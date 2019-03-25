Trump’s high-handed Golan Heights tweet dismisses U.N. role

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visiting the border line between Israel and Syria at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on March 11.

The term “United Nations” was coined by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942. It’s true that, at the time, it referred to the nations united to defeat the fascist alliance led by Germany, Japan and Italy. But it developed into the postwar organization, committed to peace, including the prevention of wars by providing a peaceful mechanism for settling disputes that might lead to wars.

The U.N. is a project of the world, but the United States’ role has always been huge. The conference that led to the creation of the more permanent United Nations, as we now know it, was held in San Francisco in 1945, and its headquarters have been in New York since 1952. The United States is, of course, one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, which gives it the ability to veto any action with which it disagrees.

The U.N. has not lived up to the highest expectations of some of its founders. Although it provides a peaceful mechanism for resolving disputes, it hasn’t done away with war — not even close.

Still, every president from FDR through Barack Obama was committed to the idea of the U.N., including the idea that it must promote the benefit of its members and the world overall and not just the interests of the United States or its allies.

As part of his “America First” agenda, the current incumbent in the Oval Office tilts the other way. If the U.N. is doing what President Trump thinks is in our national interest, he is for it. If not, he’s not. This might have some appeal on a primal or tribal basis, but it strikes me as short-term thinking more likely than not to shorten the life expectancy of our planet.

The decision to withdraw from the global agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which was a U.N. agreement (The United Nations Framework Agreement on Climate Change), was a perfect example, in which Trump chose the short-term economic interests of American polluters over the long-term habitability of the planet.

Moving on to matters of war and peace — which I would call the matter that gave the most impetus to the creation of the United Nations in the aftermath of World War II and the introduction of weapons capable of destroying the earth — Trump has now more clearly than ever broken ranks with the world, as represented by the United Nations.

The POTUS has now spoken favorably (I should say “Tweeted favorably) of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to annex the Golan Heights to Israel.

If you didn’t click through, the tweet read:

After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!

I’m not here to argue that Israel should return the Golan to Syria, from which it was captured in the 1967 Six-Day War. Syria tried to recapture Golan in the 1973 war, but failed. Israel not only controls Golan with its military, but builds settlements there, in which Israelis live.

I don’t seriously expect Israel ever to relinquish control of Golan, and I don’t suspect that Syria seriously expects so either. It’s just that such an annexation would violate basic principles of international law, at least in the age of the United Nations. This is obviously a matter for negotiation and U.N. mediation, not for unilateral action by one side, backed by the most powerful nation in the world. Trump’s support for a final settlement of the issue outside of U.N. action is a repudiation of the idea of international disputes being settled peacefully.

That may sound naive, but not much more naïve than the whole idea of international law and the main purpose of the United Nations.

Israel, by the way, owes its existence in some measure to the United Nations and its predecessor, the League of Nations. At least under international law, Israel’s legal existence as a nation is based on its recognition as such by the United Nations in 1948.

And the U.N. has stayed involved in that region, maybe more than any other region, working on a durable settlement of the various grievances and helping to keep a lid on the violence when it can and trying to promote a peaceful settlement that would end the century (or centuries)-old conflict.

All recent American presidents have been friendly to Israel, and many have made huge efforts to settle the Arab-Israeli conflict. Those presidents viewed the United Nations as an important player in that mission, not as something to be dismissed by tweet.

This president may not know or care, but there may be long-term consequences to such high-handed, ill-informed and reckless conduct.

