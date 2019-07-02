PAC gifts: Sometimes they clash with stated corporate values

Corporations are made-up things. They do not occur in nature. A corporation is, to a substantial degree, a legal fiction that allows a private company to get some of the benefits of human individuals, and some of the benefits of a non-human business. Over history, the benefits of being a “corporation” have grown and grown, while the disadvantages have all but gone away.

One of the disadvantages used to be that corporations couldn’t participate directly in politics. But that “disadvantage” has gone substantially away in the age of Political Action Committees (PACs), which enable the leaders and executives of a corporation to band together, put huge sums together, and contribute it to aid political parties and campaigns. You’d have to squint pretty hard to see that as something other than a loophole by which corporations can participate in politics.

Corporations like to claim to have “values” other than maximizing profits. Many big American companies have values statements endorsing various kinds of diversity, including support for LGBTQ rights.

All this is leading up to passing along a nice analysis by Dave Leonhardt of the New York Times of money flowing through corporate PACs of companies that claim to support LGBTQ rights as a matter of corporate philosophy — to candidates who oppose LGBTQ rights in every meaningful way as a matter of government policy.

There’s an old saying that money talks while something else walks. The something else is a rude term for the excrement of bulls.

It would be reasonable to ask whoever is in charge running those corporate PACs, and deciding which candidates should get the very significant benefit of corporate PAC donations, whether the corporation is putting its efforts behind its claimed values or its profits. Leonhardt tried asking that question and got something that loops back to the bull excrement.

Here’s Leonhardt’s piece. (You’ll see it’s not an actual column but a few paragraphs he writes introducing links to various offerings from that day’s Times columnists.

In case you don’t click through, here are the first few paragraphs: