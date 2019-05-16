On talking past each other — and the importance of a baseline of facts

This is a slight follow-up to my Monday post, headlined “On the economy, Obama owns Trump,” which reviewed some measures of economic performance under President Barack Obama and President Donalc Trump (so far).
I acknowledged that giving a president credit or blame for everything that happens in the economy or in the world during the tenure is an absurdity. So there’s that.
I also admitted that, when dealing with Trump, Trumpism, Trump admirers, it seems like a sucker play to engage in too much intellectual honesty about factual matters, because it too often won’t be reciprocated. That’s not across lines of left and right. It’s about Trump (and his strongest admirers) not accepting the norms of intellectual honesty.
I generally read all the comments that run under my posts (my thanks here to all who comment). There are Trump defenders who regularly rebut and rebuke me. I will defend to the death their right to do so. I don’t believe that I’ve ever replied to them before. But I just feel like doing so today, to say that their position is roughly this:
Barack Obama deserves no credit for anything good that happened during his tenure, but gets the blame for everything bad that happened and everything good that didn’t happen.
Trump deserves all the credit for everything good that has happened since the day he took office, but none of the blame for anything bad that has happened or anything good that failed to happen.
Talking past each other is dangerous. We need to find a way to connect across areas of disagreement and actually listen. The twin demons of “selective perception” and “confirmation bias” are powerful. They get in the way of even noticing (let alone acknowledging) information that supports a position contrary to one’s own. Or, if we do notice such information, we may be powerfully motivated to disbelieve it or explain it away.
I have friends who are much more conservative than I am, who believe in the importance of trying to get the facts right — even, or perhaps especially – when the facts are subject to conflicting reasonable interpretations, with whom I can have such conversations. I treasure those relationships and those conversations. Unfortunately, in the current climate, because they believe in getting the facts right, and believe in civility of exchanges even across areas of disagreement, it’s hard for them to whole-heartedly defend Trump. (Plus he’s not really much of a conservative, as they understand the essence of conservatism.) That’s not their fault; in fact, it’s to their credit.
I looked up a passage from Obama’s televised farewell address, broadcast 10 days before the transfer of the presidency to his successor. He tried to take the high road, but went out of his way not to mention Trump by name. The passage went like this:
Regardless of the station we occupy, we all have to try harder; we all have to start with the premise that each of our fellow citizens loves this country just as much as we do; that they value hard work and family just like we do; that their children are just as curious and hopeful and worthy of love as our own.
And that’s not easy to do. For too many of us it’s become safer to retreat into our own bubbles, whether in our neighborhoods, or on college campuses, or places of worship, or especially our social media feeds, surrounded by people who look like us and share the same political outlook and never challenge our assumptions. In the rise of naked partisanship and increasing economic and regional stratification, the splintering of our media into a channel for every taste, all this makes this great sorting seem natural, even inevitable.
And increasingly we become so secure in our bubbles that we start accepting only information, whether it’s true or not, that fits our opinions, instead of basing our opinions on the evidence that is out there.
And this trend represents a third threat to our democracy. Look, politics is a battle of ideas. That’s how our democracy was designed. In the course of a healthy debate, we prioritize different goals, and the different means of reaching them. But without some common baseline of facts, without a willingness to admit new information and concede that your opponent might be making a fair point, and that science and reason matter, then we’re going to keep talking past each other, and we’ll make common ground and compromise impossible.
That was good stuff.
Too many folks see empathy, the ability to put yourself in another’s shoes, as some kind of weakness. In reality it is a great competitive strength: truly understanding the thoughts and motivations of another person or group.
It is what you do with that empathetic understanding that controls the weak/strong, evil/good eventual outcome.
My biggest Trumpian concern (beyond the whole truth thing) is their complete avoidance of empathetic thought:
What if HRC put Chelsea in charge of MidEast peace when she could not even get a security clearance?
What if Senate Majority Leader Schumer finds his Merrick Garland moment?
What if HRC’s SEC STATE called her a “#$@% moron”?
What if President Warren says she is immune from any criminal prosecution or congressional investigation?
All these things would pale in comparison to Obama’s sins. Sins that had the right at the boiling point back in the day.
The current Trumpian view point seems to be:
“Sure all these Trump things are outrageous; but, I am getting mine right now and we will leave later to later”
And later will come and the right will blow up at even the slightest left intransigence and the process continues.
Empathy is the cure for the need to ignore/defend the indefensible and the more we practice it the better off we will be.
My small contribution to this cause of late has been that I will not defend Rep. Omar’s comments if they lack basic forethought, even though I may find agreement with her on many issues. Wrong is wrong….
You could replace Obama with Trump and accuratey represent the feelings of 90% of the posters on this site. And they also think Russians changed votes.
Mr. Johnson. Your post is a example of what the article is talking about. Your 90% figure is a fabrication. You made it up. To put it in not politically correct terms, it’s a lie. Your “they also think Russians changed votes” is also a lie.
Your post is a transparent, shameful attempt to put words in other peoples mouths.
Where is your evidence?
It’s called an estimate. Probably an underestimate. The automatic hate of and for anything Trump is universal here.
As for the Russia assertion: https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/articles-reports/2018/03/09/russias-impact-election-seen-through-partisan-eyes. I really hope the poll is wrong because that would be nuts.
“Plus he’s not really much of a conservative, as they understand the essence of conservatism.”
This is rich. We heard this a lot before he clinched the nomination. Now we only hear it from Republicans who don’t want to accept how far off the rails the Republican brand of Conservatism had taken them. Name one major policy, or minor policy for that matter, that Donald has enacted that didn’t track with what is Considered Conservatism. Tax Cut, check. Anti-Immigrant policies, Check. Right now, he’s stirring up war with Iran, this has been a Conservative dream for a long time. No Donald may not match what your friends view of Conservatism is, but it tracks perfectly with where Republicans have been going since at least the days of St. Ronny Reagan.
National debt.
Despite all his blather, he hasn’t cut entitlements to balance his tax cuts.
Baseline of facts….
Let’s see…. asbestos, tobacco, leaded gas, climate change, food inspection, black lung, Love canal, thalidomide…
A quick small list of issues where the “baseline” facts have been successfully suppressed or denied until the damage is right in the face of a majority of citizens.
Oddly enough, the suppression works in the favor of wealthy and powerful.
The biggest tactic of modern conservatism is in the denial of science and fact in the service of wealth and power.
But hey, go back to playing Candy Crush—it’s the perfect synthetic achievement . You feel a sense of accomplishment and power all the while you’re being side-lined from the world.
The author says he wants to create a baseline for factual conversation, then describes the right’s baseline as discrediting everything Obama does and praising everything Trump does. This is false and misleading.
Then he says “we need to find a way to connect… and actually listen.”
The whole article feels like nothing but lip service. Perhaps, the author could begin by writing a positive article about what Trump has accomplished.