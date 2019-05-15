To misunderstand Rashida Tlaib’s remarks on the Holocaust, you’d have to be stupid — or worse

There’s lying. There’s demagoguery. And perhaps there’s a quality that we might call willful, deliberate misunderstanding that allows you to take something kind and humane that a person has said and intentionally misinterpret it as evil and hateful so that you can condemn the person.
And why would you do that? Maybe because you’re stupid, or you heard it wrong. But if that’s the case, once it was explained to you, you would apologize for misunderstanding and retract your premature condemnation. Or maybe because you are evil and hateful yourself and will twist anything that comes along in order to feed your need to stoke hatred.
I’m talking about the latest effort by the Trumpocracy, up to and including the Great Trumpeter himself, to willfully misunderstand the remarks of U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., so they could accuse her of anti-semitism, anti-Israelism and, bizarrely (even though it is the opposite of what she said) of sympathy for the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews.
The second round of attacks on Omar, for different remarks that the Trumpers twisted to make it sound like Omar wanted to minimize the 9/11 attacks, were much more clearly rooted in the instinct that because Omar is a Muslim and has some sympathy for the suffering of Muslims around the world, the truth-and-logic-challenged Sean Hannity is empowered to use anything she says rooted in her sympathy for Muslims to portray Omar as an America-hating Islamic jihadist anti-American. I wrote about that one too.
But while Omar was skating on the edge — especially in the first case — Tlaib was doing the opposite.
To anyone who has any interest in listening to or reading her full remarks, which are below, Tlaib was clearly and unambiguously expressing sympathy for the horrors visited upon the Jews by the Holocaust. She is expressing a clear understanding that the 1948 creation of Israel as a predominantly Jewish was undertaken to provide safety and a homeland for a people that Hitler had tried to eradicate. If she means that the Arabs of Palestine were trying to help create a Jewish state, that would be hard to reconcile with the history as I know it.
But Israel has turned into a rich and powerful (mostly) Jewish state. The Palestinian Arabs remain a stateless and oppressed people, in part because of the creation of Israel as “a national home for the Jewish people.”
Tlaib is not endorsing that aspect of the tale. But what she is clearly and unambiguously saying is that when she thinks about the tragedy that befell the Palestinians, it gives her a an offsetting, “calming feeling,” because she believes it was done to create a safe home for another people, the Jewish people, who had just been through the horrors of the Holocaust.
If you can read the four paragraphs below and think that Tlaib is in any way glorifying the Holocaust, or saying (the Trumpers seem to want to read it this way) that the history of the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling” because she’s glad the murder of six million European Jews happened, or that the Jews had it coming or whatever rubbish the Trumpiverse wants to think, I don’t know what you are using for a brain, or a heart, or what kind of glasses you are wearing. Here’s what she said:
There’s always kind of a calming feeling, I tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians, who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports…
I mean, just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post- the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time.
And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right? And it was forced on them. And so when I think about a one-state, I think about the fact that, why couldn’t we do it in a better way? …
I want a safe haven for Jews. Who doesn’t want to be safe? I am humbled by the fact that it was my ancestors that had to suffer for that to happen, but I will not turn my back and allow others to hijack it and say that it’s some extremist approach because they’re coming from a place of… division, inequality.
I’ll say again what I said above. You can’t read that with an open mind or heart and think it’s an endorsement of the Holocaust. But some Trumpers decided they could spin it that way. And their leader couldn’t restrain himself from endorsing that view: Here’s what Trump tweeted:
Democrat Rep. Tlaib is being slammed for her horrible and highly insensitive statement on the Holocaust. She obviously has tremendous hatred of Israel and the Jewish people. Can you imagine what would happen if I ever said what she said, and says?
I don’t have a clue about the Twitterverse. I’ve never tweeted. And I should shut up right now before I say something that demonstrates my cluelessness. But for those who might enjoy it, after I read Trump’s tweet above, I also read the replies that showed up on top when I was reading the tweet. Immediately below the presidential tweet at that time I read the several replies below, all of which came from the same guy, and he’s razzing Trump more hilariously with each reply, which go:
We don’t have to imagine you saying something “horrible and highly insensitive” you do that every day!
In addition to calling Nazis very fine people— You derided Mexicans as rapists and murderers!
You also called people protesting police brutality SOBs…
Remember the time…. Rashida Tlaib called African Countries sh*tholes… Oh wait… That was someone else!
Rashida Tlaib fabricated a Claim about the first Black President being born in Africa…. My mistake… That definitely wasn’t Rashida….
Rashida Tlaib put out full-page ads in several major Newspapers to encourage the death penalty against innocent black men (Central Park 5)? Nope… Wrong Again.. That wasn’t Rashida.
@RashidaTlaib openly encouraged violence at her campaign rallies and offered to pay the legal fees of someone if they attacked another person… Oops… There I go again… That wasn’t Rashida either..
Remember the time… @RashidaTlaib said bullies don’t win and that she would impeach you! Yep— Looks like she actually did say that, and I hope she’s right!
Comments (15)
Eric, I was ready to read what I hoped would be an interesting article about Rashida Tlaib… but then you veered off into another attack on Omar and that was it. Buh bye.
The problem with your previous articles about Omar is that YOU fail to place Omar’s comments and statements in an appropriate context and end up attacking Omar the way you accuse others for attacking Tlaib. Where is YOUR apology for complaining that Omar referred to terrorist as “some people” when in fact she was referring to Bush officials?
If your not going to take the time to find out what Omar is actually saying and why, maybe you should stop writing about her? At the very least a guy could actually try to practice the standards he appears to be advocating.
I think what Paul means is: “To misunderstand Ilhan Omar’s remarks on the AIPAC, you’d have to be stupid — or worse.”
I hate to question others’ motives, but it seems to me that many critics of these women are less concerned about anti-semitism than they are about advancing their own political and/or religious agendas.
“…it seems to me that many critics of these women are less concerned about anti-semitism than they are about advancing their own political and/or religious agendas”
Yes, these attacks only make sense within a context of ongoing efforts to undermine or discredit “progressives”. What worries me is that at a time of increasing anti-Semitism the very concept of anti-Semitism is being obscured by these political agendas. The LAST thing we need is confusion regarding the nature of anti-Semitism and our ability to recognize it. This has a problem with the Israeli lobby but I fear it’s being exacerbated to dangerous levels by Republicans and “centrist” Democrats.
Paul, you’re wrong for attacking Eric for his Omar comments. Tlaib’s comment was clear and unequivocal. He was merely contrasting that statement with past statements made by Rep. Omar. Omar has expressed some legitimate sentiments in awkward and embarrassing ways. She’s left herself open to honest criticism for her hamhandedness. To then state that someone writing something you don’t agree with should “stop writing about her” really shows the true weakness of your argument.
I appreciate Mr. Black’s ability to make well-founded distinctions instead of joining one or the other barricade in the face-off over these remarks.
Where is YOUR apology for complaining that Omar referred to terrorist as “some people” when in fact she was referring to Bush officials?
What??!?
lol. Where in the world did you dig that one up?
Omar’s words:
“Here’s the truth. For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen. Frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”
To say that this quote references “some people” as being the US Government and not the terrorists is revisionist history at it’s best.
And that is my primary issue with Omar: energy that should be spent ending the Trumpocracy is diverted to irrational defenses of ill-timed comments by Omar.
Sorry to say…
Is there any doubt what Trump’s intent is?
Orban at the White House…
“You have been great with respect to Christian communities,” [Trump] told Orban, seemingly alluding to Hungary’s efforts to keep refugees from Syria from entering the European Union. “You have really put a block up, and we appreciate that very much.”
When a reporter asked Trump about “democratic backsliding” in Hungary, where Orban has imposed restrictions on the press and on universities, Trump praised Orban as “tough.”
Critics of Orban say he peddles anti-Semitic tropes in his attacks on George Soros, the Hungarian Jewish billionaire and liberal donor, and that his government has distorted Holocaust history by seeking to shift full blame for the fate of Hungarian Jews on Germany.
https://www.jpost.com/American-Politics/Trump-praises-Orban-as-tough-defender-of-Christians-589623
Well Eric we agree, some really hateful or ignorant folks out here with that Machiavellian nature, what ever it takes no matter how ugly or morally reprehensible. And to have it start at the country leadership level, is extremely disturbing, and worse, almost 1/2 the countries voters supporting that corrupt leadership!
Other than the fact that the leader of the Palestinian people at the time, the Grand Mafti, was an ally of Hitler and all in on exterminating the Jewish race, I don’t think she was being anti Jewish. It appears she is trying to romanticize the part the Palestinian people played in the creation of Israel. Revisionist history is different than anti Israel talk.
Deliberately misunderstanding a person’s remarks and attacking things he or she didn’t say is a long-standing tactic of right-wing propagandists.
I agree – I don’t think Tlaib was excusing the holocaust. But what an awkwardly worded statement. If you are going to talk about these things, you have to very careful about how you say them. And Tlaib, and especially Omar, have not been careful at all. And the result of that is that the message gets lost.
Eric, why the intolerance? Your words: “If she means that the Arabs of Palestine were trying to help create a Jewish state, that would be hard to reconcile with the history as I know it.” It is exactly that absurd proposition that has people riled up. The well-known and indisputable fact is that the Palestinians and surrounding Arab states violently opposed Jewish settlement and rejected the UN partition plan, choosing decades of war over peace. People are understandably outraged by the suggestion that the Palestinians helped to create a haven for Jewish refugees. Many people have distorted other remarks of hers about the Holocaust. But not this.
Without ruling out the “stupid” part, I think we can nonetheless safely assume the “…or worse” part.
Not about this article but the last three or four of yours that I’ve read, Mr. Black. You need a proofreader.