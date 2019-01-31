‘Medicare for All’ can mean at least two different things

The slogan “Medicare for All” can mean two things. Well, at least two. One of them would be a much bigger, and, to some people, much scarier change than the other. But the two meanings are both out there, which isn’t really helpful but makes it necessary to clarify the two ideas.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, who is considered a top contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, gave a CNN televised town hall forum Tuesday night. She came across as strong, smart and brave. But my feelings about the “brave” part was undermined when I subsequently read about a small maneuver she employed to fuzz up her position on the future of health care.
In response to a question, Harris said that she absolutely favors a “Medicare for All” program. Her words suggested that she meant the version of “Medicare for All” that completely replaces and eliminates private health insurance and replaces it with what is sometimes called “single payer.”
But maybe not. Let me try to clarify/explore a few terms, because we’ll hear a lot about this matter as next campaign develops.
Under “single payer,” doctors and nurses are not all government employees and the federal government doesn’t own all the hospitals, but government pays all or most medical bills, which greatly reduces or eliminates the need for private health insurance.
Medicare is a single-payer system, but, of course, it doesn’t cover us until we hit age 65. The United States is among a small minority of wealthy nations in not having either of these systems (except for seniors, via Medicare, and the poor, via Medicaid).
America has long been nervous about anything that can be called “socialism,” and Republicans are adept at turning any discussion of increasing government’s role as a step toward socialism. “Socialized medicine” is a nonstarter in U.S. politics, used only as a club to pummel anything that increases the government’s role.
Versions of “single payer” also used to be considered politically suicidal, but that’s changing. Bernie Sanders is for single-payer, has been for years, which is among the reasons many handicappers assumed his chances for the 2016 presidential nomination were low. But they were wrong. Sanders came close. One reason, perhaps, is that he adapted his language to refer to the single-payer approach as “Medicare for All.”
In American politics, “socialism” is a bad word, “Medicare” is a good word. And I’d say our political culture is in a period of transition of how scary the term “single payer” is, and how powerful a tool it will be for the right to label all liberal ideas “socialism.” But that power isn’t gone, so Republicans pounced on what Harris said on CNN about Medicare for All to gin up the red menace.
“Medicare for All,” on the other hand, currently has two meanings. It may mean that private insurance goes away, the federal government pays all the bills, but the federal government would also, of course, have to decide what was covered. If you like your current private or employer-subsidized health insurance, you might be worried that “Medicare for All” might not pay for all the benefits you are currently getting.
But it turns out that there is a less radical, perhaps less-scary version of “Medicare for All,” because it is optional. Under this version of “Medicare for All,” all Americans, including those under 65, would have the option of buying into Medicare, if they choose, but would also have the option of keeping their private health insurance. It’s a Medicare option for all, but those who preferred their current private insurance could stay put. And Harris is apparently for that, too, although you wouldn’t have known that if you had only heard what she said on CNN.
This CNN story about Harris’ town hall forum includes a video clip of that exchange at the top. A woman from the audience asks Harris specifically whether she favored a health care solution that would “cut private insurance companies, as we know them, out of the equation.”
The audience applauds. But there was nothing in the exchange to even hint that Harris might be referring to either of two ways of reaching the goal, one of which would phase out the private health insurance industry, and one of which would not.
I don’t mean to overdo the notion that Harris was deceiving, but she does seem to want to have it both ways without making that clear. The Medicare “option” for all plan might be great.
David Leonhardt of the New York Times used his daily email yesterday to clarify this. He did a good job. Harris’ staff explained the two versions of what might be called “Medicare for All,” and said that she favors both, but that the more radical approach that would make Medicare universal is “what she’s running on.”
I don’t want to overdo how dishonest her answer might have been. She didn’t exactly lie, but her answer seemed too cute, and meant to deceive. She should have said something like: “I favor making Medicare available to every American who wants it. There’s a bill in Congress that would do that by making a Medicare buy-in available to every American, while leaving the private health insurance industry to compete with that option. And there’s a bill that would do it by making Medicare universal for all Americans, which would mean the end of the private health insurance as we have known it. As president I would sign either of those bills. The goal is to have every American insured.”
I think the extent to which people are trying to find fault with Harris’s answer is absurd. Her position is clear: she favors the mandatory-for-everybody version of the bill, and that’s what she’s running on. But she’s also not opposed to interim bills (like the opt-in version) that could improve things while on the way to that ultimate endpoint.
When she says, “Medicare for all” does that include past, present and future members of the United States Senate, House of Representatives and other members of the ruling class?
It should also be noted that just about every Senate Democrat who may be in the Presidential race has signed on to multiple health reform bills. Even Bernie Sanders has signed onto bills that improve the ACA without being mandatory Medicare for All.
No one ever likes to discuss how to pay for it or how govt will ration what is covered. Medicare goes bankrupt by 2024 at the latest. Meaning they run out of special Treasuries to redeem. That will instantly add 800+ billion a year to the federal deficit annually going forward. And since the costs of healthcare still aren’t being addressed, good doctors will simply leave the practice because they won’t be paid for the actual costs. It WILL require moving to socialized medicine if enacted. (that is how Democrats work, incremental increases in govt control).
Luckily we won’t get that far. The next big crash will hopefully put the kibosh on all this single payer/socialized medicine nonsense. Enforce the anti trust laws and healthcare costs would plummet by 80% or more immediately. That would make America the lowest cost healthcare among all 1st world nations by a large margin and put us below even places like Mexico in terms of cost.
No, that is totally false. Medicare won’t go bankrupt by 2024 (or 2026, the actual year you are probably referring to). It just won’t be able to meet 100 percent of its obligations based on current projected funding and spending as of then.
Actually it will go bankrupt by bankrupting the govt. Where do you think the US is going to be able to sell 2 to 2.5 trillion (or more) in new debt annually? It won’t. That’s 50+% of the entire current budget. The economy will collapse and federal spending will have to be slashed in half or more. Or they print and we go Venezuela / Zimbabwe.
2024 is now the projected year they run out of special treasuries. IF we have any economic downturns before then that date will move closer to now.
That’s not how this works.
That’s not how any of this works.
Well, let’s be clear. Yes, it’s true that the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund (Part A) will be depleted in 2026. However, two important things. Part A represents only about 40% of current Medicare spending, and existing tax revenues will still pay 91% of Part A expenses. At current Medicare spending levels, that represents a $21B gap.
I’m not sure being clear, aka, using actual facts, is going to carry the day here.
No question about it; single-payer would cost big money, just as Medicare does now, only much more. But it appears that single-payer, paid from higher taxes, would likely be cheaper than the present total bill for private health insurance and the public costs of care for the uninsured. And from a typical business perspective, the costs of private insurance are hurting us.
Factually incorrect. Insurance isn’t what is hurting us, it’s the monopolies in the entire healthcare system that are driving up costs. Insurance has to cover those costs as best it can. Mandating what type of policies people can have also contributes to higher insurance costs to a degree.
Medicare is just insurance. Once again NO ONE is talking about fixing the COST issue. If you and I went to the same gas station, would you pump the gas without knowing the price per gallon? And would you be ok filling your tank at 5 or 10 or 50 times the price per gallon that I pay? I doubt you would do either. But that is what healthcare is allowed to do. That is what we must end. We used the Sherman Anti Trust Act to bust up Standard Oil in the early 1900s…time to do that very same thing in the entire healthcare system (including insurance, pharma, hospitals etc)
Enforcing anti-trust laws will do exactly two things.
1. Jack
2. And I think you know how the rest of this goes.
And Jack just left town.
Here’s why.
Vast swaths of the country have zero competition because the population density is too low to support two or more hospital and clinic systems. You can enforce all the anti-trust laws you want, but you can’t force someone to open a new hospital where they know they’re going to lose money from day one.
Heck, there isn’t enough business in a lot of these areas to support even one hospital, let alone two or three. Are you then going to use the government to force them to open a hospital in those areas and then have the high density areas subsidize them? At that point you might as well go with socialized medicine and call it done because you’re already there anyway.
Please explain how enforcing the current antitrust laws (which ones?) could potentially resolve all or part of the current healthcare costs. I’ve not heard mention of this anywhere else. Where did your data come from?
I just read your previous response. Is there any traction on implementing the Sherman Antitrust Act to mitigate healthcare costs?
Medicare has a set rate for reimbursement. Doctors and hospitals charge privately insured patients many times that amount and get away with it. That is why generic drugs are going up not down. Btw generic drug companies are facing at least 2 class action lawsuits and maybe RICO charges as well.
There is a sports reporter here in MN that had a rattlesnake bite and it cost him just over $50,000 for treatment if I recall correctly. The anti venom is extremely cheap from what I can find. A woman in AZ was charged upwards of 80 grand for 2 vials of Scorpion antivenom to get treated for a sting. I’ve read reports the hospitals get it from Mexico for $100 a vial.
Similar things in pharma too. Pharmacists aren’t allowed to mention that you can buy many drugs out of pocket for less than your copay.
Karl Denniger has written extensively on this subject as have others.
Well Eric, it looks like gotcha politics from this perspective, Settle on a pin head solution now, which suggests closed minded thinking, vs, this looks like a reasonable direction to go in, perhaps others can contribute and we can make some progress towards better healthcare by getting enough votes to push something better across the finish line, despite the efforts to “gin up the red menace”. We should have improvements in our health care, but we should also have folks take more responsibility for their personal health performance. Should the taxpayer be responsible for folks right to choose bad health habits, smoking, unhealthy diet choices, lack of exercise etc?
Dennis, you are responsible for the life style choices of others. You have been doing it for quite some time.That is how the insurance business works. The risk is spread over all. As a healthy 64 year old who exercises daily, doesn’t smoke or consume alcohol or use illegal drugs and takes no medicines, why should I pay the same as an obese diabetic with heart disease and other comorbidities? I do. And an individual policy paid for with post tax dollars is not cheap.
Well PY I get it, there is a difference between a private market and a public program, no reason that I can think off why responsibility can’t be embedded into the program. Sounds like you support the issue of a certain level of personal responsibility, Which was my original point, we the voters should not push candidates to expose a “pin head” solution, leave the playing field open for discussion of reasonable ideas that we can push forward. The opposite of red-blue gotcha politics. Last perspective, Set up the program so the policies have to be reviewed at least yearly, not that laws are made and everyone walks away for 10 years while the experiment blows up. Sounds like a Deming thing, “CIP, Continuous Improvement Process, we have an education, perhaps we should use it? .
In a free market you wouldn’t. You would pay for a policy based on your needs and health. Yes there is a pool but each individual pays only what their individual policy covers. The pool is only dipped into when someone has to make a claim.
Except that people with chronic illnesses could never afford coverage. The free market would price them out.
That’s why there has never been a successful free market healthcare system.
They would pay a slightly higher premium but they would still be able to afford it. That’s how a free market works. We are talking about an 80% or greater reduction in the cost of actual care and a corresponding drop in insurance premiums. We would be back to about 3 or 4% of GDP on healthcare spending which is where we were traditionally before Medicare messed things up.
That is what I would call a faith based approach to the free market.
Charming, really.
Sean Olsen take seems accurate to me, and Paul Yochim’s question is a relevant one, as Congress members in either/both houses have far better health coverage than most of us. But then, they also have a more generous retirement plan than most of us.
Personally, I’m fine with either option. I’d be OK with doing away with the health insurance industry altogether, making medical school and nursing school free, doctors and nurses government employees, all, or nearly all, hospitals nonprofit, and health care available to everyone, paid for by tax dollars that now go to the private sector. I’m also OK with a lot of other permutations of universal coverage that aren’t that radical, and would pop fewer veins in the temples of people who like to call themselves “conservative.”
Eric’s hypothetical answer in his last paragraph would work for me. Industrial nations all over the world have universal coverage. Some do it entirely through the government, a few through a tightly-regulated private sector, and some with a combination of government and private providers and coverages. The goal in all of them, as Eric’s last sentence makes plain, is to cover everyone. Were I running for office, and thankfully, that’s not the case, universal coverage would be my goal, as well, pretty much regardless of how we got there.
No one should face bankruptcy because of medical bills. Everyone in the country is going to die eventually. Many will die quickly, many will suffer a serious illness or injury and linger for a while before they depart. Why should the inevitability of illness and/or death drive a family into poverty?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_care_in_France
Mandatory universal health care, public/private, rated #1, AND costs about half (per capita) of the cost than the US.
I can give you an easy solution that would be half of that even or less. It doesn’t even require any legislation really as the laws have been on the books for over 100 years. We would just need to enforce them. It’s called the free market. Just enforce the anti trust laws (Sherman and Clayton along with Robinson Pattman et al) and we would see an immediate drop in costs of 80% or more.
Absolute nonsense. There are plenty of examples of single payer providing cheap, effective health care, and zero examples of free market solutions working. Because the free market doesn’t work for health care. Because it will make it prohibitively expensive for those who are sick. Its just nonsense
http://Www.surgerycenterok.com you were saying? That is a free market solution that is currently working in the US and prices are roughly 80% lower than other hospitals/clinics.
Single payer isn’t cheap and only rations care because it can’t reduce costs any other way. IF those single payer nations were paying their fair share on drugs, their costs would be nearly equal to ours.
We can lower our costs by 80% or more overnight which would put us at half or less the cost of any single payer system. That is a mathematical fact.
Yes, as I was saying, absolute nonsense. That a clinic network uses a different pricing mechanism brings costs down for certain kinds of treatment doesn’t address any of the issues with the healthcare system
You clearly don’t know how markets work or what free markets are then. They are providing top quality care at 20% of the cost right here in the US under this messed up system. They are the model of how we should be running things.
BB, https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1&q=world+health+care+costs+
Seems that a lot of the Google search results strongly disagree with your conclusions. So we get to chose, BB or ~ 813,000,000 google results. Who wins the credibility contest?
Free market is pretty much a non-starter. It hasn’t worked anywhere else in the world and it won’t (and isn’t) working here. All you’ll get is the same collusion that we see in other markets. Regional players will all consolidate until there are a couple of national companies, who will then squeeze out competition no matter where it springs up.
And, if by some miracle you prevent this from happening, there’s still the issue of profit motive in the system. The CEO will still want his private jet, his dry cleaning paid for by the company, and his mistress and wine cellar covered.
(All true stories, by the way. Courtesy of a friend who does forensic accounting.)
Being for-profit companies, they’ll try to maximize income while minimizing expenses because they’re beholden to the stockholders. Unfortunately, that is not conducive to keeping the population healthy. They’ll go back to denying pre-existing conditions, putting caps on care, denying vital procedures, and so on.
Just like they did before.
That is not how a free market works. That is a govt regulated market where the big players buy off Congress to run competitors out (see Dodd Frank for example). The current system in the US isn’t free market either. We have a monopolistic system filled with fraud and racketeering. We have politicians that refuse to enforce 100+ year old laws to end all that.
In a free market, competition always exists. Look at almost any product in the stores to see a somewhat free market in action. Apple can’t squeeze everyone out of the cell phone market. Others pop up and offer phones at lower prices. That’s how a free market works. Without profit, there is no motive for innovation. Take a look at nations like Russia, Cuba etc for examples of that.
The reason they were capping pay outs or dropping policies was due to govt regs and mandates. Competition is all but gone. In a free market you choose what your policy covers. It’s not mandated by the govt. Costs of medical care would plummet as would cost of premiums. Insurance would be much cheaper because there wouldn’t be nearly as many claims due to people just paying out of pocket. Fewer claims and lower care costs = lower premiums , so low everyone could afford it. A family of 4 would likely spend about $200 a month on health insurance under the free market.
France has an interesting model but I’m not sure its one Americans would want.
The system was paid for through a roughly 6% tax on income by the employee and about 12% by the employer. Plus there are co-pays on every treatment provided so the system is not free to consumers. There were recent reforms that tried to bring those rates down by charging higher taxes on higher income citizens. This also wouldn’t be popular in the US.
The treatment in France follows a somewhat unpopular system in the US. Consumers have to designate a ‘referring doctor’ to get primary care and then must get a referral from that doctor to see a specialist. That’s the HMO style system that people in the US hated. If the ‘referring doctor’ refuses to let you see a specialist then you have to pay for the specialty care all on your own.
Emergency treatment is novel in France and I wish it were implemented here. In the US, when you call an ambulance, a paramedic or EMT arrives at the call and then they transport you to the hospital. In France, the ambulances are staffed with emergency doctors so the very first treatment is by an MD not an EMT. Great idea, but they are not part of the public system and you have to pay for them separately.
Herein lies the biggest problem. The payment to providers in France is woefully inadequate for US standards. The average MD in France earns about $90,000 a year while in the US its more than double that. Over $180,000 a year. (Medical school in France is very, very cheap though so no $200,000 student debt bills!) Still, how many bright young people will go into medicine if that’s roughly going to be their salary? This highlights the endemic problem with Medicare for All. The reimbursement rates to keep the system from bankruptcy will be so low that it will imperil the quality of care. Wait times for care in France are more than four weeks for specialists. Not sure if that will fly in the US.
A buy-in or optional program is not much better. The government run program will have much cheaper rates because the government, being the biggest buyer of healthcare, can drive the reimbursement rates lower than what the private sector can bargain for. Soon the private payers will be driven out and the only option will be the government option. Then with low reimbursement rates, providers will be extremely squeezed to cut corners. If the government doesn’t own or operate the providers, there will be severe cutbacks to service and quality.
Curiously in France, 85% of the citizens take part in private supplementary insurance which is what would probably happen here in the US under Medicare for All. But then that begs the question how much wasteful duplicity will there be?
While Medicare for All is a great moniker, Americans likely don’t have any idea of what it really means once you look carefully at the details. And once the details are known, they almost certainly won’t like the reduced quality of the system that would undoubtedly ensue.
Mark, you are misinformed if you think the average medical school debt is $200,000. Mine was almost that when I finished training 35 years ago.
Mark’s solution is worth considering, but he makes a common mistake when he said: the system was paid for through a roughly 6% tax on income by the employee and about 12% by the employer. No. As any employer knows: it the employee who pays the 18 percent tax. This is similar to another myth: my employer pays half of my social security. False. That concept is simply a bookkeeping ruse fostered by politicians. The employer withholds 6.2 percent from the worker’s paycheck, as well another 6.2 percent he sends directly to the federal government. The cost to the employer is the same whether all 12.4 percent is deducted from the employee’s paycheck or not.
That is similar to the employee who thinks he got a tax “refund” when what actually happened was his over payment was returned without interest. As Eric’s column points out, wording matters.
The only “Medicare for All” that will get enacted is the optional one. That should have been part of the original ACA. The mandatory one will never survive judicial review, much less the fight the insurance industry will put up.
It should be “Medicare for anyone who wants it.” If you’d rather keep your private insurance, knock yourself out.
This is entirely a misnomer because many Democrats are now admitting that they want single payer so they can continue to move to a government takeover of healthcare. They think they can have everyone covered because ‘we are behind the rest of the world’ and then there is the absolute fallacy that healthcare is a right (a right does not infringe nor cost anything to another individual).
Government has time and again it is horrible at running anything. Just look at the VA as that is what would happen. They have to ration care and those in charge falsify reporting. If anyone deserves care, it is our veterans and our government fails them. But instead, scores of hurting vets suffered.
Then go to the rest of the world has. It is two tier. For those that have private insurance get to the front of the line. For those that need anything have to wait for long periods of time. Add to that, the cost is astronomical. My friends in Canada hate their care. It’s only good for routine things but terrible on anything relatively serious or specialty care.
Add to it that all of the metrics used to validate the ACA was falsified to where states sued because of it. We were sold by Obama that families would save $2500 per year and that families could keep their plan and their doctors. Only to find out that was the biggest lie ever! Costs went through the roof, coverage disappeared, and it left families absolutely lost. And let’s not get into all the problems people have just signing up.
So to cover this as, meh, it’s only small potatoes because of word nuance is misleading to say the least. I would have expected this article to be more forthright in what people like Kamala Harris is trying to do, just another leap into the desire for government to take the whole thing over.
Rather than do a point by point refutation of the numerous, obvious falsehoods in this comment, I am just going to address the idea that the idea of health care as a right being a fallacy.
Its not a fallacy because its not something that is objectively true or false. Its an opinion. Some people believe that everyone should be entitled to affordable healthcare. And some people believe that you aren’t – that if you are sick and can’t afford medical care, that you are out of luck.
A “right” cannot involve anyone else..ie it can’t require someone else do something, pay something, provide something etc. That is why healthcare is not a right regardless of what anyone wants to claim.
Yes everyone should be able to purchase healthcare at an affordable cost but no govt system will ever make it affordable. Only free markets can make things affordable by competition and innovation. About the only reason places like the UK and Canada don’t spend as much as we do is because we’re covering the drug costs. If they had to pay what we pay, they would be right there with us on costs.
Rights can’t involve anyone else? That’s completely absurd. The reason someone’s rights are an issue at all is in the application of how they apply to other people.
Again, there are many systems where governments have provided affordable universal healthcare. And zero systems where the free market has done it.
Rights do not require another person to do anything. Your right to say what your want does not require someone else to provide you with something. Healthcare requires someone treats you. Therefore it is not and can not be a right.
I gave you an example of the free market. You cannot keep saying none exists. There are many more here in the US like the Surgery Center of Oklahoma. You know exactly what a procedure will cost before you ever walk in the door. Their prices are posted online. Compare those prices with others (if you can find them). You will find they are 20% of the cost of most other places for the same exact procedures.
BP, don’t want to get on your bad side, but “Government has time and again it is horrible at running anything” This is a pretty broad statement! Does it include WWII, FBI, CIA, Interstate System, Hoover Dam, Desert Storm, the founding of the country, the Louisiana Purchase, building of the Panama canal, Landing on the moon, Civil Rights, Social Security, EPA etc. etc. Got a bunch of veteran buddies that are fine with the VA, medicare.
It is easy to be for things, the big question is how do you pay for it? The Bern’s plan would add $32 trillion to the debt in next ten years. How do you tax that? Or how do you convert that from money currently spent by States, individuals and businesses? Sanders doesn’t even try to.
I said this last week, only chance any method works is if you get providers to accept the Medicare fee schedule aka make a whole lot less per patient and procedure. Good luck.
Bernie Sanders used imaginary numbers and funny math, but there are serious people trying to solve this.
That same study says the US would save $2 trillion overall by adopting Medicare For All. And we would cover 30-40 million more people. How can we afford to keep the system we have now? We pay twice as much per person on healthcare as Canada and three times as much as England. And the quality, according to studies, is worse.
Pretty much every word of that is false. The UK spends a little more than half a what we spend as does Canada. They have worse quality as well. 18 out of the top 20 hospitals are in the US. We have the best quality of care despite what Kaiser claims. Socialized medicine is simply rationed (either you wait long periods of time to get treatment or you are denied certain treatments). Also, those nations have a 2 tier system where the rich have private insurance and get any care they want immediately while everyone else has to wait.
Sorry, but no. Medicare For All is referring to a bill, which would create a single payer system in the US. The ‘buy-in’ is called the buy-in. They are not interchangeable. People say that ‘Medicare for All’ and ‘single payer’ healthcare can mean a lot of things, but that’s not really true. I think Kamala Harris just misspoke in that interview
Secondly, who is really in love with their insurance plan? I am not. Hardly anyone I know does. People love Medicare, Medicaid and MinnesotaCare (evidenced by surveys). Our system is a mess, we need real reform. A ‘scary system’ is one where we pay the most per person for care, while it ranks towards the bottom of the industrialized world in quality overall. Like we have now.
A lot of people do not want to replace their private insurance with single payer. Look at how angry people were with the ACA, which only required them to buy insurance.
The buy-in is the only viable option. Its also the only thing that stands a prayer of getting by the Supreme Court.
Option #3
I didn’t see Eric address an option #3 in his column, so I thought I would bring it up.
#1: Private insurance goes away entirely.
#2: People have the option to buy into the public program or keep their current plan if they prefer.
Splitting the difference though, there’s another way. Have everyone on the public plan. They all benefit and all contribute. But this doesn’t lock out the private insurers. The government will provide basic coverage and the private insurers can provide supplemental coverage, should people want it.
I’m personally not in favor of this option as it creates a two tiered system, so it’s not as egalitarian as I would prefer. But it would help reduce the panic of people who are afraid we’re getting rid of all private insurance.
The DNC needs to get its messaging straightened out. Tom Perez said they want health care for all not just the wealthy, 90% of Americans are on some form of a health plan. Since when is having 9 out of 10 folks covered considered elitist?
There are many things the free market could do to lower prices but we have elected officials (on both sides) beholding to insurance companies and drug manufacturers.
Sadly, it has come to a failed ACA and now “free” healthcare for all. News flash, having 9 out of 10 folks covered is as good as you can do. Healthy folks 25-40 have never bought health insurance and won’t in the future.
JS, not to get picky, but aren’t “insurance companies and drug manufacturers” suppliers/vendors competing in the free market? Should they not be able to set their pricing on “whatever the market will bear”? Isn’t patent law in place to allow the inventors many years of exclusive rights to their inventions, read: set prices to “what ever the market will bear”.
Another option is the German system.
Payment is still by private insurance corporations, but under tight government regulation. There is a government price list for all common procedures, so all insurance companies charge the same rates. So they compete, not on price, but on service. The more customers they can attract, the more their executives make. Plenty of incentive.
There’s a good description at
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Healthcare_in_Germany#/media/File:Health_care_cost_rise.svg
You can see that German health care costs are about 9% of GDP, while ouirs are about 17% — nearly double.
Medicare is an entitlement program and not insurance. The distinction is that by definition insurance has premiums underwritten to risk. My Medicare premiums are not related to my personal risk. We insure for things over which we have to no control. Do I have control over my health? We insure only for loss. Health is a goal of well-being.
Secondly, Medicare is not a single-payer. Many Medicare programs are subcontracted to private payers such as U-Care.
Why do we need a payer? Why can’t I sign up with Mayo, Allina, Fairview, HealthPartners or other delivery systems and disintermediate the payers saving maybe 30%? Why can’t we replace paying claims retrospectively with prospective payment the way we do with education? We moan about costs, but every cost is someone else’s revenue. Therein lies the answer to my questions.
To the best of my knowledge, no one has proposed a detailed plan for what they are calling “Medicare for All.” Many seem to expect that the individual’s cost would be the same as it is for those currently Medicare eligible. They wouldn’t be.
Last year, my total out of pocket was $4394, including Medicare Part B, my Advantage plan premiums, my co-pays, and my pharmacy costs. My costs were heavily subsidized by the Medicare Trust Fund and by the restrictions on charges imposed on providers by Medicare. The current trust fund is woefully insufficient if we tried to apply it to the population at large. Many providers claim Medicare reimbursement doesn’t cover their costs as it is. If that is true, then they would likely refuse to treat Medicare patients unless those rates increase.
My wife’s insurance premium exceeded $600 a month, even though subsidized by the State of Minnesota last year due to a law intended to soften the blow of premium increases. That $7200 is more than three times my combined cost for Part B and an Advantage plan. Even if you subtract twenty percent for insurer overhead and profit ($1440) her premiums were $5760, more than twice my combined premiums.
Where do people think the difference will come from? It will have to come from them (payroll taxes or premiums) or from their employers (ditto). There is no third option.
I have long thought the German system referred to by Paul Brandon was something America should look at, if only because it includes both public and private insurance.
http://www.germanyhis.com/
We could start to handle this by reversing that big tax cut the Trump-McConnell team organized inn 2017–there’s about $1.5 trillion dollars right there to fund social benefits for Americans who are not wealthy. Going to waste (no jobs created, no capital improvements made because of those tax cuts–have you been paying attention to that news, that contradicts a whole part of the premise for the tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy?)
Just a thought, for all you naysayers who are worried that there’s not enough money to help with health care for all Americans. There is enough money,
Private insurance will continue to exist (thankfully) for people who want better care, just as it does in the UK. Private doctors will still exist as many won’t take the pay cut demanded by a government paid plan. Taxes will have to go up to pay for the enlarged government plan, and that 32 trillion figure is probably the necessary amount to be raised.
What we need is the public option. People can get their insurance through private or public plans – their choice. The private plans are subsidized by employers, in lieu of paying taxes. Anyone can sign up for a public plan with no preexisting conditions limits and income based subsidies – paying what is reasonable. If over time, employers drop their insurance, they start paying taxes to support the public option. I think that over time, many will make that choice, as why do employers really want to be involved in their employees healthcare. Without surging insurance costs in the picture, pay increases can reflect the success of the company – and the benefits of success not all going to executives and shareholder. If you have had any significant health expense, and almost everyone does eventually, you will realize that very few of us could afford the services we use without government assistance, any more than we can afford the full cost of public education.