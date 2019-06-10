Fact-Checker gives us the latest on Trump’s false or misleading claims

Question: How many times a day does Donald Trump lie in public?
By one fairly authoritative count, the answer is 12.6, although in recent days his average has jumped to more than 16 a day.
The authoritative falsehood counter, cited above, is the Washington Post’s “Fact-Checker” operation, which today published the latest numbers and explained its methods and definitions a bit, here. The Fact-Checker overview doesn’t use the word “lie.” They are too careful for that, and maybe I shouldn’t have used it either. The Post Fact-Checker overview is headlined:
“President Trump has made 10,796 false or misleading claims over 869 days.” Chief Fact-Checker Glenn Kessler admirably doesn’t claim to know in which cases the president made false or misleading statements out of ignorance or carelessness or some other quality that we should not want to see in the leader of an important branch of our federal government, or in which cases a falsehood was deliberate, and therefore qualifies fully as a “lie.”
Maybe I’m biased by a lifetime in journalism, where getting one’s facts right is deemed a prime virtue and a necessity. In my current (fabulous) MinnPost gig, I’m called a columnist, allowed to express my views, but still expected to rely on accurate facts. And there are surely instances where facts are in dispute.
But in the case of the current incumbent we are, in general, not talking about facts that are in dispute. We are talking about instances in which the facts are known and knowable and the POTUS chooses to go with a falsehood.
I’m not an expert on how the minority of Americans who express approval of Trump’s work as president (currently 41.7 percent, according to the daily average of approval polls maintained by 538.com) think about Trump’s relationship with factual accuracy. Perhaps some believe everything Trump says, while others consider factual accuracy overrated, compared to the deeper existential truths that come across to them when their president speaks.
But I’m a factual accuracy nerd. I just can’t get used to this level of fact-trashing, much of which, I assume, is knowing and intentional, blended with a combination of disrespect for factual accuracy and a confidence that the president’s base doesn’t care about such things as factual accuracy.
I can’t get used to his lying, and I can’t get used to his supporters not minding.
Comments (2)
Many people are okay with authoritarianism, have fundamentally little interest in representative democracy, and appreciate a leader who says it is okay to indulge their fears, anger and negativity towards immigrants and Mexicans and outright hatred of Muslims. The leader says this is patriotic and he loves his country, and his followers say amen. It must be a very liberating feeling to abandon standards for integrity and honesty.
Amen to Eric’s last line.
Roy Everson may be correct about the liberating feeling that he suggests must go with abandoning standards of integrity and honesty, but if he is correct, I’m afraid I’ll be among the UNliberated for as long as I live.
One of my favorite lines from the late film critic Roger Ebert is that “…if athletes are not ladies and gentlemen, there is no reason to watch them.”
In similar fashion, someone demonstrating a lack of integrity and honesty ought not to be in public office, whether by appointment or election. Every politician since the Athenian Greeks, and likely going well back into Egyptian history before that, has found reason to shade the truth from time to time, but even monarchs and dictators (if they hope to live) have plenty of reasons to tell the truth at least some of the time.
Mr. Trump qualifies as a habitual liar, by which I mean he lies even when it’s not necessary, and the numbers from the WaPo’s fact-checker suggest there’s much truth in that judgment. There is thus no reason for citizens – either supporters or detractors – to place much faith in what Trump has to say about almost anything.