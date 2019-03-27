We need to know more about Mueller’s findings. But what does it mean that many haven’t budged on their previous beliefs?

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted the day after the results of the Robert Mueller investigation were reported, “Nearly half of all Americans still believe President Donald Trump worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”

“Facticity.” Sounds like a made-up word, but it’s legit enough to be at least in dictionary.com defined as the condition or quality of being a fact; factuality.

Back when I was a more conventional newspaper reporter, we were trained and indoctrinated that facticity was pretty near the meaning of life. We gathered facts and put them in the paper. By some miracle, our own views were supposed to be kept out of it (although it was not too hard to imagine, or for those who didn’t like one of our stories to allege, that our bias showed in which facts we chose to put in and leave out).

But that’s where “objectivity” came in. As journalists used the word (a bit different from its scientific meaning) it meant valuing factual accuracy and being “unbiased” in deciding which facts to put in and to leave out. You based that on importance and relevance and didn’t let your own politics or values guide you. (I think we actually believed this was possible.) If there were two points of view on the higher “truth,” you quoted people on both sides. And then you got accused of being biased anyway, which you probably were because you were human.

Only a very few scribblers, the columnists and editorial writers mostly, had permission to take sides in an argument — and even they were expected to value facticity. I think I’m remembering the 20th century, but maybe it was longer ago than that.

But anyway, that formula at least limited your ability to preach and encouraged you to fill up your stories with objective, verifiable facts.

Nowadays, if you follow the formula described above, you may get accused of “both-sidesism,” which is not too far from the definition of the old formula. Quote both sides, and don’t talk about which one you find more valid because that might be your bias talking.

(I was recently accused in the thread under one of my pieces of engaging in “both-sides-ism,” by a very nice, frequent commenter who didn’t like me throwing some shade on the Democrats and who wrote: “You used to be a good journalist, Eric. What happened, man?”)

I think I’ve been in this racket too long, but I have no other skills.

Of course, we know which half that was. It was the half that viewed Robert Mueller — before Mueller’s no-collusion conclusions were reported — as a heroic and unrelenting truth-finding machine and incorruptible savior. Now they are wondering how they could have been wrong about him.

And we know that the half that doesn’t believe Trump colluded with Russia is the same half who believed that the day and the week and the month before. Of course, for them, it was a pretty great day when they suddenly had Mueller – whom they had been reviling for months as a biased busybody who didn’t want America to be great – confirming what they wanted to believe.

Now, maybe a few of them are having a rethink on the Mueller question, but not on the (far more consequential) Trump question.

So look. I don’t like or trust the current incumbent in the Oval Office. I certainly consider him a habitual liar who doesn’t have even a slight preference for telling the truth. He doesn’t even tell the truth when it might be good for him, if he can think of a lie that is even better. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I hope never to see it again.

But I have been a Mueller believer, and I still am. I believe he is a straight-shooting former Marine and G-man, a hard-working, relentless and incorruptible seeker of wisdom and truth who is also good at what he does and assembled a similar and like-minded dream team who worked long and hard and followed the evidence where it led.

We can get hung up for a moment on his finding about Trump as a colluder with the Russian effort to subvert our election – not proven and therefore presumed innocent – versus his conclusion about Trump as an obstructer of justice — not proven but not cleared of suspicion (even though Attorney General William Barr hastened to clear his boss of that suspicion). And we need to know more about Mueller’s meaning and reservations on that point. And we need to insist on more than the brief Trump-clearing haiku put out by Barr.

But if we don’t allow Mueller’s findings to interfere even slightly with our own thoughts and previous beliefs (maybe even call them biases) on our certainty of Trump’s definite culpability, where does that put us on the scale of our willingness to consider what we would prefer not to believe?