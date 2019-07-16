Lindsey Graham both ups the name-calling and advises Trump to ‘knock it down a notch’

You hardly need one more Trump-disgusted/horrified liberal (that would be me) to weigh in on the current incumbent’s despicable racist-sexist-xenophobic and quintessentially Trumpian rant Monday in which he advised four young, lefty members of Congress, who just happen to be women and of color, to go back where they came from (three of them were born in the U.S.A.) if they don’t like everything about life here in the new, improved Trumpified United States.

Perhaps not enough attention has been called to the hilarious hypocrisy of it, coming from a crazed America-basher like himself, who ran for and (sort of) won the presidency by arguing that liberals and also-born-here-but-Trump-wouldn’t-acknowledge-it President Barack Obama had turned our nation into a failing hell-scape (but no one told Donald Trump that if he felt that way he should go back to Germany where the Drumpf family came from). So I won’t say any of that.

But I have to pass along the reaction of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, who denounced Trump and didn’t even vote for him but now wants to be Trump’s most craven defender even after Trump pissed all over Graham’s dying best buddy, Sen. John McCain.

Graham decided to one-up the denouncer-in-chief by calling the four women what is probably, in Grahamland, the worst (and hilariously erroneous) thing you can call them.

Communists.

Seriously, “a bunch of communists” who “hate America.” Here’s footage of him saying exactly those things on Fox yesterday (and none of the Foxsters, by the way, asked him to back up any of those libels. Nor did he.

In case you just woke up from a long sleep, you know that calling liberal Democrats “socialists” is so common it’s almost passé. The National Republican Congressional Committee throws the S-word at several Democrats every day, including some who use the term to describe themselves and many who don’t. I see several NRCC press releases a month attaching the S-word as a hyperbolic adjective in front of some Democrat or other who has the temerity to run against a Republican.

I consider it a meaningless term unless you define what you mean by it. As I recently mentioned, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Aid to Families with Dependent Children and the progressive income tax could all be called elements of socialism within the fundamentally capitalist and democratic U.S. system of government and economy.

But Republicans are doing it because they hope and believe that you are stupid enough to lose your cool if they can introduce the S-word into enough foaming-mouth rants. It may work. I don’t know. I hope not.

But the C-word is slightly more specific and much more evocative of Russia and China during the Cold War (you should know that Vladimir Putin no longer calls himself a communist or Russia a communist country). If the S-word is a rhetorical A-bomb, the C-word is an H-bomb, in terms of its intended damage, and a completely ludicrous term to refer to any current member of Congress.

Graham, Trump’s new best friend who in 2015 called Trump “”a race-baiting xenophobic bigot” but in 2018 said he had never heard Trump make racist remarks, did trot out the C-word to refer to the four “squad” members.

And then, weirdly, Graham advised his new best friend to “knock it down a notch,” meaning, one gathers, cut down on the name-calling.

Yes, true. I’m not making this up. Graham, in the same Fox interview, advised Trump to cut down on the name-calling and called four young female members of Congress “communists,” “anti-semitic” and several other things.

If you didn’t click through eight paragraphs back to watch him do it, here’s another crack.

I’m sure a proper Trumper could “explain” how all this tracks. Or at least it would be fun to watch one try. The comment thread welcomes your elucidations.