Catch up on the Russia/U.S. election story with NYT’s massive overview

The New York Times this morning published a massive overview of the question that plagues American politics and the Trump administration.

The question is not whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, nor whether it did so to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton. Those conclusions have essentially long been embraced by the U.S. intelligence community and essentially proven, although not fully acknowledged by the current White House administration.

But the question of whether the Trump campaign was knowingly cooperating in the plot is left somewhat open, although plenty of evidence points in that direction. I won’t try to summarize it further. It’s long, but well worth the read, even if most of the facts in it have been published previously.

The full piece is here.

But I’ll pass along a few paragraphs below, which basically summarize the conclusions that the Times is willing to assert at this point: