Supreme Court’s gerrymandering ruling represents a dangerous threat to our democracy

Thoughts after Thursday’s highly partisan Supreme Court ruling on gerrymandering.
Republican Supreme Court justices are from Mars, or are pretending to be. I guess the question is whether they are supposed to pretend to be.
Gerrymandering is wrong, morally wrong and an obvious violation of important moral and ethical principles of how a democracy should be organized and run. This is obvious on an earthly level, on a level of human justice as currently evolved homo sapiens are able to understand concepts like fairness and justice. But on a Martian level, perhaps not. Probably not. We’d be guessing if we tried to figure out what “fairness” means on Mars.
This may sound sarcastic, but it isn’t. This is very serious, and dangerous, and a threat to the common understanding of what it means to be a 21st-century democracy operating under an 18th-century Constitution.
The Constitution is a document. A text. But that’s not what binds us together as Americans. It’s the myth of the Constitution that binds us. The myth is that the Constitution is brilliant, fair, balanced, bordering on perfect, and that in its perfection it is the foundation of America’s rise to greatness and makes American democracy the light unto the world. It is the bible of the religion of American self-worship. And like any bible, it’s out-of-date and highly flawed and the devil can cite it for his purposes.
For the time in which it was written, the Constitution was near-perfect, and very likely the best version of a system of government that could have been written in the 1780s and ratified in the states by the decision-makers of that time (almost all white, male landowners, by the way).
The Constitution invented Congress, including the U.S. House of Representatives, which was its most democratic element. In fact, it was the only element of the new national government that would be elected by the (white, male, land-owning) people. The Senate would be elected by the state legislatures, the president by the Electoral College. Justices on the Supreme Court — appointed by the indirectly elected president and confirmed by the indirectly elected Senate — would serve life terms, rendering them even further beyond the reach of the governed. Only one of those features has been changed by actual amendment (the direct election of senators.)
But the Constitution says not a word about how the states were to draw the boundaries of the House districts. Gerrymandering is such an ancient tradition, it dates from the tortured Massachusetts district drawn by Gov. Elbridge Gerry, who actually attended the Constitutional Convention (although he opposed the final draft).
The actual Constitution also does not say that the Supreme Court is empowered to strike down acts of Congress, and there’s little evidence that this power was intended. The early Supreme Court made a power grab, in the famed Marbury v. Madison case, and got away with it. And now, without benefit of any constitutional amendment, the Supreme Court holds the power to overrule Congress.
Now let me apply all of this to what happened on Thursday. By a totally partisan 5-4 majority, the Supreme Court decided that the Constitution doesn’t require that congressional boundaries be drawn fairly. As long as the districts have equal populations, they can be drawn unfairly — gerrymandered — to the partisan advantage of whichever party has control over the drawing of the district maps, the court ruled.
It happened, just happened, to be a case of five Republican justices finding this to be the case about a blatantly gerrymandered congressional map in North Carolina that was, without any question or doubt, designed to maximize the yield of Republicans in the North Carolina delegation to a number far greater than the overall support for Republicans in the overall population of the state. With modern tools, this can be done quite efficiently and fairly openly.
The state’s congressional delegation, in a purple state in which neither party had a distinct edge, was at the time made up of 10 Republicans and three Democrats. A key goal, lawmakers said, was “to maintain the current partisan makeup of North Carolina’s congressional delegation.”
“I think electing Republicans is better than electing Democrats,” explained David Lewis, a Republican member of the General Assembly’s redistricting committee. “So I drew this map to help foster what I think is better for the country.”
Above, I called this “wrong, morally wrong and an obvious violation of important moral and ethical principles of how a democracy should be organized and run.” I stand by that.
I also understand that unelected justices are not supposed to interpose their values about what the laws should be, against the actions of elected legislators, like the North Carolina legislators who drew this map for partisan advantage.
I also note that all five of the justices who decided to leave the biased map in place were appointed by Republican presidents, including the current incumbent who makes little effort to disguise his view that Republican justices are expected to toe the party line. You can search the Constitution. You will not find any guidance in there about whether presidents are supposed to use their Supreme appointment powers to pack the court with justices who will vote the party line.
So if a Martian had just landed, and you tried to tell him why you are troubled by the pro-gerrymandering ruling, and the Martian asked you to show him what the Constitution says about how Supreme Court justices are supposed to decide a case like this, what would you show him?
I believe our system of “checks and balances,” which was always a bit overrated if push came to shove, is under the most extreme pressure in many generations, maybe ever. We have a president who doesn’t believe in checks and balances, who knows nothing about the Constitution, whose love of power is frightening, and who for reasons of convenience decided to pretend he is a Republican. We have a Republican Party that has decided to make whatever adjustments it needs to make to align itself with that president and his base, based in part of the belief that he will continue to pack the Supreme Court with reliable conservatives.
The best defense of what the Supreme Court justices ruled on gerrymandering is that they showed “judicial modesty,” which is a good thing. The justices aren’t supposed to ask, “What should the law be?” They aren’t supposed to ask “Is gerrymandering right or wrong?” They are supposed to ask, “What does the Constitution say?”
They weren’t referring to the Republican Party, which wasn’t created until the 1850s.
Comments (5)
Not to worry.
Our “Good Government” legislators are coming to the rescue to save us from what the court has declined to do.
The only possible fly in the ointment is they get nothing done…
From the 115th Congress:
H.R. 145: An omnibus anti-corruption reform bill including a requirement for each state to use a nonpartisan independent commission to conduct congressional redistricting, starting with the redistricting that follows the 2020 census; prohibits the use of federal funds for election administration purposes unless the state uses a nonpartisan independent redistricting commission to draw state legislative districts.
H.B. 151: Requires states that enact a mid-decade congressional redistricting plan to obtain a declaratory judgment that the plan does not deny or abridge the right to vote on account of race or color, or, alternatively, to secure preclearance of the plan from the Department of Justice, pursuant to Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act.
H.B. 711/H.B. 712: Prohibits states from drawing their congressional districts more than once every ten years; requires states to use an advisory redistricting commission, appointed by legislative leaders, to draw congressional districts for consideration by the state legislature; requires the commission to hold public meetings and maintain a website; establishes criteria for states to follow constitutional and federal guidelines; prohibits the use of political data except when necessary to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
H.B. 713: Requires states to conduct redistricting process that provides opportunities for public participation when congressional maps; mandates redistricting entities must maintain a website to display a map, census data, and notices for public hearings; redistricting entities must provide opportunities for public input online and in person before and after voting on proposed maps; ensures that final maps are circulated in newspapers throughout the state.
H.B. 1102: Requires states to use a twelve-member independent redistricting commission appointed by a nonpartisan agency to draw congressional districts; commissioners should represent the demographic and geographic diversity of a state; establishes criteria including minimizing the division of any community of interest, municipality, county, or neighborhood; commission must hold at least three public hearings before and after voting on proposed maps; final maps shall be circulated in newspapers throughout the state.
H.B. 2978/S.1419: Amends the Voting Rights Act to revise the criteria for determining what actions are subject to federal preclearance. Covered actions include, changes to district boundaries that reduce by 3 or more percentage points the proportion of a jurisdiction’s voting-age population comprised of members of a single racial group or language minority group in an area, where two or more racial or language minority group each represents 20 percent or more of the voting-age population, and revisions to the boundaries of a jurisdiction where any racial group or minority experiences a population increase of at least 10,000 or 20 percent of the voting-age population of the state or political subdivision over the preceding decade; requires public notice of changes in the constituency or boundaries of an electoral district no later than 10 days after the change occurs.
H.R. 2981: Requires all candidates for congressional office to run in open primaries; requires election day to be treated as a legal public holiday; requires each state to use a redistricting commission to draw congressional boundaries; prohibits commission from using partisan or political considerations in developing a plan.
H.B. 3239: Amends the Voting Rights Act to revise criteria for determining which states and political subdivisions are subject to section 4 of the Act; requires public notice of changes in the constituency or boundaries of an electoral district no later than 10 days after the changes occur in a convenient and accessible format and on the Internet.
H.B. 3537: An omnibus democracy reform bill including, among other things, a requirement for states to use an advisory redistricting commissions, appointed by the state legislatures, to draw congressional districts; establishes criteria for drawing new maps; bars commissions from considering political party affiliations or voting histories when drawing new districts except to the extent necessary to comply with the Voting Rights Act or if state law requires creating competitive congressional districts; requires commissions to solicit public feedback.
H.B. 3848/S.1880: An omnibus democracy reform bill including, among other things, a requirement for states to use a twelve-member independent redistricting commission to draw congressional districts; specifies that members of each commission shall be appointed by a select committee through a randomized selection process from a pool created by a nonpartisan agency; establishes criteria for drawing new maps; bars the commissions from considering political party affiliations or voting histories when drawing new districts except to the extent necessary to comply with the Voting Rights Act; requires commissions to hold at least three public hearings before developing and after publishing preliminary maps.
H.B. 3057: Requires each state to use a ranked choice voting system for congressional primaries, special, and runoff elections; restricts redistricting to every ten years unless otherwise court-ordered or required by law; requires states with six or more representatives to use multi-member districts; requires states with five or fewer representatives to elect all its representatives at-large; requires twelve-member independent commissions, each appointed by a nonpartisan agency, to draw congressional boundaries; establishes redistricting criteria, such as ensuring districts reflect the diversity of political opinion in the state; requires each commission to hold at least three public hearings before and after a adopting a preliminary plan and maintain a public website; authorizes the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to develop congressional plans if the commissioner selection process fails or if the commissions fail to adopt plans.
H.B. 5292: Establishes a task force of census experts to ensure the questions added to the 2020 census do not negatively impact the integrity or accuracy of the census and assess how changes to the questions will affect participation.
H.B. 5303: Amends Title 13 of the United States Code to require the Secretary of Commerce to take measures to fully and accurately count all Americans living abroad on census day to the maximum extent practicable and to attribute them to their respective states starting with the 2030 census.
H.B. 5359/S. 2578: Amends Title 13 of the United States Code to require the Secretary of Commerce to provide advance notice to Congress before changing any questions on the census; prohibits the Secretary of Commerce from implementing a major operational design that has not been researched, studied, and tested for no less than three years before the date on which the census occurs; prohibits questions from being included on the census that were not submitted to Congress; requires to the Comptroller General of the U.S. to certify to Congress that the subjects, information, and questions that will be included on the census have been adequately researched, studied, and tested to the same degree as those on previous censuses.
S. 2366: Provides an adjustment to the discretionary spending limits for appropriations to the 2020 census.
S. 2580: Amends Title 13 of the United States Code to clarify that the total number of persons in each state must be tabulated for congressional apportionment; prohibits eliciting citizenship or immigration status information from the census.
H.B. 4906: Amends Title 13 of the United States Code to prohibit questions on citizenship, immigration, or nationality on any census.
H.B. 5454: Amends Title 13 of the United States Code to mandate that incarcerated individuals shall be counted at their last place of residence prior to incarceration for congressional reapportionment purposes.
H.B. 4013: Provides appropriations for the Census Bureau for the 2018 fiscal year. (2017)
H.B. 3600: Amends Title 13 of the United States Code to mandate that the Secretary of Commerce must include a checkbox or other option for respondents to indicate citizenship, nationality, or immigration status on any questionnaire used to determine the total population by the states. (2017)
H. Res. 283: Resolution expressing the sense of the U.S. House of Representatives that congressional redistricting should be reformed to remove political gerrymandering.
H. Res. 343: An omnibus resolution expressing, among other things, the sense of the House of Representatives that congressional redistricting should be reformed to remove political gerrymandering; recommends the establishment of a federal reapportionment system; recommends redistricting criteria, including prohibiting districts that favor or disfavor an incumbent or political party.
H. Res. 364: Resolution expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that congressional redistricting should be reformed to remove political gerrymandering; recommends a federal apportionment system and redistricting criteria, including a prohibition on districts that favor or disfavor an incumbent or political party.
S. 3123: Bill prohibiting partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts; establishing redistricting criteria; providing for the right of any eligible voter in a state to contest a gerrymandered map.
H.R.7252: Bill directing the U.S. Attorney General to work with the National Academies to conduct a study to develop guidelines for congressional redistricting, including defining metrics of contiguity, compactness, and partisan symmetry; guidelines must first comply with federal laws and geographic contiguity and compactness, then respect natural and political boundaries, communities of interest, and partisan symmetry.
https://www.brennancenter.org/analysis/redistricting-reform-tracker-congressional-bills
As someone highly involved in this subject, it is clear that the lawyers involved in presenting this case to the courts did a poor job. They had no standard to measure gerrymandering, so they threw about ten of them at the courts. Justice Roberts correctly called these measures “sociological gobbledygook.”
Every gerrymandering measure measures every redistricting plan as having some degree of gerrymandering. So where do we draw the line? That is the question. If the Court had ruled favorably, it would have been a mess, as the courts would have to decide every single gerrymandering claim.
In other words, the lawyers wanted the courts to step into the political thicket without giving them a method that determines gerrymandering. This can never be good. Just look at how heavily the bias of the Court is highlighted in the above article. Even our President was brought into the conversation. Do we really want this brought into the process of creating every single redistricting plan?
Presently, Republicans are doing the gerrymandering, but they have no corner on the market, for sure. Many racial gerrymandering cases have been brought against Democrats.
Yes, gerrymandering is immoral, but no viable solution was presented to the Court. We should blame the lawyers.
Three sort-of-related bits got my attention:
“…the current incumbent who makes little effort to disguise his view that Republican justices are expected to toe the party line…” got my attention because I doubt that Mr. Trump knows what the current Republican Party line actually IS. What he seems more concerned about is deference to his OWN judicial philosophy, such as it is. From my living room, it appears that the Trump judicial philosophy is “I can do what I want – laws are for ‘little people.’”
“We have a president who doesn’t believe in checks and balances, who knows nothing about the Constitution, whose love of power is frightening, and who for reasons of convenience decided to pretend he is a Republican.” The key in this case, I’d argue, is that last part about pretending to be a Republican for reasons of convenience. If the Republican Party platform encourages and abets government action or inaction that allows Mr. Trump to increase his fortune and influence, then he’ll be a Republican. If the Jovian Party offered the same thing, and had similar clout in Washington and nationally, he might well call himself a Jovian.
“…to align itself with that president and his base, based in part of the belief that he will continue to pack the Supreme Court with reliable conservatives.” Only if by “conservative” one means “monarchial,” do Trump’s appointees meet any sort of test of “conservativeness.” The thread tying together the Court’s “conservative” justices seems more and more to be a return to a variation of the belief of some / most / all of the founders that, leaving actual monarchy out of it, government should essentially be run by an oligarchy. Trump seems very much on board with the notion that he and his wealthy cronies know best.
The bad part isn’t that the current districts stand. Its that there is now a license to Gerrymander as much as possible. No one has to even pretend its fair anymore. And places with fair maps are going to be motivated to Gerrymander now to keep up.
SCOTUS has blessed the gerrymander. Righties have been pushing the envelope on it for quite some time.
Now that it’s clear those cards can be played, the left should act swiftly and do the same at each and every opportunity.
Your values don’t matter if you don’t win.