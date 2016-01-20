The view from Trump voters, 18 months in
If you have time for long read this weekend, especially if you are still struggling to understand how Donald Trump won the presidency and, even moreso, if you can’t imagine decent, rational-sounding Americans who not only voted for Trump, but who still support him 18 months after Election Day, I recommend this long, non-judgmental Washington Post project, published Friday.
It is the work of many months and many visits to small towns and cities in Minnesota (Austin), Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, focusing on the kind of voters that put Trump over the top in swing states, and on how they feel about him now.
If you are strongly anti-Trump at least give some of these folks a chance to tell you how it looks to them. Veteran Post political reporter Dan Balz is the writer, but his voice is seldom heard. He lets these folks talk. A few regret their vote for Trump. Most do not.
Most Commented