To consider claim against Kavanaugh, Senate panel to reconvene Monday — which seems fast

I feel a little regret about the post I put up yesterday afternoon about the breaking news regarding the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. Nothing in my piece it was exactly “wrong.” At my best, I try to remember that my job is not to know the future, which is a good thing because I do not know the future.

Actual pundits who go on the TV should be much more cautious (than they sometimes are) about speculating about what will happen next. The happy truth for them is that there seem to be no consequences for speculating/predicting, even when they turn out to be wrong.

When I was coming up in the business, the short description of what the morning newspaper told its readers was: “what happened yesterday.” Even that isn’t always possible, but “what’s gonna happen tomorrow” is an invitation to foolishness. Or so it generally seems to this old fool.

Within a few hours after my post went up, the Republicans who run the Judiciary Committee announced that they would indeed reconvene , to hear from professor

Christine Blasey Ford about the assault she alleges, and from Judge Kavanaugh who, so far, denies that anything remotely like that ever happened, or that he was even present at the high school gathering at which Ford says he sexually assaulted her, or tried to.

The committee Republicans want to do so Monday, which seems fast to me, but which has the advantage (from their perspective) of keeping alive hopes of getting Kavanaugh confirmed to a lifetime appointment before the midterm elections.

The next level of the argument, as of last night, was that committee Democrats believe that schedule is much too fast, and that the FBI needs to be allowed to investigate and give the committee the best information it can produce from which to take up the next step of reconvening the committee to question Kavanaugh and Ford.

That idea, which strikes me as reasonable, may be viewed by Republicans as stalling tactics. I can see why they might look at it that way, which only underscores that Republicans are in a hurry to confirm Kavanaugh before the midterms.

Here’s where I stop before I try to tell you what will happen next, because I’m either too dumb to know or too smart to act like I know, and/or both.