Rep. Schiff’s ‘not OK’ remarks to GOP colleagues were clarifying and compelling

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has stated that he respects and accepts the findings of the Mueller investigation not to charge President Trump with conspiracy or obstruction of justice.

I don’t think it’s OK either.

I refer to remarks U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, made late last week about several things – all of them backed by evidence — that occurred in the Trump campaign, vis-à-vis Russian interference in our election.

Schiff, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, says he doesn’t think any of these things were “OK,” and challenges the Republicans on the committee, who have been challenging Schiff to step down from his chairmanship in light of the Mueller finding, to say whether they think those things were OK.

Clips of Schiff’s remarks have been running over the weekend. I think it’s worth watching the whole thing. It isn’t long. It’s here (and we’ll embed it at the bottom after I explain what led to it).

I found his statement both clarifying and compelling as we await a further, fuller report from Attorney General William Barr on the details of Robert Mueller’s findings. It’s hoped and expected that when we see more, we’ll know more.

In the video, Schiff repeats that he respects and accepts the findings of the Mueller investigation not to charge President Trump with conspiracy or obstruction of justice (although, as you know, Mueller specified that his findings do not “exonerate” Trump of obstruction). We await — pending the release of Mueller’s report – more clarity on that “not charged but not exonerated” thing. But, even in the vague general category of conspiracy (as you know, there is no crime called “collusion,”) Mueller’s full report will be informative.

Among the things Schiff mentions that are not in serious dispute and that he does not think were OK was Trump’s public entreaty (“Russia, if you’re listening …”) to find and release Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s “missing emails.” OK, or not OK.

Schiff mentions other similar matters, in the realm of the established facts of things Trump did, and, in each case, he challenges the Republicans on the committee, saying over and over: “You may think that’s OK. But I don’t think it’s OK.”

If that seems a little in-your-face for the normally cool and collected Schiff, you should know that Schiff’s remarks last week were immediately preceded at the same meeting by a highly personal attack on Schiff by the disgraced former chair of the committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, and the reading of a letter that was a unanimous demand by all of the Republican members of the committee that Schiff step down as chair.

To date, Schiff has declined to follow their advice.

Back when Republicans still controlled the House, Nunes had had to recuse himself from leading the committee’s investigation into Trump-Russia matters, even while he was still chair of the committee, after it became clear that his complete pro-Trump bias had cost him his credibility.

After the 2018 election cost Republicans leadership of the House committee, disgraced and recused Nunes deferred to another Republican, Michael Conaway of Texas, to lead the committee minority on matters relating to the Mueller investigation.

It was Conaway, at last week’s committee hearing after the release of Barr’s four-page summary of the Mueller report, who made a formal call on Schiff to recuse himself from further involvement in the investigation, because the Republicans had lost confidence in his ability to lead the committee fairly, noting that the demand had the backing of all nine Republicans on the committee.

It was Conaway’s reading of the demand that set the stage for Schiff’s reply, which you can access here.