Sen. Flake provides a Frank Capra moment after Trump’s attack on Sessions

I feel like I witnessed, quite by accident, a Frank Capra moment, right out of the Jimmy Stewart classic “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” yesterday, (and that I was virtually the only one who witnessed it.)

I turned on my TV, which happened to be on C-Span-2, which shows the floor of the Senate whenever the Senate is in session. Only two senators were present. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconisn, who was presiding, and Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who was at the podium to speak. Before I could change the channel, I heard Flake say:

In the annals of the “presidents say the darndest things,” last week’s Twitter outburst will stand out, at least for me, because the president attacked the attorney general of the United States for simply doing the job that he swore an oath to do.

I DVR’d the rest of Flake’s statement, and transcribed it, and will offer it below. But first a little background.

Flake, a solid conservative who is finishing up an 18-year career in Congress (12 years in the House, one term in the Senate), committed political suicide in 2018 when, during the rise of Donald Trump to the Republican nomination, he published a book titled “Conscience of a Conservative.” (If you’re as old as me, you’re thinking ‘wasn’t that a Barry Goldwater book?’ Yes. Flake consciously borrowed the title from his Arizona predecessor, who was one of his role models.)

Flake’s version of “Conscience” slammed Donald Trump as neither a real conservative nor characterologically fit to be president. His formerly bright future in Republican politics was soon destroyed.

This year, when his Senate term was up, Flake faced a primary challenger who was fully tweet-supported by Trump. Flake decided to retire. That, at least, freed him up to speak his mind as often as he liked, including his real feelings about Trump.

What I stumbled into on C-Span-2 was an example of him doing that. I don’t know how often he has done this, but it was pretty cool — even if it seemed to test the old brain teaser about whether, if a tree falls in the forest and no one is there to hear it, it makes any sound.

Other than presiding officer Johnson, who had to be there, and a lot of clerks who were bustling around but not paying any attention to Flake, the retiring senator had the Senate chamber virtually to himself. But before I could change the channel I got hooked. To follow Flake’s soliloquy, you need to know about the tweet to which Flake referred in his opening remarks, above.

Two incumbent Republican members of the House, Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York, have been under investigation for various kinds of fraud. Sessions inherited the investigation from the Obama administration, the case developed, and the two Republicans are now charged with crimes.

Collins faces 13 counts of alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and making false statements related to an alleged insider trading scheme. Hunter is charged with using campaign funds for personal use, wire fraud, falsifying records, campaign finance violations and conspiracy. Both have pleaded not guilty. And they are entitled to a presumption of innocence. But President Trump showed no interest in the validity of the charges.

In his tweets, Trump flayed Sessions for jeopardizing what might have been safe seats for the GOP if the incumbents hadn’t been under indictment. Here’s the tweet:

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff……

In a second tweet, Trump said:

The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now.

Trump generates so many of these brouhahas that I actually hadn’t noticed this one until I stumbled on Flake on C-Span. But, with hardly anyone listening or watching, Flake explained on the Senate floor the self-serving blindness of Trump’s approach to law enforcement, thus: