Skip to Content

Support MinnPost

Eric Black Ink

The view from Trump voters, 18 months in

By Eric Black | 03:06 pm

If you have time for long read this weekend, especially if you are still struggling to understand how Donald Trump won the presidency and, even moreso, if you can’t imagine decent, rational-sounding Americans who not only voted for Trump, but who still support him 18 months after Election Day, I recommend this long, non-judgmental Washington Post project, published Friday.

It is the work of many months and many visits to small towns and cities in Minnesota (Austin), Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, focusing on the kind of voters that put Trump over the top in swing states, and on how they feel about him now.

If you are strongly anti-Trump at least give some of these folks a chance to tell you how it looks to them. Veteran Post political reporter Dan Balz is the writer, but his voice is seldom heard. He lets these folks talk. A few regret their vote for Trump. Most do not.

It’s long, but I don’t regret the time I spent reading it.

Get MinnPost's top stories in your inbox

Related Tags:

About the Author:

Eric Black

Eric Black

Veteran journalist Eric Black writes Eric Black Ink for MinnPost. His latest award is from the Society of Professional Journalists, which in May 2017 announced he'd won the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for online column writing.