writing.
Hat tip: CG.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
22 comments
-
19 comments
-
18 comments
-
18 comments
-
9 comments
Comments (1)
How can you parody
a walking talking parody?