In an astonishing and unexpected display of neutral poll-question wording (not to mention the use of an unbiased sample), the Trump-Pence Trump Make America Great Again Committee has sent a one-question poll to its membership.

The “poll” has a title, of course. It’s called “The Official End the Witch Hunt Poll.”

The question:

“Do you think the Democrats should quit obstructing President Trump’s progress and end the Witch Hunt?”