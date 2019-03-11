What’s with U.S. and British elites? U prof Jacobs says they’re clueless

My friend University of Minnesota political scientist Larry Jacobs is back from a long sojourn in London, New York and Washington with a group of scholars seeking deeper understanding of the current moment, with some focus on the U.S. crisis personified by the incumbency of the current incumbent, and the British crisis represented by the Brexit mess.

They talked to a lot of members of the business and economic and political elites, who, Jacobs summarized, are widely horrified at the idiocy of the masses who have so foolishly voted in, well, Trump and Brexit.

And yet, despite these various elite-club members occupying the commanding heights of Anglo-America, Jacobs was struck, after listening to quite a few of them take no individual or collective responsibility for anything they may have done – despite their positions at the commanding heights of both societies – to contribute to the idiocy that they find so condemnable. Their attitude, as captured by Jacobs, reminded me of Puck’s famous crack to the King in “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” who said “What fools these mortals be.”

The piece, which ran in the Sunday Strib, is headlined: “The cluelessness of the elites.” It’s great.

