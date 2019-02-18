Adventures in polling: more than 95 percent of the Patriots Trump polled are patriotic, or something

In one of his most recent emails to the “Trump Pence Make America Great Again Committee,” the current occupant of the Oval Office, or whoever it is that communicates with the committee members over Trump’s signature, divulged that:

“Last week, more than 95% of the Patriots I polled demanded a wall.”

If true, of course, that would change everything, politically, at least, in the big argument over wall funding that now threatens to bring about a major constitutional crisis. Or maybe it depends on what kind of screening Trump’s pollster used to identify who among us are patriots.

The most recent Gallup Poll, which asked in a poll taken Jan. 21-27: “Please tell me whether you strongly favor, favor, oppose or strongly oppose significantly expanding the construction of walls along the U.S.-Mexico border?” found that 60 percent of respondents (that’s up from 57 the last previous time they asked the question, in June 2018) say they opposed or strongly opposed building or expanding border walls.

But Gallup’s results may have been distorted since they didn’t screen for the patriotism of the respondents.

Trump, or whomever, asked for donations (pretty much every email to the committee asks for donations) and promised that every dollar would be “quadruple matched” (no details on the source of the matching funds) and even sort of implied that all this money would be used for the wall, although obviously it will not be used for that and will presumably be used for the political work of the Great Again Committee.