Any consequences? Post cites Trump's 3,001 false or misleading claims while in office
“Truth or Consequences” was the name of one of longest-running shows in U.S. history, starting as a radio program in 1940, then migrating to television where it thrived for decades and survived with few interruptions until 1978. It made one more brief comeback in the '80s.
(A town in New Mexico, originally named Hot Springs, renamed itself “Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, in order to win a visit from the host and have the game broadcast from there occasionally.)
But forget about the show; it’s the title I want to celebrate. It’s a reminder of a time when it was believed (or at least preached) that if you strayed from telling the truth, you would suffer consequences.
Perhaps politicians were exempted from that rule. An old joke (“How can you tell when a politician is lying? Answer: Their lips move …”) suggests that a certain cynicism existed. But the Trump experience has established a new low in public expectations. Trump lies, constantly and without making any serious effort to deny or dispute the obvious contrary evidence to many of his tweets and statements.
The fact that he became president and retains a roughly 40 percent approval rating (and a much larger approval among evangelical Christians, who claim to respect holy writ) certainly raises the question of whether the Ninth Commandment retains much clout in the 21st century.
It’s true, of course, that the line between truth and falsehood can sometimes be a slippery one, but most of the time, in President Trump’s case, the lies aren’t even slippery. His success, to date, challenges the old belief that if you lie often enough, people eventually stop believing you.
On the other side of the coin, over recent decades a small but growing function of the news media has been to call out falsehoods. I refer to the institution of “fact checking” features, including Politifact, FactCheck.org and full-time fact checking staff at some of the major media outlets. I have high esteem for them, certainly including the “Fact Checker” feature of the Washington Post.
The Post’s Fact Checker has followed the utterances of Trump since his candidacy but has also begun keeping score of them and today publishes a new, up-to-date summary. Forgetting about candidate Trump, for the moment, and dealing only with Trumpian statements since Inauguration Day, the Post fact checkers updated the tally of untruths and finds that:
In the 466 days since he took the oath of office, President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims, according to The Fct Checker’s database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement uttered by the president.
That’s an average of nearly 6.5 claims a day.
When we first started this project for the president’s first 100 days, he averaged 4.9 claims a day. Slowly, the average number of claims has been creeping up.
Indeed, since we last updated this tally two months ago, the president has averaged about 9 claims a day.”
This is bad. Very bad. Of course, the president has repeated many of his false or misleading claims multiple times. The full Washington Post Fact Checker team’s overview of the false and misleading claims of the current incumbent is available here.
If you want, you can quibble with the Fact Checker methodology or their ruling in a particular instance. But if our standards have fallen so low that we are going to try to excuse anything near this volume of presidential lying, we are in a very bad place.
About the Author:
Recent Stories
Most Commented
-
35 comments
-
Ten school districts, charters enter into agreements with Minnesota Department of Human Rights over discipline disparities18 comments
-
15 comments
-
14 comments
-
10 comments
Comments (5)
One might say
that Trump is supported by people who prefer faith over fact.
Consequences to Whom?
Are there consequences to Trump for lying? Apparently not. His base still adores him, and reacts to any negative information with a defensiveness that makes a cornered badger look like a sloth. He isn't suffering.
How about the consequences to the rest of us? I don't think there is any serious doubt that the Trump presidency has damaged the image of the United States in the eyes of the world (when the President of France is better spoken in English than the President of the United States . . .). There is a void in global leadership now, and it is just a question of who will fill it. It certainly isn't going to be the Trump administration.
There are also the consequences to our Republic. The cynic in us expects all politicians to lie to varying degrees. The public, however, has a right to expect that the conduct not be normalized. We shouldn't shrug it off as the same old thing everyday ("Trump lied, and in other news, the sun appeared to rise in the east this morning.") The lies are indicative of not just deeper character flaws, but of a willingness to govern based on deceit. Our bland acceptance of that deceit is our own moral failure. Perhaps it is brought on by fatigue, but it is a failure just the same.
That acceptance is also a failure of the traditional media, who are so bent on proving that they are neutral, or are so determined to maintain access to the powerful, that they are willing to change the national motto from "E Pluribus Unum" to "Sed Utarque Facere ("But Both Sides Do It")." That is, at worst cynical and at best, weak. Are journalists really so intimidated by a few people asking why you never said anything about Hillary that they will not focus on the person who really is the President of the United States? Does the whining about "another negative Trump story--you're such a hater" really sting? Or are journalists everywhere too busy contemplating what they honestly would have done if it were Obama lying constantly and so persistently?
There's plenty of blame to go around on this one. Unfortunately, the consequences will not be handed out quite so fairly.
When a proven liar denies
When a proven liar denies "collusion" and "obstruction" despite clear evidence otherwise....
That where the rubber meets the road, and the "true believers" cover their ears and go"nnaa-naa-naa- I can't hear yo ..."
One more for the list--Trump wrote his own health evaluation for his doctor/stengrapher during the campaign.
... Trump composed it himself. “He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” Bornstein said. “I just made it up as I went along.”...
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/05/physician-trump-dictated-he...
And another lie with consequences.... "but I didn't say Israel"
......The US obtained this intelligence from Israel. What is now known to the general public is that Israel had succeeded in placing a listening device in an ISIS safe house deep in Syria, at great risk, and was listening in on everything ISIS was planning from that location. Trump revealed this intelligence to Kislyak and Lavarov during that infamous Oval Office meeting in which he also bragged about firing James Comey the day before. His revelation essentially blew the intelligence operation; the listening device the Israelis had placed went dead shortly after.....
Truth is Good!
If any polling organization, no matter where they may lie on the political spectrum, were to poll these two questions:
1. On a scale of 1 to 10 rank the importance of truthful representation of the facts in political discourse with 1 being of no importance and 10 of utmost importance.
2. On a scale of 1 to 10 rank the need for consequences when facts are distorted or misrepresented in political discourse with 1 being no consequences and 10 severe consequences.
I believe you would hard pressed to query any 2 other questions that would find higher agreement on the positive side.
Liberals would declaim Trump distortions and lies.
Conservatives would cite the rampages of "fake news"
Both would agree on the need for truth and consequences for departure from it.
And yet our "truth in public discourse" watchdogs put us at all time lows on adherence to the truth.
How can this be? Simply because we all have our own sources for the truth and they face little pressure to confront inaccuracies or alternatives to what they declare as the truth. "I read this in the Huffington Post" is equivalent to "Powerline reported that...".
Our system has devolved to the point where Daniel Patrick Moynahan could not be more wrong:
“You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
I would say yes, there have been consequences.
It depends on what kind of consequences you looking for. For some reason a lot of people keep thinking that Trump voters will change their minds in some kind of mass movement, but that was never a realistic consequence, so I wouldn't measure his consequences that way. For a variety of weird reasons 30% or so of our fellow Americans can be expected to stick with him for a variety of reasons.
The real consequence has been his failure to enact most or any of his (or Republican) policy initiatives in any durable way. When step back from all the noise you see that there just isn't a lot of substance there, and he's headed for a huge defeat next November. His chances of getting re-elected are practically nil, and THAT's if he manages to stay in office for a full term. Meanwhile he's the kiss of death to anyone who works him or get associated with him.
I still think there's a 50-50 chance that he'll resign before his term is over, specially if Democrats take back the House or Senate, or both.