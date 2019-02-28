Cohen hearing: Republicans unite in attempt to discredit him; few blockbusters surface

Not one Republican asked one question of Michael Cohen that was intended to find out whether Donald Trump has done a single thing illegal or even unwise, let alone impeachable. They didn’t even pretend to care.
Instead, the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee seemed anxious to demonstrate their obedience and loyalty to Trump, oft-times seeming like blind partisan loyalty. (There was one exception, Justin Amash, R-Michigan, whose questioning was strangely sweet and nonpartisan. Amash asked Cohen to talk about the principles he has chosen to follow in his life.)
But as for the rest, maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I was. I expected the Republicans to be skeptical of Michael Cohen’s testimony (and, oh, boy were they ever) and I expected them to point out that his current version of events contradicts many lies he told during his past as a loyal Trump henchman. I expected them to be rough on him, and thought they might argue that a ratfink who previously profited off his relationship with Trump deserves that.
But as I watched the whole daylong interrogation of Cohen, I confess I thought some of the Republicans would show some interest — at least fake but maybe even some real interest by the best of them — about whether the current occupant of the Oval is guilty or even mildly implicated in any of the wrongdoing that allegedly helped Trump get elected.
With that said, I should also say that Cohen day at the committee produced relatively little in the way of new blockbusters, although it did produce a fair bit of important leads and some new documentation that will help those trying to understand how low our president is capable of sinking.
My mind went back to Watergate. Yes, there were Republicans in both the House and Senate inquiries of alleged wrongdoing by President Richard Nixon who thought their job was to defend their guy. And there were Democrats who thought their job was to convict.
But there were members of both parties in both houses who recognized a higher loyalty to truth and the law and importance of having a president who was not a crook. Sen. Howard Baker, the leader of the Republicans on the Senate special committee in Watergate days, and Rep. Bill Cohen, R-Maine, who was on the House Judiciary Committee, come to mind.) Baker was famous for demanding of witness after witness a version of his refrain: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?” And he didn’t let his partisan identity prevent him from pursing that question, which ultimately helped get to the truth.
There was essentially none of that yesterday. Republican members seemed interested only in discrediting Cohen, who, when the final story comes in, may be an unlikely hero, in the literary anti-hero mode. I don’t claim to know whether he will — nor, certainly, how this ends. I’ve long since discovered that I don’t and perhaps can’t truly understand the depth of Donald Trump’s appeal to and hold on his admirers.
I swore I wouldn’t write too much or get into the details, of which few were blockbusters but some of which may, upon deeper examination, turn out to be case-breakers. I don’t claim to know. Cohen will go to prison, which he deserves, and get some leniency for turning state’s evidence, which he also deserves.
The New York Times noted in its summary of Cohen’s testimony that Trump paid him back for the $130,000 Cohen had paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about their sexual liaison. The reimbursement from Trump to Cohen came in several pieces from different sources, but one part was a check signed by Trump himself, Cohen said, and he produced the check with Trump’s signature on it.
But the Times story said its “experts cautioned that nothing Mr. Cohen said drastically altered what was known about any legal case against the president.”
CNN’s Chris Cillizza claimed to have learned eight things from Cohen, which he enumerates here, but confesses that they contain no silver bullet. He led with Cohen’s assertion that he listened over the speakerphone in Trump’s office as Roger Stone tipped Trump off to the timing of Julian Assange’s big dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
But, in passing, and without being asked a question that elicited it, Cohen said that if, perchance Trump makes it to the end of his term, and loses the 2020 election, he, Cohen, does not think Trump would allow a peaceful transfer of the power of the American presidency to the person who might beat him in that election. Again, this is not a fact, and no one asked Cohen to explain on what he based that statement, but it was a majorly creepy moment that perhaps merits some contingency planning.
Comments (11)
It is obvious that Trump was a fool -(and remains so in many ways)” to ever hire this guy and the Democrats were foolish to bring him before the committee.
Con men don’t (intentionally) hire Eagle Scouts and Eagle Scouts don’t (intentionally) work for con men.
The very premise that a liar would work for a liar is not only plausible, it’s predictable.
Eric, your contrasting today’s Republicans with those of the Nixon era was spot on. It’s pitiful how that party has chosen power over patriotism. We can only hope the younger generation rediscovers character and ethics. These are democracy’s darkest days in the last century.
“…he, Cohen, does not think Trump would allow a peaceful transfer of the power of the American presidency to the person who might beat him in that election.” I agree – a VERY creepy moment.
I also agree with the first part of Mr. Gotzman’s statement: “…Trump was a fool -(and remains so in many ways).” Nothing at all foolish about bringing Cohen before the committee in public.
Thanks for your article. I watched the entire hearing. I too was shocked by the anger — and even hatred — expressed by the Republican committee members. I expected pushback but not in such a vitriolic and out of control manner. It was scary to see how threatened and desperate and in lock step most of them seemed in their attacks on Cohen, with nary a mention or curious inquiry about Trump.
I found Cohen credible. Hearing the summer of his history with Trump was powerful in its entirety, especially in appreciating how intimately involved Trump was (and is) in even the most inconsequential business events affecting him — including a seeming paranoia and distrust, especially for his son but toward others as well. It felt like an historical moment to me, as if a page had been turned in solidifying the portrait of this man, our President.
Yet Cohen spoke also of Trump’s charm, his charisma. The enigma of this duality — Jekyll and Hyde — in such a complex figure was disturbing. How we got here, how Trump got this far, was for me the most compelling question implied in Cohen’s testimony. My question, as further events unfold — ever more cornered, how will Trump, this wounded man, strike out?
If you didn’t hear Cohen’s testimony, I urge you to find and read or listen to his approximately half hour opening summary statement of his 10 years serving Trump. It’s riveting!
The bias here is pretty substantial. Why is the focus on the Republicans? This was just an extension of the circus act that Democrats want to have as Trump is in office. The Democrats were the ones that paraded this proven liar and save his own hide lawyer for this hearing. The Democrats got nothing out of this. They basically invited Cohen to be shot up, and with mere facts not just conjecture.
Mr Black, why not actually report what really happened…that yesterday’s show was a flop by the Dems because of their continued hatred of the president and that hatred is leading them to poor decisions in front of the electorate. But for you to actually write up something negative on Dems will probably never happen.
In fact, the only big thing learned from yesterday is Rep. Tlaib’s desire to turn every little thing into fake racism and that the Dems playbook is still in identity politics, no matter how bad it is. But according to the usual media playbook, that is not going to be reported on because it puts Dems in a bad light.
I find it disappointing how willing the repubs are to believe this president, despite his over 8,700 recorded lies, his Russian connections and so many issues of corruption.
“The Democrats were the ones that paraded this proven liar and save his own hide lawyer for this hearing.”
The lies that were proven were lies that said Trump was innocent. Heckuva defense, there.
The “save his own hide” man is going away to federal prison for three years. I understand that the N.Y. Court of Appeals has just acted to disbar him.
But he turned on the Great Person Born of Heaven, so he must be evil, right? Snitches get stitches.
Once upon a time, it was thought that personal loyalties should take second place to the loyalty to the republic. Early Americans admired the Roman Brutus for his willingness to participate in taking down Julius Caesar, even though Caesar had granted him amnesty for his role in the Civil War against the First Triumvirate. In fact, the phrase attributed to Brutus after he killed Caesar is the official motto of Virginia (“Sic Semper Tyrannis”).
It looks like that loyalty to the republic is gone. Rather than asking if it isn’t possible that Trump is guilty. they are attacking the whole process, and attacking one of the witnesses against him. Cohen (who is no moral exemplar, even on his best days) is reviled by the right in terms mob bosses would employ before having someone whacked. The only condemnation of Trump is that he shouldn’t have hired him in the first place (along with incomprehensible derision for the Democrats who called him to testify).
Yesterday’s hearing was nothing more than confirmation that, for all their pieties about the rule of law and fealty to the Constitution, the Republicans really don’t care. When one of their own is on the line, it’s pull out all the stops to save him. If the one on the line is Our Beloved Leader, the urgency is even greater.
As a not unrelated aside, no one on the Republican side is really acting as if Trump is innocent, are they?
Keep in mind there was also “behind closed doors” testimony. What significant insights may have been offered there that are not available for the public eye?
We have a repub president with over 8,700 recorded lies and instead of trusting Cohen who claimed he did these at the presidents request…they attack the messenger and believe the president with so many recorded lies.
We all know that if this info came out about a Dem, the reaction by the conservatives and their outlets would be screaming.
Their massive hypocrisy is disappointing.