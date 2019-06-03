Trump’s tax cut impact: $1 of benefit for every $20 of revenue loss

Writing for New York magazine, Jonathan Chait calls attention to a review by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service of the measurable impact so far of the tax cuts for the wealthy that were President Donald Trump’s major legislative accomplishment so far.
Big surprise. Rather than stimulating so much economic growth that they would pay for themselves as some of its architects claimed (as they always claim in order to justify tax cuts for the wealthy), the amount of new revenue attributable to the stimulus effect was roughly 5 percent as large as the amount of revenue lost by the cuts themselves. That’s $1 of benefit for every $20 of revenue loss. The other $19 just gets added to the deficit/debt picture (and to the wealth of those corporations and individuals who would otherwise have paid the tax).
Growth has not increased above the pre-tax-cut trend. Neither have wages. After a brief and much smaller than expected bump, repatriated corporate cash from abroad has leveled off.
In other words, tax cuts for the rich and corporations are great, for the rich and corporations. The national debt is growing at rates not seen since World War II.
Chait’s full piece is here.
Comments (6)
I’m old enough to remember when this same “trickle down economics” was proposed by Regan in the 80’s.
Supposedly helping out the rich would “trickle down” to helping the middle class and the poor.
I think just as the study referenced by Eric Black found, it’s more accurate to call that so-called economic policy “piss on the poor”, as someone coined an alternate name for “trickle down” way back then – and that’s what it still is today.
The truly interesting thing – many of Trump’s most ardent supporters are in lower income brackets.
He put mostly millionaires and billionaires in his cabinet, and then with his only legislation passed being this tax cut, mostly for the rich, I hope that more and more of his supporters will start to realize that despite his promises of representing the working class, he’s really representing his OWN kind – the one-percenters, the rich.
All the rest is mostly symbolism and talk, the thing the party really, really considered important was getting that tax cut for the rich,
In fact I heard that it was demanded from the folks who REALLY matter, the well-heeled GOP donors, or they would not be giving any more large donations.
THAT got attention, and way more in the GOP than anything else that was officially in the Trump agenda when he was campaigning.
Sure the border wall generated a lot of drama, other issues same thing, but the only thing Trump and the party considered important enough to actually get DONE when they had the presidency, the senate and the house under their control, was a big, fat, tax cut for the rich, with some crumbs thrown in for the middle class to pretend they counted too.
Supply side economics has been tried by the right since at least the 1890s. It has never worked. So why would it be different this time?
I’d say there are two possibilities:
First, the grasp of economics on a large scale – national and international – of Mr. Trump and his economic advisors approximates my own expertise in the field of Quantum Mechanics, which is to say, none at all;
or
Mr. Trump and his economic advisors know full well that they’re bankrupting the country while driving the lower 50% of income-holders into receivership – and thus more vulnerable to a neofascist and / or authoritarian takeover of the government, thus negating the noble experiment of having the public rule itself.
At the moment, I’m ambivalent about which to choose…
All part of the plan to reduce taxes on the wealthy and corporations and banks until such time as you can privatize medicare and social security (and water) and eventually the national parks and forests. After which we will all be subject to some kind of feudal arrangement in the former home of the free and the brave.
All hail Making America Great Again, in the grand tradition of neo-liberals Reagan, Bush the Elder, Clinton, Bush the Lesser, Obama and now Trump.
By the way, Jonathan Chait, when he is not ripping Trump about every last little thing, he is busy smearing Bernie Sanders, or tearing down Matt Taibbi of Rolling Stone, the latter just about the only guy in major media willing to take on the banks and criticize economic and eternal war policy generally.
I will point out as well, income inequality soared in the time of Obama, but Chait has made it part of his life work to celebrate Obama and never mentions it.
The Irrational Trump Supporter
Trump says his tax cut is designed to help the middle class, it doesn’t – but, I’m still with Trump.
Trump lies daily and I don’t have a clue what he stands for – but, I’m still with Trump.
Trump says Trade Wars are easy to win, and he says the Chinese will pay for the tariff, they won’t the US will – But, I’m still with Trump.
The Mexican’s will pay for the wall, they won’t – But, I’m still with Trump.
Trump says the Republican Party will be the healthcare party, it isn’t – But, I’m still with Trump.
Coal mine jobs are coming back according to Trump, they won’t – But, I’m still with Trump.
Trump says he didn’t obstruct justice, he did – But, I’m still with the criminal Trump.
Trump says he is working for you, but isn’t – But, I’m still with Trump.
I didn’t collude with the Russians, but I asked for their help on TV – But, I’m still with the criminal Trump.
The Russians interfered in the 2018 election, but Trump is not doing anything about it – But, I’m still with the criminal Trump.
Trump is being had by Putin and Kim Jong Un because the stable genius is not a stable genius – But I’m still with Trump.
Trump says Mexico will pay for increased tariffs, wrong, it will be me – But, I’m still with Trump.
I figured Trump out way before he was elected, and I have chosen not to believe a single word that comes out of Trump’s mouth. I’ve learned that when his lips are moving, he is lying. I don’t need that in my life. I will never vote for the man no matter what, if anything, he accomplishes. A person as insecure as Trump is not good for the country as people try to go on with their lives. I have never seen a person as irresponsible and needy as Trump. Trump makes Nixon look like a choir boy. That must remain his problem because I will not be helping him with the adulation he needs. Trump does not have a shred of decency in his DNA. My life has much more value than Trump would ever recognize. Trump is a very very sick man that will never do anything on his own to try and get the “help he needs”. He is not going to foist his problems onto me. I’m very worried about the half of the country that can’t see what he is doing to America here and abroad. Republicans have been anti-government ever since their Svengali, Reagan, proclaimed the government was the problem.