U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin really doesn’t like Donald Trump

As readers of this space may have occasionally sensed, I’m not the world’s biggest admirer of the current Oval Office occupant. But I’m certainly one of his moderate, restrained critics, at least compared to second-term U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Without using any dirty words and without screaming like Alex Jones does, and without, so far as I can tell, lying, Raskin, D-Maryland, nonetheless tore Trump a new orifice in his hindquarters earlier this week, treating his House colleagues to an overview of some of his objections to said incumbent’s sayings and doings as a candidate and as a president. It was impolite, but you are invited to decide for yourself whether it was inaccurate or unfair in any important details.

In case you never heard of him, Raskin was a law professor who taught constitutional law before winning in 2016 his current seat in the U.S. House. In running, he stated: “My ambition is not to be in the political center, it is to be in the moral center.”

According to his Wikipedia page, Raskin’s first action (House members take office a few weeks before the president is inaugurated) was objecting to necessary congressional certification of Trump’s election because of Russian interference in the election and alleged voter suppression efforts. That was ruled out of order (by Joe Biden, no less, who was presiding as the outgoing vice president).

In June 2017, Raskin was the chief sponsor of legislation to establish a congressional “oversight” commission with the authority to declare a President “incapacitated” and removed from office under the

25th Amendment to the United States Constitution

. Raskin co-chairs the

Congressional Freethought Caucus

, which he helped found and which advocates “public policy formed on the basis of reason, science, and moral values.”

The link below, will get you a tweet from the lefty site “Now This News” in which is embedded footage of Raskin summarizing for three minutes-plus some of his objections to Trump’s conduct, in the category of things you don’t do. Here’s the link. But please come back here if you want to comment.