We need to know more about Mueller’s findings. But what does it mean that many haven’t budged on their previous beliefs?

“Facticity.” Sounds like a made-up word, but it’s legit enough to be at least in dictionary.com defined as the condition or quality of being a fact; factuality.
Back when I was a more conventional newspaper reporter, we were trained and indoctrinated that facticity was pretty near the meaning of life. We gathered facts and put them in the paper. By some miracle, our own views were supposed to be kept out of it (although it was not too hard to imagine, or for those who didn’t like one of our stories to allege, that our bias showed in which facts we chose to put in and leave out).
But that’s where “objectivity” came in. As journalists used the word (a bit different from its scientific meaning) it meant valuing factual accuracy and being “unbiased” in deciding which facts to put in and to leave out. You based that on importance and relevance and didn’t let your own politics or values guide you. (I think we actually believed this was possible.) If there were two points of view on the higher “truth,” you quoted people on both sides. And then you got accused of being biased anyway, which you probably were because you were human.
Only a very few scribblers, the columnists and editorial writers mostly, had permission to take sides in an argument — and even they were expected to value facticity. I think I’m remembering the 20th century, but maybe it was longer ago than that.
Nowadays, if you follow the formula described above, you may get accused of “both-sidesism,” which is not too far from the definition of the old formula. Quote both sides, and don’t talk about which one you find more valid because that might be your bias talking.
(I was recently accused in the thread under one of my pieces of engaging in “both-sides-ism,” by a very nice, frequent commenter who didn’t like me throwing some shade on the Democrats and who wrote: “You used to be a good journalist, Eric. What happened, man?”)
I think I’ve been in this racket too long, but I have no other skills.
All of which is an overly long set-up to note some poll results that chilled that small part of my soul that still worships the old objectivity/facticity gods. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted the day after the results of the Mueller investigation were reported, “Nearly half of all Americans still believe President Donald Trump worked with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”
Of course, we know which half that was. It was the half that viewed Robert Mueller — before Mueller’s no-collusion conclusions were reported — as a heroic and unrelenting truth-finding machine and incorruptible savior. Now they are wondering how they could have been wrong about him.
And we know that the half that doesn’t believe Trump colluded with Russia is the same half who believed that the day and the week and the month before. Of course, for them, it was a pretty great day when they suddenly had Mueller – whom they had been reviling for months as a biased busybody who didn’t want America to be great – confirming what they wanted to believe.
Now, maybe a few of them are having a rethink on the Mueller question, but not on the (far more consequential) Trump question.
So look. I don’t like or trust the current incumbent in the Oval Office. I certainly consider him a habitual liar who doesn’t have even a slight preference for telling the truth. He doesn’t even tell the truth when it might be good for him, if he can think of a lie that is even better. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I hope never to see it again.
We can get hung up for a moment on his finding about Trump as a colluder with the Russian effort to subvert our election – not proven and therefore presumed innocent – versus his conclusion about Trump as an obstructer of justice — not proven but not cleared of suspicion (even though Attorney General William Barr hastened to clear his boss of that suspicion). And we need to know more about Mueller’s meaning and reservations on that point. And we need to insist on more than the brief Trump-clearing haiku put out by Barr.
But if we don’t allow Mueller’s findings to interfere even slightly with our own thoughts and previous beliefs (maybe even call them biases) on our certainty of Trump’s definite culpability, where does that put us on the scale of our willingness to consider what we would prefer not to believe?
Comments (5)
First of all, I recommend the Conway article in the Washington Post.
Donald Trump has spent his entire adult life outside prison, and I think it’s important to understand why. Mr. Trump throughout his career has mastered the challenging skill of noncollusion. After decades of experience, he senses the criminal, and he understands how to distance himself from it. Knowing that ours is a legal system dependent on evidence, he knows how not to create it. More than anyone I know of he is aware of the absurd assumption people make that in order for something to be true, there must be evidence of it, and no one more ruthlessly exploits it.
Mueller has considerable credibility in this household, and if 2 years of investigation concludes, at least in his mind and the collective opinion of the lawyers and staffers working for him, that Trump did not collude with Russia, I’m inclined to believe it – with the caveat that I want to see a lot more of his report than the “executive summary” (or haiku, if you prefer) issued by an A.G. appointed by Trump himself. Mueller has credibility here, Trump does not.
I’m still reserving judgment on “obstruction of justice” suspicions, and note that even Mr. Barr’s letter states that Mueller’s report does not exonerate Trump from that suspicion. I’d like to see what the report itself has to say about those things, since lying and manipulation have been characteristic of Trump and his administration from day one.
Still, Eric’s point is a valid one. Trump’s campaign may have gone to some trouble to cooperate with and / or make use of Russia, but Trump himself may have had nothing to do with it, and may have known nothing about it. I yield to no one in my dislike and distrust of the current President, but truthfulness requires, I think, an acknowledgment that Trump may not have been pulling strings of the sort easily imagined. Others in his campaign may have done the dirty work themselves, and even if Trump was pulling the strings, if 2 years of investigation haven’t shown any credible links to Trump himself, he may well have covered his tracks successfully (if you think he was directly involved) or be, as he would have us believe, completely innocent and undeserving of suspicion.
I also note that even Trump supporters in Congress don’t bother to challenge the idea that Russia did all it could – from afar – to tilt the 2016 election in Trump’s favor, Trump’s disclaimer that “Putin says he didn’t do it” notwithstanding. Why that should be the case is a topic for a whole series of articles and commentary. Given that obvious Russian thumb on the electoral scale, Trump’s continued efforts – rhetoric about being “tough on Russia” aside – to maintain cordial relations with Russia should be of concern to everyone, including those who like to call themselves “conservative,” as those cordial relations may serve Trump’s private and personal business interests while simultaneously actively helping an adversary of the United States. Some will call that good business sense, others will call it treason.
In any case, while I think “journalistic objectivity” has rarely, if ever, existed, I also think that “facticity” and basic fairness **have** existed in the past, and to some degree continue to do so. Some allegiance to fairness requires even those of us who loath the current President personally to acknowledge that it appears he did not knowingly enlist the aid of an adversarial government to win the election. That still leaves unanswered why so many people in the Trump orbit have lied under oath about the campaign and their activities, and whether the President, who is specifically NOT exonerated in the matter of obstruction of justice, somehow aided in the cover-up. Since we know Trump is a habitual liar, the perception that he’s a naive innocent, surrounded during the campaign and in the years since by sinister crooks, is hard for me to swallow.
What does it mean that so many haven’t budged in their perceptions? Probably that Trump loyalists and Trump-haters have both veered away from fact-based opinions, at least to some degree, and that their support of Trump or ongoing hatred of him relies on prejudice or, as my computer’s dictionary suggests: bigotry, meaning intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself. Both camps seem guilty to me, though my own bias is that Trump supporters are inclined to ignore more of the facts than Trump critics. But I tend to shy away from both far left and far right-leaning websites.
It’s simple enough – Trump is a notorious liar and there’s already been enough revealed about his campaign’s dealings with Russian contacts to make a persuasive case for his guilt in their own minds.
But I have very little new information to go on after this report was released.
On the topic of conspiracy, my position was that Trump was probably only peripherally aware of the coordination with the Russians. The indictments indicate that is consistent and Barr’s summary agrees.
On the topic of coordination, my position was that Trump was probably aware of coordination but only peripherally involved. If I can certainly believe that from a justice department prosecutor point of view, it probably did not rise to the level that warrants charges, but remember that the standard for impeachment is high crimes, and in my opinion, using illegal influence remains a very critical issue that congress should address.
On the topic of obstruction of justice, I think the report is very clear that there is a “there” there. Mueller, unlike in the other sections, specifically states he declines to decide. Barr is the one that steps in and says there is nothing to see. A good explanation of why this might be is found on Lawfare. https://www.lawfareblog.com/unpacking-obstruction-justice-mystery-barr-letter
To be clear, I still trust Mueller for his investigation and report. I still distrust Barr for his summary which appears likely to have been crafted as cover spin for the president. I also think that a justice department investigation for chargeable offenses is not going to take into consideration the standards for impeachment and that is what I am waiting for from the House investigation.
Eric: I think you complain too much here. There are quite many reasons to have negative opinions about Trump beyond what was addressed in this particular investigation.. Regarding “collusion” all we have to go on is that Mueller did not say there was anything indictable beyond the various cases filed earlier. We have seen nothing of Mueller’s review of the matter. He also is said not to have addressed the matter of obstruction of justice. “The Attorney-General apparently is taking several weeks or months to scrub Mueller’s report of matters claimed to be “security” issues. You must know that claiming security concerns is an old technique for covering up embarrassing information.