Trump’s State of the Union: A celebration of exaggerated ‘successes’ and denial of the opposite

President Trump’s State of the Union brag fest was an insult to your intelligence and mine. It was also a sign of bad character.
That’s not a fact. That’s my opinion. I can tell the difference. But it often seems that the current leaseholder on the Oval Office cannot.
It’s obvious by now to readers of this space that I don’t have a high opinion of Donald Trump. But I’ll offer my take and below I’ll quote from the instant post-speech analysis on television of at least one thought leader who liked the speech much better. And here is a transcript of the speech.
My take: The president is roughly incapable of acknowledging anything that is getting worse under his tenure, and certainly incapable of taking any responsibility for it. Last night was a celebration of his exaggerated “successes” and a denial of the opposite. Bad character, IMHO.
In fact, Trump inherited a growing economy and a rising stock market from his predecessor, Barack Obama. (Obama inherited an economic disaster from his predecessor, George W. Bush, and it turned around under Obama.) But Trump trashes Obama and takes credit for the growth that was already under way when he took over. I find that ridiculous. And a sign of bad character. Feel free to disagree.
Early in the speech, Trump did say, to Democrats: “I stand here ready to work with you.” Maybe that was his gesture of open-mindedness. But he also said: “The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican agenda or Democrat agenda. It is the agenda of the American people.”
Surprise: He made a pitch for a southern border wall. It had nothing new in it. He just got humiliated in the shutdown because of his insistence on it, which turned out not to be real insistent. He tried again last night. He talked about another “tremendous onslaught” of dangerous Latino gang members headed this way. He said we could call it a “barrier” if we didn’t like the word “wall,” as if he believes the terminology is the key to buying down the opposition.
Actually, the speech was almost entirely and specifically the wish list of Trump and what we usually call his base, spiced with a lot of false braggadocio. I suspect he knows that, but maybe not. I don’t claim to understand how he thinks or what portion of what he says he actually believes.
The shout-outs to invited guests, who had either committed acts of personal heroism or lived through great misfortunes, were excellent.
Trump seems to think (or acts as though he thinks) he has already made America great again but needs to build a wall and do a couple of other things to make it even greater. I give him one hand clapping for avoiding any unctuous false humility about his greatness.
I used the term “brag fest” at the top, which was my overwhelming impression while watching and listening. Toward the end, as I tried to imagine what I would write about it, I jotted down: “A stunning tour de force of self-aggrandizement, self-congratulation, and self-love.”
I tuned to Fox right after the speech. Sean Hannity said the speech reviewed “a list of successes over a two-year period under his leadership that was unprecedented. …”
My last thought: Trump’s Republican Party took a shellacking in November, which cost his party control of the House and many governorships. They managed to make a small gain in the U.S. Senate, but Democrats actually won most of the Senate races that were on the ballot. (That’s because Democrats had more seats up.)
A Washington Post midterm election summary said: “Rational observers declared the results to be an unmitigated disaster for the White House and Trumpism in general. The president’s party was routed in safe political havens around the country as the GOP lost the congressional midterm popular vote by the largest margin in the United States’ 240-year history.”
This was his first big national address since then. Did Trump take any responsibility last night (or ever) for the shellacking, which could easily be viewed as a referendum on his first years in office or on his ideas for our nation? No.
Bad character? Lack of contact with the realities? Lack of understanding? Signs of his secret genius? You tell me.
I’m wondering how many people actually watched? I didn’t, why would I? Another “unique” feature of the Trump Presidency is the increasing magnitude of his irrelevancy. Back in December the Washington Post conducted a first of it’s kind survey asking if and now many American’s actually believe stuff Trump says. It found that 70% don’t believe much of anything he says and only 16% believe everything he says. And this was before he shutdown, and before people really started doing their taxes and finding out they got screwed. Since people tend to ignore those whom they don’t believe, how much attention beyond his “base” does he really command? Frankly, if I ran one of the major networks, I’d pass and sticki with the normal broadcast schedule.
His performance was predictable and as usual deplorable, the ridiculous media “predictions” that he was going to call for bipartisan cooperation and “unity” were of course… mistaken. Whatever.
My excuse (if one is needed) for not watching Cadet Bone Spurs’ imaginings on prime time is that I was en-route to California to visit friends.
After seeing the reports and commentary on the internet this AM, I’m pretty sure the only result of my watching would have been an unhealthy spike in my blood pressure.
Eric, just the response I expected.
And did the SOTU meet your expectations as well?
I watched it, Paul Udstrand – 80 minutes or so of gritted teeth at my end, though I did manage to avoid saying anything to the inanimate television screen. I pretty much take Trump’s amoral, grade-school character and greed for granted, so on that score, the SOTU address provided no surprises. Nor was I surprised that Trump did his best to take credit for anything Obama did that’s seen as generally positive.
To be fair, I didn’t expect Trump to take any responsibility for the Republican disaster in the midterm election – as far as I can tell, after two years in office, he generally fails to take responsibility for anything that might be construed as negative. I don’t remember the speech, but my guess is that Obama didn’t take personal responsibility in his SOTU speech after Republicans took control of the House back in… um… 2010? Avoiding blame is a time-honored tradition not limited to particular individuals or political groups, or even politics, though some individuals and groups spend more time and effort on denial than others.
Without reading the accompanying article, I came across an L.A. Times headline this morning that does a fair job of summing up my reaction: Trump’s speech might as well have been a campaign rally. Virtually no substance, but lots of cheerleading, to which equally mindless Republicans responded enthusiastically. I should add that there was lots of physical posturing, as well. Mr. Trump has come close to mastering the Mussolini swagger after delivering an applause line, something that fits his authoritarian personality much better than I find comfortable.
Did Clinton take responsibility for the ’94 Democrat slaughter? Did Obama take responsibility for the Democrat’s loss of the House in ’10? Did any care, or expect them to?
The fact that the author had to dredge up a red herring speaks to the power of the speech Trump gave, IMO.
It was a political speech like all other State of the Union addresses. As with all political speeches – they equally have their share of “exaggerations.” (you can keep you DR., “….big government is over” etc.)
It was not only exaggerations of Trump which stood out – but the far-lefts takeover of the Democratic party that stood out. From socialism – late term abortions – out of touch immigration policies – the smirking democratic left was humorous to watch. Nancy was a hoot! Did she know where she was? Was she sucking on “smirk-savers?”
Just a few years ago the left would have decried socialism – declared that Roe V. Wade does not allow for late term abortions – and actually voted to build border walls.
Now they simply sit and smirk. Were they lying a few years ago or has their party been ripped away from them and thinking dems have no backbone to stand up to the Mob.
I relied on morning after coverage.
Stacey Abrams response, Steven Colbert’s live (Youtube’d) with Spike Lee and guests, and the powerful display of women in white- the guests fired after 12 years working at a golf course, the picture of a child who died in US custody pinned on AOC-
All of those summarize: the resistance is coming into full swing.
Those were the memorable and hopeful signs (to me) that more people are beginning to see a way forward on the most difficult issues facing our nation (and our planet for that matter).
We may have to make it to the next election with incremental gains or simply stopping as much of the bad policy measures coming from the right wing nationalists and the oligarchs, but the show of strength and unity of the conscious resistance gives us hope.
The state of the nation? Hope is rising. Fewer Americans will give up on our politics. More have joined the fight.
