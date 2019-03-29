Is our famous system of ‘checks and balances’ breaking down?

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. But since I’ve said it before, I’ll try to keep it fairly brief: Our system of politics and government may be breaking down. The elegant scheme of “checks and balances” Miss Dooley taught you in seventh grade no longer applies, and we’re not sure where we stand.

The latest evidence (one might say) comes from the fight over President Trump’s beloved border wall, but boils down to the question of whether the president, without benefit of constitutional amendment, will succeed in transferring the power of the purse from Congress, where the Framers of the Constitution put it, to the executive branch.

Trump wants wall. Wall costs money. Congress (we used to think) is in charge of appropriating money. Trump asked for wall money. Congress did not appropriate. Trump decides to insist to the point of government shutdown.

(This pattern of “shutting down” the government over spending disputes between the president and Congress also shouldn’t be viewed as something the Framers tucked into the Constitution during “checks and balances” week in Philadelphia in 1787. The modern version of the pattern, to which we’ve now become accustomed, dates from a 1980 ruling – not by the Supreme Court but by Attorney Benjamin Civiletti – and has since become part of the normal functioning of our system when it isn’t functioning normally. To repeat, this has little to with anything that should be viewed as part of the Framers’ plan, nor anything that has been added to the Constitution by amendment. Back to the narrative):

Trump chickens out and caves on shutdown but still doesn’t accept that it’s up to Congress to decide whether to spend money on wall. Trump declares that lack of wall equals “national emergency,” and that he will build the wall under his “emergency” powers.”

As I have previously mentioned, the Constitution did not assign such “emergency” powers to the president. But Congress has, over the years, created some presidential “emergency” powers. It’s pretty obvious, at least to me, that, in doing so, Congress did not consider that the failure of Congress to give the president everything he wants would constitute the kind of “emergency” for which they were providing. But Trump says yes it is. The Supreme Court has not said either way.

But in those laws creating presidential emergency powers, Congress did leave themselves the option of passing a bill overruling – by a simple majority vote — the president’s use of those powers to do things like build the border wall. And, in this case, Congress did pass a bill to overrule Trump’s wall spending plan, easily in the House, where Democrats control, but also in the Senate, with the necessary help of 12 (twelve!) Republicans.

Still, as you may recall from that old “Schoolhouse Rock” titled “I’m Just a Bill” about how a federal law gets made, the president can veto a bill, and this president did. And, as you may also have guessed, Democrats sought to override the veto, and they tried it first in the U.S. House, where Democrats are in the majority.

And (same Schoolhouse Rock video), it takes a two-thirds vote to override and, with all Democrats and even with 14 brave House Republicans joining the Dems, the override failed on Tuesday to reach two-thirds. So the veto stands. (Even if it had passed in the House, it had zero chance in the Senate of reaching the 67 votes to override, even if the Republicans who voted with the Dems on the original bill voted to do so).

The case now heads to the courts, where I suppose it will proceed until it gets to the Supreme Court, whose most important job is to preserve the Constitution which, as noted above, assigned the power of the purse to the Congress.

There were times when this would have been less of a reflexive thought, but nowadays we have to start our expectations of what happens next with the observation that five of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents, two of them by the current incumbent, and the newest of those, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was chosen in part because he has taken an extremely expansive view of presidential powers, vis-à-vis the other branches.

It will take a while for the case to make its way to the Supremes. To me, it’s not really about whether we get a few more miles of wall on the border. It’s about, as I wrote at the top, whether our famous system of “checks and balances” is breaking down.