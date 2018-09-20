Catch up on the Russia/U.S. election story with NYT’s massive overview

The New York Times this morning published a massive overview of the question that plagues American politics and the Trump administration.
The question is not whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, nor whether it did so to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. Those conclusions have essentially long been embraced by the U.S. intelligence community and essentially proven, although not fully acknowledged by the current White House administration.
But the question of whether the Trump campaign was knowingly cooperating in the plot is left somewhat open, although plenty of evidence points in that direction. I won’t try to summarize it further. It’s long, but well worth the read, even if most of the facts in it have been published previously.But I’ll pass along a few paragraphs below, which basically summarize the conclusions that the Times is willing to assert at this point:
The Russian intervention was essentially a hijacking — of American companies like Facebook and Twitter; of American citizens’ feelings about immigration and race; of American journalists eager for scoops, however modest; of the naïve, or perhaps not so naïve, ambitions of Mr. Trump’s advisers. The Russian trolls, hackers and agents totaled barely 100, and their task was to steer millions of American voters. They knew it would take a village to sabotage an election.
Russians or suspected Russian agents — including oligarchs, diplomats, former military officers and shadowy intermediaries — had dozens of contacts during the campaign with Mr. Trump’s associates. They reached out through email, Facebook and Twitter. They sought introductions through trusted business connections of Mr. Trump’s, obscure academic institutions, veterans groups and the National Rifle Association.
They met Trump campaign aides in Moscow, London, New York and Louisville, Ky. …
In nearly every case, the Trump aides and associates seemed enthusiastic about their exchanges with the Russians. Over months of such probing, it seems that no one alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to the foreign overtures. …
Whether Mr. Trump or any of his associates conspired with the Russians is a central question of the investigation by Mr. Mueller, who has already charged 26 Russians and won convictions or guilty pleas from the former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn; the former campaign chairman, Paul J. Manafort, and his deputy, Rick Gates; and from Mr. Papadopoulos. Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen, has pleaded guilty in a separate case.
But none of the convictions to date involve conspiracy. There remains an alternative explanation to the collusion theory: that the Trump aides, far from certain their candidate would win, were happy to meet the Russians because they thought it might lead to moneymaking deals after the election. …
