Trump's Gallup approval rating is at 43 percent
A month ago my occasional update of President Donald Trump’s approval ratings was headlined “Trump approval numbers drifting upward.” They still are, and more so.
It’s still possible to say that the current incumbent’s approval numbers are not good. They are “under water,” meaning more disapprovers than approvers, but not by as much as they have been. For most of his presidency, Trump's approval numbers have been under water by more than 10 points and almost 20 at their worst. Now the gap is less than 10.
Trump's approval numbers are still worse than Barack Obama’s at the same stage of his first term, but not by much.
Trump's current approval numbers, 43 percent approval/ 52 percent disapproval, are now the best they have been since the first weeks of his term, and they have been improving – slowly but fairly steadily – since early December of 2017, according to HuffPost’s tracker, which averages many approval polls. According to Gallup, which I also refer to regularly, his current numbers – 43 percent approval; 52 percent disapproval — are the best he has registered since March of 2017.
I won’t attempt to analyze the various possible reasons for the improvement. And a president with a negative net approval of minus nine percentage points is not in good shape. But, to repeat, compared only with his own track record, which has been historically awful, his standing with the public is the best it has been in a long time.
The Gallup tracker is viewable here.
The trendline of the HuffPost’s average of many approval polls is here.
More perspective
can be gained from Gallup's graph at
http://news.gallup.com/interactives/185273/r.aspx?g_source=WWWV7HP&g_med...
showing approval and disapproval for all president's since the end of WWII, starting with Truman.
Trump certainly is not a disaster by that perspective.
The unknowable (though there is polling data) is to what extent Obama's ratings were depressed by racism and Trumps increased by the same.
As I've said before, we'll know more in November.
Might be a wash?
If Trump (or maybe more accurately, Pompeo) can pull off North Korean denuclearization, it might compensate for the stupidity of pulling out of the Iran agreement. The operative word there is "might," but still, I'm inclined to give points where points are due.
The problem is
that Pompey/Trump may make a deal that gives away the farm in the long run (they've already awarded North Korea status as a sovereign nation) but looks superficially good in the short run
(North Korea makes unverifiable long run promises).
Agreed
Yep, that's possible. If North Korea turns out to be a perceived plus, even in the short run, Trump will claim credit, justified or not, and if it turns out to be disastrous, he'll very loudly place the blame on… Obama… or Hillary… or Rex Tillerson… or Nancy Pelosi… or anyone but himself.
The operative word in my original post was "If," and that's still the case, but assuming – a big assumption – that something worthwhile for the U.S. and the world comes out of it, I can live with Trump's otherwise awful presidency getting some credit for it, even if the genuinely hard work behind the headlines will have been done largely by largely-nameless career bureaucrats in the State Department.
It won't make Trump a good President, just one notch higher than the egocentric demagogue he's been up to this point. Even a blind monkey might hit the right keys occasionally, etc., etc.
Denucelarization
Any agreement with North Korea is not something that is going to be pulled off after a couple of meetings. I would expect it to take months, if not years. Talking in the interim is the best thing to do, but expecting a rabbit to be pulled out of a hat is unrealistic.
This will not, of course, prevent Trump from playing a round of golf Kim and declaring victory.
It's a very low bar
Whatever Trump has accomplished, if anything with lasting positive effects, time will be the judge of it. Here we are 16 months after inauguration and people are basing their approval of Trump relative to Trump’s past accomplishments of nothing. A very low bar. Generally speaking, businesses are doing well and some are now handing out bonuses rather than the more beneficial pay raises. Bonuses have a positive effect of about 30 days while pay raises have a long-term benefit. We all know who the tax bill benefits.
Just because Trump exits, whenever that is, America will not heal. The coarseness of our language, racism, bigotry, misogyny, disrespect, distrust of our institutions and media, demonstrably false lying, Tweet storms by Trump, etc. will not disappear because Trump isn’t president. It is Trump who has authorized these behaviors through his own personal conduct. Republicans have been cultivating these behaviors for decades to feed conservatism. Trump came along and blew the doors wide open. The Democrats are not clean on this subject either.
Senator Orin Hatch exhibited his disrespect last week when he stated it was ridiculous that Senator McCain doesn’t want Trump at his funeral. It is none of Senator Hatch’s business. The disrespect continued along with misogyny when Trump berated his head of the Department of Homeland Security in a Cabinet meeting. One of the White House staffers made a comment that something didn’t matter because Senator McCain was dying anyway. The disrespect and insensitivity are mind blowing. This is all because of the Trump effect. I don’t refer to Trump as president, because respect is earned, and he is nowhere near earning my respect with his rude, crude, disrespectful behavior.
Trump in general
Done and what he's promised to do and hasn't done he's making a mess out of this whole world he is has to realize he does not run the Earth where to get out of Iran Syria and everywhere else those idiots want to kill each other we should be taking care of America in American jobs we must face the facts big money runs this country oil cars everything else on the market gasoline is going to continue to go up as long as Trump keeps messing with the people that got the oil medium class people cannot afford Trump that's all there is to it I'm retired on a fixed income and Crump so-called tax breaks have no effect on me except to cost me more money and that goes for the rest of the poor middle-class people such as myself tumultuous Trump is a joke he lies about everything he does and intends to do where's the wall Trump how many people are so stupid to keep believing you