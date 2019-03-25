What I’d like to hear the president say to the American people

We will be hearing more about the details of the Mueller investigation. As he departs from this thankless task, I want to thank Robert Mueller and his term for their service and unrelenting integrity.

Without asking for any thanks, or any — shall we say – emoluments, I have taken the liberty of drafting a statement that I recommend the current incumbent in the Oval Office deliver to the American people in the near future. It goes like this:

“Of course I’m pleased and relieved that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrapped up his investigation without charging me personally, or recommending I be charged, with any crimes in connection with the various allegations of collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 election. I want to thank him for his excellent service to the country.

“I also need to express my regrets, and apologize to the American people that I and many people associated with my campaign said and did so many things that generated suspicions about such a conspiracy. And, of course, I regret that several people associated with my campaign broke the law and are serving prison sentences.

“I know that many allegations of possible crimes by people associated with me have been referred to other prosecutorial agencies, and I pledge to cooperate fully, and hereby instruct those in my administration to do the same.

“I pledge that going forward I will be very careful to hire and appoint only people of the highest integrity and to send to them and to the public a clear and unwavering signal that everyone in my administration is expected to obey the law and tell the truth to the American people.

“I made a lot of mistakes along the way, and I need to own them and learn from them. For one obvious but important example, I should not have continued trying to develop a hotel project in Russia while running for president. I should not have publicly, or privately of course, asked Russian authorities to release hacked emails detrimental to my opponent in the campaign. I should never have led, nor even tolerated, chants calling for my opponent in the election, Hillary Clinton, to be locked up. I also ask my supporters to put an end to that ludicrous and offensive chant.

“Those are just examples of lessons I have learned. I won’t bore you with the full list. But I should have made sure that everyone working for my campaign understood clearly from me that while we wanted to do everything honest and lawful thing I could to win, we needed to avoid anything dishonest and certainly anything illegal.

“I have less than two years left in my term, before I face the American people again to ask for another term, if I decide to do so. My pledge to you today – and I ask everyone in my administration and in my party of join me in this – is that we take this moment to make a new start and set a new tone for this administration, of honesty, integrity and openness with the American people, and respect for all, including those who honestly disagree with us about the best way to make America as great as it can be.”