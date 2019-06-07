The split among Democrats on ‘electability’ has a lot to do with age

Political numbers guru Nate Silver posted an analysis yesterday on FiveThirtyEight that resonated with and elevated my understanding of something about which I’ve wondering: namely, the division of Democrats into two camps that might be called purists and pragmatists.
The pragmatists might also be called the “electability” Democrats. They may agree with the purists on most issues, but they will get behind a candidate with whom they disagree on some key issues if they become convinced that he or she is the candidate that can beat Donald Trump.
The purists don’t exactly say that they would rather see Trump reelected than compromise on some of their more controversial issues positions. But they are tired of being told that many policy goals they fervently favor – like universal health care coverage and maybe even single-payer health care and several others involving abortion or gay rights or the environment – will cost the Democratic the support of moderate swing voters and the election.
When electability Democrats try to lecture at them about how important it is to win, the conversation often doesn’t go well and, in my experience, the groups talk past each other. (Perhaps one explanation for that is left over from 2016, when electability Democrats claimed to know that Hillary Clinton was the electable one and Bernie Sanders wasn’t because he was too far left to attract moderate swing voters.)
As evidence, Silver cites a poll of New Hampshire Democrats taken in May, which asked what was more important in deciding whom to support: “A candidate you agree with on most issues but would have a hard time beating Donald Trump or a Democrat you do not agree with on most issues but would be a stronger candidate against Trump.”
The responses varied very substantially by age. By 76-13 percent, Democrats 65 and old said that supporting the candidate who could beat Trump was more important. Those age 50-64 were slightly less willing to prioritize electability. By 71-20 margin, they said that nominating someone who could beat Trump was more important.
But Democrats age 18-49 were much more evenly split on purity vs. electability. A small majority, 55 percent, said it was more important to nominate a candidate who could beat Trump, while 42 percent said it was more important to support someone who agreed with them on the issues, which I take to be the basket of issues that separates the I-don’t-care-if-they-call-me-a-socialist Democrats from the run-away-from-the-S-word Democrats.
It’s very obvious to me that Republicans are going to use the S-word as a club either way. I just looked up the three most recent press releases from the National Republican Congressional Committee. All three used the term “socialist Democrats” to describe the party.
Wash, rinse, repeat. Here’s the full Silver analysis from FiveThirtyEight.
In the past 53 years the D’s have had a single, 12 month window of controlling the Presidency, House and 60 seat Senate majority (2009 after Franken’s delayed swearing in). Out of that small window came the biggest advance in healthcare reform since Medicare. And even then fringe Ds like Joe Lieberman prevented a more aggressive approach.
Give any of the current D candidates these legislative advantages and significant “progressive / socialist” change will occur.
So how do the D’s keep the House and get to 60 in the Senate? Maybe, in part, the coattails of the most electable candidate. I support Elizabeth Warren because she has thought things out beyond any of her competitors and offers as progressive an approach as any of them.
But, who would enable the most progressive change: President Warren and 52 seats in the Senate or President Biden and 61 seats in the Senate?
Biden no doubt…
If the progressives are going to beat Biden, Sanders needs to drop out and endorse Warren. But people need to realize it won’t matter who gets in. Medicare for all would never survive the Supreme Court. The policy differences we are arguing about are mostly fantasies.
I agree on the fantasies comment.
But not because of the Supreme Court. As long as the Rs have 41 Senators they will be whipped into submission by their leadership to stop everything.
Robert’s vote to preserve Obama Care shows the SCOTUS majority to be most reluctant to be a part of significant change to the status quo. If / when the Roe V Wade challenges reach them a similar result will ensue. One or two of them will find a reason to flip.
And after a brief meltdown by right wing kooks, the abortion wars will resume providing continuation of countless jobs and opportunities for right wing hucksters who care a lot more about dollars than fetuses…
Another way to put it is
“Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good”.
————————–
Actually, the results seem reasonable:
The young have reasons to take a long term view — they hope to live to see them.
People like us, on the other hand, while we may be concerned about the world that our children will have to live in, are more concerned about the immediate consequences that will affect us directly.
I guess I disagree a bit, I’d say older folks feel like they more chance of reaching the end of their lives without being too affected by Trump, but they worry about their kids and grandkids and what someone like Trump will do to it.
I would say the pragmatist versus purist attitude has more to do with the difference in experience levels between the young and old, and what experience teaches.
For example, it makes a difference to be old enough to have experienced watching an idealistic, purist Eugene McCarthy get utterly trounced in an election, and therefore seeing the vietnam war go on, instead of having the party choose Hubert Humphrey as the candidate that year, who had a much better chance of winning the presidency.
Or to be well aware of the fact that the purists that just had to vote for Ralph Nader instead of Al Gore gave the presidency to George W Bush, which gave us the Iraq mess, and opened a whole can of bad worms in the mideast in general.
So I think in general one does grow more pragmatic with age based on experience, perhaps because I’ve read the ‘judgement center’ of the brain doesn’t fully develop until the late 20’s or even 30’s for most people.
Young people did not have the opportunity to experience two bad Republican Presidents (Nixon and GW Bush) elected because progressives did not support Humphrey and Gore. They have only experienced this once – Sanders supporters who were unwilling to vote for Clinton, helping to elect Trump.
Electability will be a non issue if Democrats commit to voting for the party’s endorsed candidate. Think of how with two dozen candidates how few will get their first choice. Everyone who qualifies for the debate is far more qualified and fit to serve than Trump. Elect a Democrat and remove 6-12 Republican Senators from their positions, and we will pass a progressive agenda while undoing most of Trump’s damage.
Yes, exactly, you cant implement a progressive agenda, either a moderate one or a more dramatic one, when you LOSE, and that is what some of these candidates would do, when their campaign-killing positions (e.g. – reparations) almost certainly make undecided swing-voters see Trump as “the lesser of two evils” compared to an Elizabeth Warren or a Harris.
There’s nothing “pragmatic” about candidates that lose elections, unless your trying to lose elections. In the last 40 years only 2 of the 8 “pragmatic” candidates Democrats put on their ballot won. You can’t keep losing and still claim to know who’s “electable”.
This isn’t about prgragmatism vs. purism it’s about winning elections and the fact those claiming pragmatic “expertise” are simply delusional. Sanders’s voters for instance weren’t trying to be “pure”, we simply realized how important is was to defeat Trump and wanted a candidate that could do it. “Pragmatists” simply thought it was HRC’s turn… there’s nothing pragmatic about that.
Stepping away from the HRC debacle brought to us by “pragmatic” Democrats we can look at the progressive and note that “purity” isn’t primary characteristic of progressives… they’re simply “liberal” rather than “centrist”. Again, there’s nothing “pragmatic” about dishing up bipartisan failures for decades, nor is there anything pragmatic about assuming that candidates who tell voters that failure is the best they can anyone can expect, will win elections.
There’s nothing “pragmatic” about Klobuchar or instance. Her condescension towards voters who actually expect effective policies and governments to emerge from elections isn’t “pragmatic”, its simply insulting. She’ll be lucky to make it out of Iowa.
Progressivism and liberalism aren’t about purity, they’re about effective governments that serve their constituents, solve problems, and create and deploy effective policy that meet societies needs and demands.
Those claiming to pragmatists are simply complacent “centrists” who are comfortable with the status quo and immune to the failed policies their “pragmatism” delivers to everyone else.
Centrists are actually more preoccupied with “purity” than anyone else. Their rejection of ANY candidate, proposal, or campaign that falls even slightly outside of their comfort zone is an ultimate expression of purism.
Let me guess, you probably voted for Jill Stein, or perhaps didn’t vote at all in 2016. You and others like you are the reason we have Trump, as it was a close election in many states, and if all the Bernie and Stein people had voted for Clinton, we wouldn’t have Trump in office – that’s a fact.
Maybe you voted for Ralph Nader instead of Al Gore too, because he was also too “centrist” or moderate for your liking. So thanks for George W Bush and the Iraq war as well.
I saw many interviews on TV of the protestors who marched protesting Trump shortly after the inauguration, and many admitted they hadn’t voted!
Right, they didn’t go out and cast a vote against Trump, and then when it’s too late to matter, they protest Trump winning, a result that wouldn’t have occurred if not for their own purist beliefs.
It would be more appropriate to hold protests against purists-in-denial like them and you, who have lost the democratic party elections going back to the Richard Nixon days.
You have a lot of nerve to try to pin those defeats on moderates – they weren’t the ones who voted for doomed-to-fail types like Stein, Nader, and McCarthy, or who failed to vote at all, which ended-up giving those elections away to the Nixon’s, Bush’s, and Trump’s.
“Electability” is another way of saying “I’m not comfortable with that other candidate.”
It also gave the dems tickets like Gore-Lieberman, Kerry-Edwards, and Clinton-Kaine. They passed over Bill Bradley, Howard Dean, & Bernie Sanders.
Remember Gore trying to rebrand himself as ‘cool’? Lieberman getting runover by Cheney in the VP debate? Ugh. “Electable” indeed.
It’s already become far too clear,…
that the Democrats, being a majority Center-Left party will nominate a Left-leaning Centrist for President,…
and likely a male to sidestep the voters who could not bring themselves to vote for Hillary,…
because they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a woman as president.
The Bernie bros and sisters,…
together with the far-left, “I want it all and I want it now” “Democrats” will get their feelings hurt,…
because they thought it was THEIR TURN to get the candidate they were in love with as the nominee,…
and they simply lack the empathy to realize that there are many other Democrats,…
who for very legitimate reasons will never fall in love with those left-winger’s beloved heroes,…
and those far left-ites and Bernie-ites will stay home nursing those hurt feelings,…
encouraged, of course by the Republican-connected Russian bot campaign designed precisely to amplify their hurt feeling and get them to stay home,…
and Trump will be re-elected.
Meanwhile, all those stay-at-home (or vote for the Putin-selected Green Party candidate) will blame everyone else in the world but themselves,…
for hastening the demise of the US.
At this point, it seems that “We’re all here to do what we’re all here to do,” (run the US and the planet into massive destruction),…
and those who will, in the end, be most responsible for allowing it to happen,…
will proclaim right up until the very end,…
that they were perfectly justified in letting their desire for perfection,…
prevent anything that was only “good” from being preserved and protected.
I second Paul’s well-stated comment. I also object to the assumption that the “purist” will withhold his/her vote, or even vote for Trump, if his/her candidate is not nominated. I’m a “purist” by the definition of that derogatory term. Like others sufficiently involved and aware to be given a name, I recognize that the general election is binary, and I’ll vote for the Democrat, even if it’s my erratic Cousin Dennis. My concern is with the far greater number of ordinary folks, particularly younger voters and those in underrepresented demographics, whose innate level of civic engagement is not enough to carry them to the polls, and who need the spark of a candidate who actually gives voice to a platform that will make for a better world for them.
But I think the important question is much different than one of “electability.” It is fairly indisputable that our society teeters on the chasm’s edge, due both to national/global paralysis on climate change and to the present domestic/global authoritarian thrust that is about to destroy the prospect of democracy and self-determination for the next many generations. What if the “electable” Democratic candidate appears almost certain to be insufficient to turn back these forces? We’ve seen Biden for decades do nothing but protect the status quo. I don’t oppose Biden because he is centrist, I oppose him because I think that even if he is elected, we are done for. Does our state of extremis not require that we put forward a candidate whose election would offer a hope that we can make it thru, even if presently we judge that candidate to be less electable than another?
Electability is really much more elusive than party leaders or “electability voters” realize. In 1990, a radical little jewish college professor became the DFL nominee to take on the incumbent, a very electable fundraising Goliath, Rudy Boschwitz. I didn’t think Wellstone had much of a chance, and in fact, Boschwitz outspent him 7-1.
Wellstone had to beat his own party first to win that nomination. Most of the leadership really wanted a more electable candidate.
I’m not saying Wellstone demolished the idea of electability, but it is a moving target, and the candidate that we think looks like the safest bet is often hopelessly behind the curve come election day. You’re trying to win the next election, not the last election.
The other thing about electability is that it doesn’t cancel out the idea of substance. Wellstone communicated sincere, coherent positions on real issues and seemed like he was ready to work vigorously on them.