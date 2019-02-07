No cajolery could make our senior senator foretell Boom Island reveal

There’s little to no suspense about what Minnesota’s own senior senator, Amy Klobuchar, is going to announce Sunday. It will be a shock if she doesn’t announce her candidacy for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination, and she’s entitled to do in the time, place and manner of her own choosing, which apparently will be Sunday at a 1 p.m. event at Boom Island Park, across the Mississippi River from downtown Minneapolis.

Not even liberal stalwart Rachel Maddow‘s best cajolery could induce Klobe to officially end the suspense any sooner when she interviewed the senator in the post-State of the Union coverage on MSNBC Tuesday night. (Clip below.)



In commenting on the speech, Klobuchar said Trump did a good job of praising some of the heroes and heroines in the audience, like World War II vets, but ended: “We need someone in the White House who’s a hero for our time.”

When Maddow all but pleaded for Klobuchar to end the suspense over her own plans, the senator told her to come to Boom Island on Sunday, and dress warm. If you want to watch Klobuchar resist Maddow’s blandishments, the five-minute clip of their exchange is embedded below.