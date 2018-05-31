Tom Steyer — the guy in all those anti-Trump ads — answers some questions about impeachment
Billionaire Tom Steyer thinks we need to impeach Donald Trump. He does more than think about it, though: He is funding and is heavily involved in running an organization called “Need to Impeach,” and he spent yesterday in Minneapolis for a “Need to Impeach” rally, which consisted mostly of him answering questions and responding to comments from the audience, and to give a few interviews, including one to yours truly.
I admit that I liked him and am more than a little embarrassed at how many of my questions were about how unlikely it is that Trump will be impeached.
In my defense, it probably is unlikely, most especially if “impeachment,” which technically is the first step, requiring the support of a mere majority of the U.S. House, also implies removed from office by the U.S. Senate, which requires a hard-to-imagine two thirds vote in the U.S. Senate to convict a president of the “high crimes and misdemeanors” alleged by the House.
Still, knowing the future is not among my gifts. And Trump probably is guilty of impeachable offenses. It’s just hard to imagine that two-thirds vote in the Senate, considering that even the most anti-Trump Senate Republicans have never suggested that impeachment was the appropriate remedy, and that some of the most anti-Trump Republicans are leaving the Senate. (Jeff Flake, for example.)
But while Steyer amiably indulged my skepticism and answered my questions, some of his comments amounted to: So what do you, journo-skeptic, propose to do about the menace that the current incumbent poses to the American experiment in self-government?
Point taken. Maybe I just fell into an old journo-trap of thinking that the job is to ask the hardest and most skeptical question I can come up with. So let me give Steyer space for a long response to my line of questions, most of which amounted to: How can impeachment and removal, requiring a two-thirds vote in the Senate, actually happen?
Said Steyer:
The only way that [impeachment and removal] will happen is that the American people, including independents and Republicans, decide that something [Trump] has done is so bad that he has to go.
And I would have thought that the recent evidence of a $500 million payment from a Chinese company to [Trump’s] firm, might be something that bad. It’s a smoking gun to me. It’s clearly an emolument. It’s clearly illegal. It’s clearly unconstitutional. Directly and explicitly [me: that’s a reference to the “emoluments clause” of the Constitution]. It’s an enormous amount of money, directly paid to him from a Communist government. It’s amazing.
But that happened, without anybody paying any attention, so I guess I guess no, that’s not it.
“So what can we do?” he asked — and then answered: “We can keep trying to tell the truth.
“We’re trying to stand up for American values and our democracy. And we’re pushing as hard as we can. For what would be the right thing [that’s a reference to impeachment]. So if you’re saying to me, ‘Yeah, but it could be a long steep slog, Tom, there are forces arrayed against you.’ I agree.”
Steyer claims to have started other public campaigns, mostly in the California context, that he was told were hopeless, and to have succeeded. He added:
But of anyone wants to take this job, [“Need to Impeach”] will gladly hand them the keys and walk away. But right now, it’s a job that needs to be done and no one else seems to want to do it. We have a lawless president who is undermining our laws and getting away with it, and no one wants to speak up. So, you know what, I must have a self-immolation problem.
We do have 5.4 million people who have signed up with us. We are, by far, the biggest organizers of people under 35 in nation. So if someone want to take this off my hands, I will hand them the keys to the car this instant and they can drive it away. But there doesn’t seem to be anyone who wants to do what we’re doing right now. And y’know what: it’s really important that it be done.
It’s not like [Trump]’s gonna go straight. That’s not gonna happen. He’s gonna get more crooked. He’s not gonna stop obstructing justice. He’s obstructing justice at this second.
He’s not gonna stop profiting personally from business with foreign governments, cuz he does it every day. So the events are just gonna keep going on and so are we.
[Impeachment] is never going to happen unless and until the American people decide it should. And that’s probably right. This should probably never happen unless the American people have decided they want it to.
As I mentioned above, I was starting to feel awkward about the line of my questioning, so I brought up the fact that most of the smarty-pants experts believed it was impossible at various points in 2016 that Donald Trump could be elected were proven wrong.
“That’s what I say,” Steyer responded. “Everybody who claims to know so much about how these things are going to go, and how the polls look, and what tactics will work and what wont, nobody’s been right. So what are we gonna do to stand up for what’s right. That’s all we’re saying. We do a ton of grass roots stuff all over the place, but the basic question is who is going to stand up for our democracy, and we’re trying to.”
Steyer also spoke at a public meeting in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood of Minneapolis last night. He made just a few opening remarks and then took questions from the audience, which was totally on his side.
If you have time and inclination to get deeper into the question of what constitutes an impeachable offense, and what Trump has done that might qualify, Steyer/Need to Impeach put a panel of legal scholars who discussed how some things Trump has or may have done might fit the framers’ original idea when they put impeachment into the Constitution, there’s an hour-long video of that panel here. I admit I learned a lot from it.
Comments
Mixed Feelings
I'm not sure how I feel about impeaching Trump. On the one hand, I would love to see him leave the White House. He has not shown that he is worthy of the office of President, and the great wonder of his term so far is that there have been no calamities directly traceable to his ineptness (this wonder may not apply in Puerto Rico). On the other hand, there are three reasons I am not enamored of the idea right now:
1. The presidency would be assumed by Mike Pence. Ideologically, Pence is the same, or even worse, than Trump. He does clean up nice, and is nowhere near the epochal crudeness of Trump, so everything objectionable about his politics will be covered by a veneer of respectability (look for the mainstream press to reach for some reason to refer to him as a "pragmatist, not afraid to reach across the aisle to get things done"). That veneer would just obscure his hard-core conservatism. No, thanks.
2. The very idea would rile up Trump's base even more. Right now, the threat of impeachment is used as a talking point by conservative strategists. It doesn't matter what crimes he has committed--he's Their Man, and nothing is going to get them to turn away. One would have to hunt very hard to find Republicans in Congress with enough integrity (and courage) to make a public call for Trump's removal. Run an election campaign promising to implement impeachment, and the outrage would be blinding. Heck, you might think Congress was kneeling at a football game.
3. It's a distraction. There are so many things that could be accomplished if Congress grew a collective spine and stopped toadying to Trump. If they started acting like a co-equal branch of government with constitutional law making responsibilities, the worst excesses of the Trump presidency could be, at least, ameliorated. Spending time trying to orchestrate an impeachment would just divert time and resources from those efforts.
On balance, impeachment has its attractions that do not outweigh its drawbacks. It's not a great thing to be discussing right now.
good points
Pence is the best protection that Trump has.
We will know a lot more in November. If the Dems take back the House (the Senate would be a long shot) then Trump's ability to do harm will be greatly reduced.
Keep on dividin’
Nice to know the uber rich elites have nothing better to do with their money. Sad and pathetic sideshow.
I'm not sure, but this may be
I'm not sure, but this may be the first time in our history where partisan zealots have banded together for the purpose of stiching together a case for impeachment from the whole cloth of "may have done".
America usually waits until there is a solid piece of evidence; like tape recordings, or a DNA covered dress.
But by all means, do carry on. In the event, VP Pence would be a completely suitable replacement.
Welcome to the United States!
Apparently you missed the 1990s,when Congressional Republicans started looking for reasons to undo a free election via impeachment from the start of the Clinton Administration. There was no "wait" for solid evidence; there was a decision that impeachment would happen, and the only question was for what (Travelgate? Whitewater? Vince Foster? Monica Lewinsky was darned good luck for them).
The "whole cloth of 'may have done'" was what drove the angry mobs at Trump rallies chanting "lock her up!" Of course, you may remember only for purposes of this discussion that Hillary Clinton no longer holds a governmental office, so those are two entirely different things.
If I'm not mistaken, and I'm
If I'm not mistaken, and I'm not, the "lock her up" movement came about as the result of Comey inventing the "intent" defense to excuse Hillary's feckless and deliberate jeopardizing of our national security. She really still should be tried, IMO.
We had the server, remember? Hard evidence, like tapes, or a DNA covered dress that hadn't quite been wiped clean, like with a rag.
Clinton's problems did not come to a head until after it was clear he had purjured himself. Everything else was just the nasty patina they tended to leave.
You Are Mistaken
Comey did not "invent" the "intent defense." Intent is not a defense. It is an element of the offense, and it is incumbent on the prosecution to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a defendant acted with the requisite criminal intent. Check out "mens rea" and "actus reus," so you can be even more confident that you're not mistaken.
Comey "invented" nothing, unless he single-handedly infiltrated the United States Code to insert the language about intent (and it wouldn't surprise me a bit if a certain vulgarian in high office started tweeting that idea).
"Clinton's problems did not come to a head until after it was clear he had purjured himself." Your pun aside, that is nonsense. Republicans had been trying to find something, anything to hang on President Clinton almost from day one. The Monica Lewinsky matter that looms so large in the salacious parts of the Republican psyche, was actually a byproduct of the Whitewater nothingburger.
No sir, I am not mistaken.
No sir, I am not mistaken.
18 USC 793 (f)
Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of its trust, or lost, or stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer—
Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.
You will note, the absence of the intent clause.
We are entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts.
Yes, You Are
We are entitled to our own opinions, but not our own jurisprudence. "Criminal intent" is shorthand for the state of mind necessary to commit the crime.
"Criminal intent is the state of mind operative at the time of an action, and may be specific or general. The term is an elastic one which describes a variety of culpable states, such as purpose, knowledge, recklessness, and negligence" 22 C.J.S. Criminal Law: Substantive Principles § 28.
Comey said there was no evidence of gross negligence; therefore, no evidence of criminal intent.
"Being a Clinton" is not a crime, no matter how much you might wish it to be (U.S. Const. Art. I, § 9, para. 3).
What crime, please?
". . . the `lock her up' movement came about as a result of Comey inventing the `intent' defense to excuse Hillary's feckless and deliberate jeopardizing of our national security."
So, she needs to be tried? If so, for what crime?
On the other hand, we have a sitting president interfering with an FBI investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russian, i.e. the Putin government to spread disinformation. In terms of hard evidence, Trump's own public actions provide a lot more "hard evidence" of high crimes and misdemeanors against him than anything ever imagined against Hillary Clinton. Even if the investigation turns up no evidence of collusion with the Russians, or Trump's attempts to derail the investigation are not enough, do you really believe that the conduct identified by Mr. Steyer in the article would not qualify as "high crimes or misdemeanors"?
such praise....
WOW! Such praise for a billionaire, environmental hypocrite, hedge fund founder, self-promoter, big money campaign Koch-like contributor, and dirty coal investor, Tom Steyer.
With those credentials and if he were a member of the GOP he would be dismissed.
When neither the facts nor the law are on your side--
You do ad hominem attacks on the person whose argument you're desperate to demolish. That's what Mr. Gotzman is doing.
Gotzman and Mr. Senker and Mr. Smith would rather not look at what Tom Steyer is saying: That Donald Trump has committed a number of unconstitutional and unlawful (i.e., contrary to statute) acts that make him a true danger to our democracy He is calling for Trump's impeachment--which means bringing Trump to trial before Congress for those acts in the resounding echo of leadership silence in Washington.
We risk not seeing the forest for the many distracting trees Trump blurbs about on Twitter. He is corrupt, venal autocratic and leading us to one-man rule (you think he pays attention to Congress? I don't).
It needs to be said and repeated again and again: Donald Trump's behavior in office is not normal, not acceptable to the majority of Americans, and more worthy of impeachment than any other president in our history, and I include Richard Nixon in that .
Let's not get bogged down in Trump's deepening swamp with inside-baseball score-keeping about whether the House or the Senate will impeach him. They won't. They're all getting richer with Trump (Trump's personal annual tax cut under his new bill: $31 million. Annually. Not bad, eh?).
That doesn't mean that Trump shouldn't be called out, again and again, for misfeasance and malfeasance in office. Keep the narrative in front of us, Mr Steyer!