Once again, why current polls tell us nothing about who’ll win the Dem nomination in 2020

I’ve suggested before (and still believe) that current polls tell us nothing of any serious value about who will win the Democratic nomination in 2020. I can’t stop looking at the polls, but that’s just a personal failing. I wrote recently about the one year I covered the Iowa caucus, the year of Howard Dean’s crash in Iowa (and no, it wasn’t because he screamed), which is a pretty good reminder that we won’t know the future until it stops being the future because it became the present.
So I laughed/cried at Paul Waldman’s recent Washington Post column, headlined “Here’s what the early Democratic primary polls really tell us,” in which he (without meaning to) gave the single best reason not to believe what the early Democratic primary polls tell us.
Right at the top, Waldman tells us that at this stage in the 2016 contest for the Republican nomination the polls showed “Jeb Bush leading the race, followed by Scott Walker, Marco Rubio and Ben Carson.”
The three Republican candidates who ended up being even slightly consequential in the late stages of the race were Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich. Get it? Zero of them were on the list of the early leaders, as determined by the pundits reading the polls. None of the four likeliest nominees to whom Waldman referred were even relevant at the end, or anywhere near the end.
The same was about half true on the Democratic side in 2016, except that everyone knew that Hillary Clinton was a major contender. Bernie Sanders? Not so much. The punditocracy didn’t take him seriously. He ended up being among the strongest runners-up as any modern nomination contest has seen.
Moral of that story: We know nothing about who will be relevant at the end.
But having demonstrated that point, without stating it, Waldman goes back to a statement that the race for the 2020 Dem nomination comes down to Joe Biden, Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. How does he know this? Guess. The polls tell us that those four currently have the most support.
I’m willing to bet that somebody not on that list will be more relevant in the contest than at least one and possibly all four of those who are on that list.
Jeb Bush. Scott Walker. Marco Rubio. Ben Carson. They won zero primaries and/or caucuses in 2016, even though the pre-Iowa polls indicated they were the four to watch.
Apocryphally, at least, it was the sage Yogi Berra who summarized the problem: “Predictions are hard, especially about the future.” He also gets credit for “It ain’t over till it’s over.” Whether he said them or not, they are brilliant, and he said them (or not) without reference to the polls.
Early polling is also an interesting illustration of the famous / infamous short attention span of the voting public.
While i believe Eric is correct about polling, at this stage, he fails to mention the other, much better predeictor, the number and slant of publisherd articles. While obviously not very substantively relevant, there is a long record that suggests the candidates who have the highest numberr of “positive” articles end up winning the primaries. Such is the power of the press and media. For those who are interested there is data.
The 2016 Minnesota Republican caucus took place on March 1 in the U.S. state of Minnesota, during the Super Tuesday contests, as a part of the Republican Party’s series of presidential primaries. It is notable because it is the only state that was won by Florida Senator Marco Rubio.
The comparison with the polling for 2016 is interesting, but the parallels with the polling today are limited. The essential difference between 2016 and 2019/2020 is that Donald Trump is President. In 2016, there was no incumbent to run against, or to mobilize opposition. Democratic voters, as well as many or most independents, have already made up their minds that they want Trump out of the White House, and there is a realistic, non-zero chance that he will not be re-elected. That gives the Democratic contest a different focus than the Republican race had in 2016.
It is also, I think, significant that three of the four leading Democratic candidates are familiar to most voters. The new faces are making an impression, but with the exception of Senator Harris, they are all a ways back in the running.