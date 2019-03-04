House Democrats risk a lot if leftier members and centrists go to war

Since she regained the speaker’s gavel, Nancy Pelosi is in charge of managing expectations on the left and the center in the U.S. House, and she is reputedly pretty good at herding cats.

For various reasons, structural and traditional, about which I’ve blathered in this space over the years, the American system of politics and government is almost completely locked in a two-party straitjacket.

Many other systems, especially the parliamentary ones around the world, are more hospitable to multiparty coalitions forming a government. Although I prefer that model, it has its own problems. But the U.S. system pretty much forces everyone from the center to the left to run for Congress as a Democrat, and from the center to the right to run as a Republican.

This can function fairly well if the center and the left of the Democratic Party can cooperate and keep everyone focused on, let’s say, small- and medium-sized steps, but the compromise point will obviously be leftier than the centrists are comfortable with and too moderate for the lefties.

Since she regained the speaker’s gavel, Nancy Pelosi is in charge of managing this process in the U.S. House, and she is reputedly pretty good at herding cats. But the ideological diversity within the House Democratic Caucus is wider than usual, and there is a lot of excitement on the left about bold ideas that have generally been outside the realm of the possible, things like single-payer health care, and big, progressive new taxes to pay for other bold approaches, on environmental issues, for example.

But what happens when the left and center can’t agree on the happy middle ground that is left enough for one wing and centrist enough for the other wing? I’ve talked about this in the past mostly in the context of the emerging Democratic presidential field. But similar tensions occur within and among congressional Democrats as well.

Forgive me for taking so long to set up the point, which was inspired by this recent Washington Post analysis by reporters Mike DeBonis, who covers the U.S. House, and Michael Scherer, who covers politics. They write that tension is growing between the wings of House Democrats. The point is well captured by these paragraphs from the top of that piece:

Democratic moderates are beginning to push back against the wave of liberal energy and shoot-the-moon policy ideas that have captured the party’s imagination over the past two months. They worry that the sweeping proposals and hardball tactics of liberal firebrands could alienate centrist voters in the 2020 election, even as they hold out hope that Democratic primary voters, focused on defeating President Trump, will check the party’s move to the left. The moderates’ concerns came to a head this week when one of the newest Democratic stars appeared to threaten colleagues who would not toe the liberal line, raising the specter of a fracture in the party between moderates and purists, similar to a long-standing divide in the Republican Party. At a closed-door meeting of House Democrats on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said some of her colleagues could find themselves ‘on a list’ of primary election targets, after they voted for a Republican amendment requiring that undocumented immigrants who try to buy guns be reported to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to people in the room who were not authorized to comment publicly. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), a co-chairman of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, said he has confronted party leaders about such threats, which have also come from the Justice Democrats, a liberal group that backed Ocasio-Cortez’s primary campaign. “Being unified means ensuring that Democrats aren’t primary-ing other sitting Democrats,” Gott­heimer said. “Since when is it okay to put you on a Nixonian list? We need to have a big tent in our party or we won’t keep the House or win the White House.”

I won’t belabor the obvious. Democrats had a great midterm and hold a substantial House majority. Even if they could all agree on policy, that can’t enact much, because the Senate and the presidential veto pen are controlled by Republicans. But if the leftier Dems and more moderate Dems go to war (and running primary challengers against your own same-party colleagues pretty much qualifies as war in such situations), they could lose their recently won House majority and undermine chances of capturing the Senate and the White House in 2020.