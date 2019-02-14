Poll shows most Americans trust Mueller over Trump

The Washington Post collaborated with the Schar School of Government at George Mason University on a poll that went deep into public attitudes toward Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible wrongdoing by the Donald Trump campaign during the 2016 election.
Of course, the real deliberations will not occur until we see what Mueller reports. And it’s quite possible that the Trump administration will do what it can to block the report from ever being made public. But based on the poll results, it’s very clear that an overwhelming majority of Americans trust Mueller more than they trust Trump.
Unsurprisingly, a majority of Republicans take the more pro-Trump view of every question, and a majority of Democrats take the anti-Trump view (although the anti-Trump margin among Democrats is wider than the pro-Trump margin among Republicans).
But what really kills President Trump in this poll is how poorly he does among those who call themselves independents. And those independents, 39 percent of the total sample, were more numerous than either those who called themselves Democrats (32 percent) or Republicans (26 percent). By overwhelming majorities, independents trust Mueller more than Trump and are ready to support impeachment if Mueller’s findings justify it.
A few examples:
Whose version of the facts are you most inclined to accept — (Donald Trump’s) or (Robert Mueller’s)?
Democrats: 86-10 say Mueller
Republicans: 17-74 say Trump
Independents: 57-29 say Mueller.
All adults: 56-33 say Mueller.
Do you think Mueller is mainly interested in (finding out the truth), or that he’s mainly interested in (hurting Trump politically)?
All adults: 57-36
Democrats say finding out the truth by 83-13
Republicans say hurting him politically by 72-24.
Independents say finding out the truth by 57-32.
If Mueller’s report concludes that Trump tried to interfere with the Russia investigation in a way that amounts to obstruction of justice, would you support or oppose Congress impeaching Trump and trying to remove him from office?
Democrats 85-8 support impeachment
Republicans 60-36 oppose impeachment
Independents: 68-26 support impeachment
All adults: 65-29 support impeachment.
But if the attitudes reflected in the poll hold up and you were to try to apply them to the likelihood of the current incumbent successfully winning a term, they are extremely daunting.
Comments (4)
And when Mueller reports back no collusion? Of course these polls are split along political lines. I wouldn’t put any stock in anything the WaPo publishes though. Another note, since 90+% of all media outlets have been attacking Trump non stop for 2 years now, do you really expect the populous at large to not be somewhat lacking in factual data?
The Dems won’t have this issue at least for 2020. They’ll have to come up with some other witch hunt to try to use in that election.
So Erik, who thinks it is a surprise that the so called law an order party, really dosen’t like law and order when it applies to them and their corrupt practices? Better to chase down brown skin refugee families and lock them up than a lying corrupt billionaire authoritarian oriented president. As the dictators playbook would say, create a distraction and fuel it with propaganda.
The larger question is how any reasonable person can believe the President at this point, regardless of their political leanings.
There is not a Democratic truth or a Republican truth.
There is just truth.
I fail to see what the Republicans like about Trump when they have to parse out what little truth he says from all the fiction he spews. For some it’s Trump’s gutter language, immorality, and great “deal making”. Republicans are finding out the Trump’s tax cut cost them. Trump says many are getting $1,000 bonuses, definitely no one that works for him is getting a bonus. Bonuses have a one-time benefit and the benefit of a pay raise shows up every payday. Trump made a ignorant promise to have the Mexican’s pay for the wall. Now he wants us to pay for the wall because he can’t make a deal. Every time he tries to get money for his stupid wall he gets less than the previous offer. Now that is real deal making. It is obvious why he has spent so much time in bankruptcy. Republicans are stuck, they have stuck with him so long and now Trump has cornered himself, those around him, and his base have nowhere to go to save any face at all. You might say they have been conned by a juvenile conman. The Republicans in Congress continue to try to save their party vs doing anything positive for the country. There isn’t anything to like about Trump, a soon to be criminal.