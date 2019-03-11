Minnesota’s Omar and Phillips illustrate Dem wings in probing Politico piece

Maybe I’ve been focused too much lately (I hope not too too much) on the challenge to Democrats of negotiating the differences between their energized furthest left wing and their less-exciting-but-perhaps-more-pragmatic moderates. But I have to pass on and recommend this absolutely great, calm, probing, fair-minded exploration of that issue by Tim Alberta. It ran as the “cover” story on Politico on Friday, but it should be especially interesting to Minnesotans because Alberta focused entirely on two Minnesota freshman House Democrats, one of whom, Ilhan OImar, personifies the new left, and the other whom, Dean Phillips, personifies the moderate-liberal wing.

One point Alberta makes more than once: For several reasons, some of them ideological, some race-related, Republicans would like to make Omar and others in her category, not Phillips, the national face the Democratic Party. That’s not because they think they can win the Fifth District of Minnesota (which has been represented by Democrats for 33 consecutive terms, since Don Fraser first won it in 1962).

It’s because Republicans believe their chance of winning back control of the House depends on scaring swing voters away from Democrats in swing districts like Minnesota’s Third District, which Phillips flipped into the blue column by beating Republican Erik Paulsen. Before 2018, the Third had been had been won by a series of moderate Republicans 34 consecutive times (think Bill Frenzel, Jim Ramstad, Erik Paulsen) since Republican Clark McGregor took it from a six-term DFL incumbent in 1960.

Of course the much more liberal, overwhelmingly DFL base of Omar’s Fifth District (Fraser was succeeded by Martin Olav Sabo and Keith Ellison, who consistently won by 40- or 50-percentage-point margins). Omar can probably hold the seat for decades, and if she ever loses, it probably won’t be to a Republican.

I have no idea whether that strategy will work, running against Phillips by pointing out that he’s in the same party as Omar. And on many issues where they differ, I prefer Omar’s position. But, as a practical political matter, it’s almost certainly the swing districts like the Third that will determine control of the House for foreseeable future.

Here’s one more link to the Politico piece, which, as I said above, is very well done and is not presented as an argument in favor of the Democratic left or center. It is titled: “The Democrats’ Dilemma: What Ilhan Omar and Dean Phillips tell us about the future of the Democratic Party.”