Ilhan Omar dials back rhetoric in sober, thoughtful op-ed

I’m old and uncool and accept my fate.

I don’t tweet, nor even read tweets unless they reach me through some older medium. My communications instincts were formed before the twitterverse. I know how uncool that is, and I’m sure I miss out, but I also believe that sometimes it helps to slow down and think before letting fly with one’s thoughts and feelings.

My young and cool congressperson, freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis, grew up and rose to prominence in a much more hip-shooty world and she’s thriving in it, except when the hip-shootiness gets her in trouble, as with some of her recent comments that gave offense to many, even as they surely thrilled many others. I would not presume to advise her, or anyone under 70, on 21st-century communication strategy.

But in an op-ed in this morning’s Washington Post, Omar dialed it way back, to sober and responsible and I, for one old coot, appreciate the effort to translate the comments into a boring/thoughtful/careful 20th-century tone that might allow some fair-minded people to maybe even open their minds to the best of what she was trying to say in the first place.

Leaving out the hurtful, careless tropes about Jews hypnotizing the world and using “the Benjamins, baby,” to buy pro-Israel influence over U.S. foreign policy, today’s op-ed speaks respectfully of the “horror of the Holocaust,” and the historic suffering of Jews during centuries of anti-Semitism, which might, for the fair-minded, buy space for her to ask Israel and its American allies to acknowledge that the creation of Israel has been a tragedy for the Palestinian people.

She believes, as do many Americans, and argues that a two-state solution is necessary. She doesn’t, nor will I here, attempt to parse the long-running argument over which side is more to blame for the many failures to reach such a deal. A wise decision, for the moment at least and perhaps always, since such blame games seem to usually get in the way of compromise or progress.

In her careful, unhip op-ed, she also asks open-minded Americans to keep in mind certain principles that should be, but seldom are, applied globally by makers of U.S. foreign policy. Here’s a taste of that from the op-ed: