Iran irony: Trump brought all this on himself

If Iran does go back to pursuing development of a usable nuke any time soon, it will be because President Donald Trump dissed Iran and all those key U.S. allies by pulling out of the deal under which Iran agreed not to seek such a weapon.

The “breaking news” alert from the New York Times Monday afternoon read:

“President Trump ordered another 1,000 troops to the Middle East and vowed again that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon”

I could’ve sworn that President Trump inherited a deal, signed by Iran and the U.S. and a gaggle of the most important U.S. allies and all five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (including Russia and China), which the vast majority of the smart, sane world agreed would prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. But Trump knew better.

The deal had invasive, unscheduled inspections by international inspectors to ensure that Iran was living up to its provisions. And our country’s most important allies agreed that Iran was living up to it, and urged him not to withdraw from it for fear that, if the U.S. pulled out, the deal might fall apart and Iran might be tempted to resume its work toward developing nukes.

(

Here, if you care to read it, is the Washington Post Fact-Checker’s assessment of the various misstatements by Trump when he gave his “reasons” for pulling out of the deal

. Spoiler alert: The facticity of his reasons did not hold up well.)

I’m not saying this is a fact (as if certain presidents even care about those things anyway), but it’s pretty likely that if Iran does go back to pursuing development of a usable nuke any time soon, it will be because Trump dissed Iran and all those key U.S. allies by pulling out of the deal under which Iran agreed not to seek such a weapon.

And this definitely isn’t fact — it’s a fear — but I fear that the current POTUS is getting so worried about his chances of winning a second term in 2020 that he thinks maybe a nice war against a nation of subhuman Muslims might improve his chances.

It’s been known to work.